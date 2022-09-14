Shaq’s girlfriend timeline: Who has he dated over the years?

Shaquille O'Neal, famously known as Shaq, is an American former professional basketball player. He rose to fame, having played for six teams in the NBA for almost two decades, including Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. The All-Star Game MVP star has dated several women over the years. But who is Shaq's girlfriend, and who has he dated over the years?

Los Angeles Lakers Shaquille O'Neal works the court after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers on 25 April 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: Lucy Nicholson.

Source: Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best basketball players of all time. The four-time NBA champion is a sports analyst on the TV program, Inside the NBA. Who is Shaq dating? The NBA star has dated many popular women over the years, including Shaunie, Laticia Rolle, and Nicole Alexander.

Shaq's girlfriend's timeline

If you are a basketball fan, you must have heard about Shaquille O'Neal and his dating life. The NBA Hall of Famer has been romantically involved with several women over the years. Here is a list and timelines of the women he has dated.

Annie Ngozi Ilonzeh (2019 - present)

Annie Ilonzeh attends the Annual Oscars Weekend Influencer's Brunch on March 26, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Steven Simione

Source: Getty Images

Is Shaq married? Shaq is currently not married but is dating Annie Ilonzeh Ngozi. They have been dating since early 2019. Annie is a 39-year-old actress who was born in Grapevine, Texas. Her father is Nigerian, and her mother is an American of Polish/English descent.

The beautiful actress has starred in many movies such as Chicago Fire, Charlie's Angels, Till Death Us Do Part, and General Hospital. Annie and Shaq were seen in New York City and Spain holding hands in 2021. They both looked blissful and had a good time together on the beach.

Shaunie O'Neal (1997 - 2002)

Shaunie O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Va'Shaundya Karlette Shaunie Henderson, known as Shaunie O'Neal, is Shaquille's ex-wife. She is an American-born reality star, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Shaunie was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on 27 November 1974.

She is one of the creators and executive producers of the television reality series, Basketball Wives. She is also known for her role in The First Wives Club in 2019

Shaq and Shaunie met in 1997 and had kids from previous relationships. They tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel on 26 December 2002. Together they had four children, Shareef Rashaun O'Neal and Amirah Sanaa O'Neal, before their marriage and Shaqir and Me'arah O'Neal during their marriage.

The couple separated in 2007 but reconciled soon after. The reconciliation did not last long since Shaunie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences in 2009. The divorce was finalized in 2011, nine years after they got married. Shaunie sought custody of their children with visitation rights for Shaq.

One of the reasons why they divorced was because Shaq reportedly dated multiple women while he was married to Shaunie. In addition, there were rumours that Shaunie cheated with at least three men during the marriage. One of the men is alleged to have extorted money from her. Shaq's reason for divorce in 2007 was that Shaunie had been secretive about her assets and was mishandling financials.

Arnetta Yarborough (1992 - 1996)

Arnetta Yardbourgh was Shaq's first known girlfriend. Arnetta is a life coach, philanthropist, and owner of a coaching, wellness, and consulting firm. They began dating in 1992 and were blessed with their first child Taahirah O'Neal on 18 July 1996. The relationship, however, ended in 1996 but remained on good terms.

Laticia Rolle (2014 - 2018)

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and Laticia Rolle attend the 2017 NBA Awards live on TNT on June 26, 2017, in New York, New York. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Shaq was 41 years old when he met Laticia Rolle, who was 25 years old. Laticia is an American model who was born in Gardner, Massachusetts. She was a basketball fan, and her beauty captured Shaq's heart.

Shaquille O'Neal and Laticia Rolle started dating in 2014 for two years before he popped the question to Laticia on Instagram. Laticia responded, "yes, I will. Today, tomorrow, and forever yours." They became engaged on 30 March 2016, after which Laticia rocked a huge diamond on her finger. Unfortunately, Laticia Rolle was Shaq's girlfriend for only four years since the relationship ended in 2018.

Nicole Deanna Alexander (2010 - 2012)

TV Personality Nicole Alexander attends the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 14, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Shaq and Nicole dated for three years, from 2010 to 2012. Their relationship started less than six months after he divorced Shaunie.

Nicole Alexander was a contestant winner in VH1's reality show I Love Money and Flavor of Love. Nicole also starred in the movie First Lady, which didn't get many positive reviews. The reality TV star was born in Detroit, Michigan. She loved to play basketball, hence the nickname Hoopz.

Shaq, playing for Celtic, had a home with Nicole in Maryville's Royal Oaks golf community. The two broke up, and the reason was hush-hush until Nicole appeared on It Takes a Sister, a reality show. She said the reason they broke up was that Shaq cheated on her.

Katrina Laverne Taylor (August 2007 - November 2007)

Rapper Trina visits SiriusXM Studios on November 6, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Katrina Laverne Taylor, famously known as Trina, is an American rapper, entrepreneur, and television personality. She first gained popularity when she appeared on the single Nann n*gga by Trick Daddy's in 1998. Her second album, Diamond Princess, shot her to fame.

The American rapper won the American Music Award for best female rap/hip-hop artist in 2005. She also has a fragrance range known as Diamond Prices, named after her second music album. Shaq and Trina started dating when she was 32 and he was 35. However, the relationship lasted only three months, from August to November 2007.

Laura Govan (December 2008 - January 2009)

Laura Govan attends Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection launch party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

There were rumours that Laura Govan and Shaq dated in 2008, but they both denied the rumours. Laura is the ex-girlfriend of Gilbert Arenas and a TV reality star who was also Shaunie's best friend.

The 29-year-old American reality TV contestant was from Oakland, California, and participated in Basketball Wives. The fling only lasted nine days, from 23 December 2008 to 2 January 2009.

Dominica Westling (2009 - 2010)

Model Dominica Westling arrives at The Official Launch Party For Kandy Magazine, held at the Colony Nightclub on October 7, 2011, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Dominica Westling was born in Uppsala, Sweden. She was an adult/glamour model who dated Shaq from 2009 to 2010. The affair continued while he was still married to now ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal.

Emails and messages between Dominica Westling and Shaquille O'Neal were made public in 2010. Dominica had relocated from Sweden to Miami, where they met. It was reported that Shaq took her frequently to his house when Shaunie was away.

Karrine Steffans (2004 - 2005)

Author Karrine Steffans arrives at the Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration on February 21, 2008 at Boulevard 3 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Karrine Steffans was Shaquille O'neal's girlfriend from 2004 to 2005. She is an American actress, video vixen, and author of the vixen series of books. Confessions of a Video Vixen is a book about her sexual encounters with famous athletes and rap stars.

She has appeared in over 20 music videos, most by renowned rap artists. The Vixen was born on 24 August 1978 in Saint Thomas, United States. Shaq and Karrine's affair lasted a year, yet her description of his was not very good. She was a cast of Basketball Wives LA in 2012.

Vanessa Lopez (2004 - 2008)

Vanessa Lopez, ex-mistress of former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal looks on during a news conference on January 12, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Shaq allegedly dated Vanessa Lopez for five years. The American scriptwriter filed a lawsuit against Shaq, claiming he broke up with her after she got pregnant. She said that he caused her emotional distress by harassing her and feared for her safety. She lost the case and was never paid for damages as she wanted.

Is Shaquille O'Neal married?

Shaquille O'Neal is currently not married. He was previously married to Shaunie O'Neal but got divorced in 2011.

How many times has Shaquille O'Neal been married?

Shaquille O'Neal has been officially married only once to Shaunie Henderson. He was engaged to Laticia Rolle, but they broke up before marrying.

Does Shaq have a GF?

Shaq is dating Annie Ngozi Ilonzeh, an American actress famous for her roles in Chicago Fire and Charlie's Angels.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the best professional basketball players in the world, with a career spanning two decades. Shaq has dated several women and was once married to Shaunie Henderson. The above Shaq's girlfriend timeline lists all the ladies he has been with over the years.

