Who was Lauren Compton's husband? Her relationship history explored

Lauren Compton is an American actress, stand-up comedian and viral content creator. She is popularly known for hosting the First Date with Lauren Compton podcast at YMH Studios. Lauren's career success has attracted considerable interest, especially in her love life. Who was Lauren Compton's husband?

Lauren Compton attends the cast screening of "Terror On The Prairie (L) and Shibnobi.com Headliners Ball benefit (R). Photo: Danielle Del Valle, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Lauren Compton is an actress who has appeared in various films and TV series such as Your Honor, Salvage Marines, High School Crimes & Misdemeanors and Once Upon a Time in Deadwood. She is also for her romantic life although she doesnt share much about it online. Many people are wondering, "Is Lauren Compton married?" because of how discreet she can get regarding her personal life.

Profile summary

Real name Lauren Elise Compton Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 1987 Age 36 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 50 Weight in kilograms 110 Body measurements in inches 35-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-92 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Ellen Jo Newcomb Father Allen Dale Compton Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Mark Avalos Profession Actress, podcaster, content creator, comedian Net worth $5 million Instagram @iamlaurencompton X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Lauren Compton?

Lauren Elise Compton is an American actress and podcaster born on 15 September 1987 in Dallas, Texas, USA. She is the daughter of Allen Dale Compton and Ellen Jo Newcomb. She has appeared in several films and TV series such as Once Upon a Time in Deadwood, How to Get the Girl, The Age of Men and Dark, Deadly & Dreadful.

She has gained more fame through her podcast . In each episode, she welcomes different celebrities, delving into whether they possess date-worthy qualities. It's a captivating show that delves into meaningful Q&A sessions about relationships and dating.

Who was Lauren Compton's husband?

Lauren Compton was once married to Manuel Giusti. During an interview with Out and About, she revealed that her stand-up comedy journey began as a way to deal with her depression after she got divorced.

She married Manuel Giusti after dating for about two years. She claimed that her boyfriend was unwilling to move to the USA to be with her without getting married.

The couple were married from 12 May 2012 to 3 September 2017, when their marriage ended due to infidelity. The actress claims she is still good friends with her ex-husband.

Does Lauren Compton have a boyfriend?

She has dated a few known individuals in the entertainment industry. Have a look at Lauren Compton's boyfriend list below:

Mark Avalos (2022–present)

Who is Lauren Compton's boyfriend now? There is speculation that Lauren Compton is romantically involved with Austin restaurant owner Mark Avalos. According to Compton, Mark is six months younger than her, and they have been exclusive since they met.

They have taken a significant step in their relationship by moving into a new house, which Mark reportedly purchased for her.

KC Deane (2021–2022)

K.C. Deane and Lauren Compton attend the Launch And Signing For Crescenzo Notarile's Book at Cinematic Pictures Gallery in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

The American actress was also allegedly dating KC Deane, an American actor, producer, skier, and mountain biking enthusiast. KC was born in Montana and raised in the small town of Sandpoint, Idaho. He grew up riding horses and herding cattle, living a western/outdoor lifestyle.

He is known for appearing in films and TV shows such as Weak Layers, Last Light, Reed, A Cowboy's Boys, and Romance. Rumours about Lauren Compton and KC Deane's dating sparked after collaborating on several popular Instagram reels. However, neither Deane nor Compton have confirmed the speculations about the relationship.

Pat Quinn (2019–2021)

Lauren Compton was rumoured to be dating Pat Quinn, an actor and comic. On 22 March 2021, the duo shared a brief video about their relationship. Speculation went further, suggesting they had been together since 2019, with some fans even asserting they were engaged at some point in 2021.

Neither Compton nor Quinn officially confirmed their relationship status. And even if there was an engagement, it didn't lead to marriage.

Aaron Tveit

Actor Aaron Tveit attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Schmigadoon!" event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Lauren Compton has also allegedly dated Aaron Tveit, an American actor and singer. Details about their relationship, such as when they started dating and how long they've been together, remain relatively unknown.

Tveit is a famous actor known for portraying several musical theatre roles on screen, such as Enjolras in Les Misérables (2012) and Danny Zuko in Grease: Live (2016).

He recorded his solo album, The Radio In My Head: Live at 54 Below in 2013. He has also been a narrator to several podcasts and audiobooks such as Perfect by Ellen Hopkins, The Angel Esmerelda: Nine Stories by Don DeLillo, Dead To You by Lisa McMann and Mrs Fletcher by Tom Perrotta.

Are Lauren Compton and Matt Rife dating?

The two are not dating. Matt Rife is an American comedian and actor. He is best known for his self-produced comedy specials Only Fans (2021), Matthew Steven Rife (2023) and Walking Red Flag (2023). He also had a recurring role on the sketch improv comedy and rap show Wild 'n Out.

Matt appeared on Lauren's First Date with Lauren Compton podcast with Lauren Compton in episode 13. He answered several juicy questions and also asserted that he was not single. In the summer of 2023, he began dating British-Canadian actress Jessica Lord.

FAQs

Who is Lauren Compton? She is an American actress, stand-up comedian, viral content creator and podcaster. How old is Lauren Compton? The actress is 36 years old as of 2024. Who are Lauren Compton's parents? She was born to Allen Dale Compton (father) and Ellen Jo Newcomb (mother). What does Lauren Compton do for a living? She is popularly known for her First Date with Lauren Compton podcast, where she invites several celebrities to talk about personal and relationship topics. Is Lauren Compton married? The actress was once married to Manuel Giusti. The couple was married for five years. They divorced on 3 September 2017. Who is Lauren Compton dating? She is rumoured to date Mark Avalos, an Austin-based restaurant owner. Are Lauren Compton and Tom Segura dating? The two have never been romantically linked.

News headlines about Lauren Compton's husband always fascinates her fans. The American actor was previously married to Manuel Giusti and is currently alleged to be dating Mark Avalos. Even though Lauren is a celebrity, she has tried to maintain a low-profile life by keeping her matters private.

