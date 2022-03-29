Sam Kiszka’s biography: age, height, parents, Greta Van Fleet

Sam Kiszka is an American rock music superstar. He is a member of the Greta Van Fleet band, where he sings, plays bass guitar and keyboard. The rock music band is famously known for its hits such as Highway Tune, Black Smoke Rising, and When the Curtain Falls.

The musician sips a drink. Photo: @sammy_gvf

Source: Instagram

Sam has loved music from a young age. Despite focusing more on playing golf in high school, he opted for a music career in the end. He teamed up with his brothers to form a rock music band that enjoys immense popularity and significant success today.

Profile summary

Full name : Samuel Francis Kiszka

: Samuel Francis Kiszka Nickname : Clav King

: Clav King Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 3 April 1999

: 3 April 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Frankenmuth, Michigan, United States

: Frankenmuth, Michigan, United States Current residence : Michigan, USA

: Michigan, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’7”

: 5’7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Karen

: Karen Father : Kelly

: Kelly Siblings : 3

: 3 Brothers: Jake and Josh

Jake and Josh Sister: Veronica

Veronica Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Joy Powell

: Joy Powell School : Frankenmuth High School

: Frankenmuth High School Profession : Singer, songwriter, bassist, keyboardist

: Singer, songwriter, bassist, keyboardist Net worth : $1 million - $5 million

: $1 million - $5 million Instagram: @sammy_gvf

Sam Kiszka’s biography

Sam Kiszka’s full name is Samuel Francis Kiszka. He was born and raised in Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA. He grew up alongside three siblings.

He attended Frankenmuth High School and graduated in June 2017. While at school, he played golf, but his heart was in music.

Who are Sam Kiszka’s parents?

His father, Kelly, is a musician and chemist, while his mother, Karen, is also a musician.

When is Sam Kiszka’s birthday?

The American rock star was born on 3 April 1999. Sam Kiszka’s zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Sam Kiszka?

Sam Kiszka’s age is 23 years as of 2022.

Greta Van Fleet co-founder poses for a picture. Photo: @sammy_gvf

Source: Instagram

What is Sam Kiszka’s nationality?

The singer is an American national of white ethnicity.

Who are Sam Kiszka’s brothers?

He has twin brothers, Josh and Jake, born on 23 April 1996. Sam is the youngest among the three brothers. He also has a sister called Veronica Kiszka. Most, if not all, members of Sam Kiszka’s family are musicians.

What is Sam Kiszka’s profession?

Sam Kiszka is a bass guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter, and singer. He is a Greta Van Fleet band member from Frankenmuth, Michigan, USA. The band was formed in 2012, and it consists of the three Kiszka brothers and Danny Wagner.

The rock music group has four EP albums with numerous songs. Some of their top hit songs include:

Highway Tune

Safari Song

Black Smoke Rising

Heat Above

When the Curtain Falls

You’re the One

How much is Sam Kiszka worth?

There is no reliable information regarding Sam’s exact net worth, but Popular Networth alleges that the artist’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

The musician performing at a concert. Photo: @sammy_gvf

Source: Instagram

Is Sam Kiszka single?

The Greta Van Fleet bassist is in a relationship with Joy Powell. Sammy Kiszka’s girlfriend is a model and musician. The duo met at a music concert in 2017.

Sam Kiszka and Joy Powell kept their relationship secret for quite some time but lately, they have been sharing their photos on social media.

Is Sam Kiszka vegan?

No, he does not appear to be vegan. In an interview in 2021, he was eating a lobster roll.

How tall is Sam Kiszka?

Sam Kiszka’s height is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm), and he weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg).

Social media presence

He is a social media personality with a presence on Instagram. Sam has more than 230K followers on his Instagram account. The rock singer regularly posts pictures of his musical performances and lifestyle on Instagram.

Fast facts about Sam Kiszka

He loves dogs. He has a pitbull and a mutt.

He likes outdoor activities especially riding motorcycles.

The celebrity entertainer has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He mostly uses one bass guitar in his performances, an instrument with a Jazz neck and a late-'80s Surf Green P-Bass body.

Kiszka once skipped a golf competition to attend a music concert in Sweden.

GVF’s album, From the Fires, won the best album award at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Sam Kiszka is a founding member of Greta Van Fleet rock band. He plays bass guitar and keyboard, and also sings. The band has released numerous songs and won a Grammy award for their album.

Source: Legit.ng