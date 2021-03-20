Ritu Arya's net worth, age, height, ethnicity, & husband

Ritu Arya is a talented English actress best known for featuring in The Umbrella Academy, My Beautiful White Skin, Feel Good, and Doctor Who. Besides acting, the multi-lingual actress is a singer and drummer. Ritu Arya's net worth is quite impressive and is the result of her hard work in the music and film and television industries.

The actress at a past wedding. Photo: @rituarya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The actress has been acting since teenagehood but made her debut on the big screen in 2013. She has worked on many movies and television series. Read on to learn more about Ritu Arya's net worth, career, family, and ethnicity.

Profile summary

Full name Ritu Arya Gender Female Date of birth 17th September 1988 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Guildford, Surrey, England Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Asian Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Father Raj Arya Mother Sunita Arya Siblings 2 Alma mater University of Southampton and Oxford School of Drama Profession Actress and musician Instagram @rituarya Twitter @Ritu_Arya_

Ritu Arya's net worth in 2022

The actress has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2022. Most of her wealth comes from her acting gigs and music career. She is secretive about her personal life, including her assets and expenditure.

How old is Ritu Arya?

The actress is 33 years as of 2022. She was born on 17th September 1988, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

Who are Ritu Arya's parents?

The actress' parents are Raj and Sunita, who work in real estate. Her parents raised her in London, United Kingdom, together with her two siblings, Romi and Rahul.

What nationality is Ritu Arya?

Ritu Arya's nationality is British by birth. She was born in Guildford, Surrey, England, and her current residence is in London, United Kingdom.

What is Ritu Arya's ethnicity?

Ritu's ethnicity is Asian, precisely Indian. Her parents are of Indian descent and are based in the United Kingdom.

What languages does Ritu Arya speak?

The actress is multi-lingual and can speak English, Hindi, and Punjabi. Speaking her native language is one way she upholds her Indian heritage.

Educational background

Ritu Arya from Doctor Who went to local elementary and high schools in the United Kingdom. Later, she proceeded to the University of Southampton, where she studied for a Bachelor of Science degree in Astrophysics. She also went to the Oxford School of Drama.

Career

The actress started her career in theatre as a teenager. She featured in several theatre productions in her home area, including Carpe Diem at the Royal National Theatre, London, The Fourth Wise Man at Unicorn Theatre, London, and We Know Where You Live at the Finborough Theatre.

In 2013, she made her debut on the big screen. Since then, she has earned 21 acting credits. Ritu Arya's movies and TV shows are listed below.

Movies and videos

My Beautiful White Skin (2015) as Parita

(2015) as Parita Daphne (2017) as Rachida

(2017) as Rachida Jessamine (2017) as Sonya

(2017) as Sonya The Super Recogniser (2017) as Agent Williams

(2017) as Agent Williams Lady Parts (2018) as Saira

(2018) as Saira Last Christmas (2019) as Jenna

(2019) as Jenna Red Notice (2021) as Inspector Urvashi Das

(2021) as Inspector Urvashi Das Polite Society (post-production)

(post-production) Barbie (filming for release in 2023)

Television series

The Tunnel (2013) as a Bureau Girl

(2013) as a Bureau Girl Doctors (2013- 2017) as Dr. Megan Sharma/ Sukhinder Nain

(2013- 2017) as Dr. Megan Sharma/ Sukhinder Nain Sherlock (2014) as Gail

(2014) as Gail We the Jury (2016) as Kate

(2016) as Kate Humans (2017- 2018) as Flash

(2017- 2018) as Flash Crackanory (2017) as Beth/ Eleni

(2017) as Beth/ Eleni The Good Karma Hospital (2018-2019) as Barsha Nambeesan

(2018-2019) as Barsha Nambeesan Sticks and Stones (2019) as Becky

(2019) as Becky Doctor Who (2020) as Gat

(2020) as Gat The Stranger (2020) as Michaela

(2020) as Michaela Feel Good (2020) as Lava

(2020) as Lava The Umbrella Academy (2020- 2022) as Lila Pitts

Ritu Arya from Dr Who has won one award and received two award nominations for her excellent acting skills. In 2016, she won the Best Actress in a Short Film Award at the Socially Relevant Film Festival in New York.

In 2017, she was nominated for the Best Newcomer British Soap Award for her work in Doctors. She was also nominated for the Best TV Ensemble IGN Award, alongside other cast members, for their work in The Umbrella Academy.

Besides acting, Ritu is a singer and drummer. She is a member of the band KIN. The band released its debut single, Sharing Light, in April 2020. Its second single, L.O.V.E, premiered on 6th August the same year.

Who is Ritu Arya's husband?

The actress is yet to get married but is rumoured to be in a relationship. Who is Ritu Arya dating? There are speculations that the actress is in a relationship with David Castañeda, who is her co-star in The Umbrella Academy. She is yet to confirm or dismiss the speculations.

Height and weight

The actress is 5' 5" or 165 centimetres tall, and weighs about 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Quick facts about Ritu Arya

She was raised in London, United Kingdom.

She is of Indian descent and is fluent in Punjabi, Hindi, and English.

She studied astrophysics at the University of Southampton.

She is rumoured to be dating actor David Castañeda.

Ritu Arya's net worth results from her hard work in the film and television industry. The actress and musician has become a household name in the British film and television industry, and fans love how she executes various roles with finesse.

