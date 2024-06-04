Janet Jackson's husband and boyfriend history: A look at all her relationships

Janet Damita Jo Jackson is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. In the 1980s, she gained widespread recognition with hits such as Control and Rhythm Nation and became a pop icon. She is also known as the sister of the late Michael Jackson. Who is Janet Jackson’s husband?

Janet Jackson at Park MGM on 17 May 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). Janet at the Microsoft Theater on 28 June 2015 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: David Becker, Mark Davis (modified by author)

Janet Jackson has been in the entertainment industry since 1974, making a name for herself as a singer and actress. In addition to her thriving career, she has hit the headlines multiple times due to her high-profile relationships, which include three previous marriages. Janet Jackson's spouse timeline might help you understand the singer's love life.

Profile summary

Full name Janet Damita Jo Jackson Nickname JJ, Dunk Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Gary, Indiana, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Islam Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Katherine Esther Father Joseph Walter Jackson Siblings 8 Marital status Divorced Children 1 School San Fernando Valley Professional School Profession Singer, actress, dancer Net worth $180 million Instagram @janetjackson Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok @janetjackson

Who is Janet Jackson's husband?

Who is Janet Jackson's new husband? The American singer is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. She has, however, been married twice in the past.

Janet Jackson's relationship timeline

Janet has hit the headlines multiple times due to her love life. Three of her relationships culminated in marriage, but they ended in divorce. Here is the singer’s relationship history.

Wissam Al Mana (2010–2017)

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on 25 February 2013 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Venturelli

Wissam Al Mana is an international businessman with commercial and charitable interests across Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia. He is the managing director of the Al Mana Group. Wissam Al Mana and Janet were married from 2012 to 2017.

The former partners first met in October 2006 and started dating in 2010. They got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot in a private ceremony.

In January 2017, the couple welcomed their child, a son named Eissa Al Mana. However, three months later, it was reported that the couple had separated, citing cultural differences as one of the reasons and were pursuing a divorce, which Jackson announced the following month via a YouTube video. She stated;

Hey guys, it's me, Jan. Just in case you don't recognize me 'cause I have put on a few [pounds] since I had the baby. I just want to keep it real for you guys for a second — yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands.

How much did Janet Jackson get from her ex-husband? The agreement had two clauses. One was that the singer would receive $100 million if their marriage lasted at least five years. The second clause was that she would receive another $100 million if she gave birth to a boy for the billionaire.

Jermaine Dupri (2002–2009)

Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Photo: R. Diamond

Jermaine Dupri Mauldin is an American record producer, rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ, and record executive. Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson reportedly met at Janet Jackson’s concert and began dating in 2002. The two ended their relationship in 2009 after seven years.

Why did Janet leave her husband? In an interview with rapper T.I.'s Expeditiously podcast, the record producer confirmed that they ended their relationship due to commitment and distance issues. He said:

I started thinking marriage for me wasn't gonna work. Just something about it. When you feel like you're ready to get married, you don't have no answers, you know what it is.

René Elizondo (1991–2000)

Singer Janet Jackson and Rene Elizondo at the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards on 22 January 1994 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella

René Elizondo Jr. is a Mexican dancer, songwriter, and music video director. Rene Elizondo and Janet were secretly married for over a decade. The pair were in a romantic relationship for a few years before they married in 1991 in a secret ceremony. Rene and Janet’s marriage remained under wraps until their divorce in 2000.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Janet disclosed that her decision to keep things private was due to her having been in the public eye since childhood. She said;

To have a normal family life . . . Since I was a child, my personal life has been lived in the public eye. At times, this has been very difficult. I hope my fans will understand.

According to tabloids, the former partners parted ways in 2000 and officially divorced in 2003. According to their divorce papers, the former lovers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

James DeBarge (1984–1985)

Singer James DeBarge of the R&B/Soul group DeBarge poses for a portrait in August 1983 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Jackson's first marriage was to American R&B and soul singer James Curtis DeBarge. Curtis was one of the members of the singing family vocal group DeBarge, who became famous with their mid-1980s songs All This Love, Love Me in a Special Way, Rhythm of the Night, and Who's Holding Donna Now.

Jackson and DeBarge started dating in the early ‘80s when Jackson was 16, and DeBarge was in his late teens. They tied the knot in 1984 but divorced shortly after in 1985. The former couple was rumoured to have had a child together, but Janet Janet debunked the speculations in the second episode of her docuseries, Janet. She said:

Back in the day they were saying that I had a child and I kept it secret. I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that, that's not right.

The singer has also been romantically linked with various high-profile men in the entertainment industry. Some of them include Q-Tip (2002), Matthew McConaughey (early 2000s), and Wanya Morris (1990s).

FAQs

Janet Jackson’s husband's history includes high-profile individuals. She has been married thrice—the singer was married to James DeBarge (1984–1985), René Elizondo Jr. (1991–2003), and Wissam Al Mana (2012–2017). She also dated Jermaine Dupri (2002–2009).

