A lady has reportedly disappeared with a pregnancy she was carrying on behalf of a childless couple.

She had agreed to help the couple carry the babies, as they had been waiting to have children for many years.

According to the story, which is trending on social media, the lady ran away with the twin pregnancy when it got to the 34th week.

The story was shared on Instagram by Ijeoma Daisy. It is said that the woman who wanted the babies is almost 50.

The story goes:

"Omo!!!! Surrogate Mother vanished with couple's twin babies at 34 weeks. The couple has been waiting since 2006, 19 WHOLE YEARS !!! Biological mother will be 50 this year and is gradually losing it imagine Why are people heartless????"

Social media users condemn surrogate mother

Reacting to the story, an X user identified as Dr. Ose Etiobhio said the surrogate mother was cruel.

He said:

"Imagine the sweat and stress this couple went through to get this surrogate. Imagine how much they spent. You agreed to help a couple carry their baby in your womb and you ran away for 19 years? Some people are pathetic. Well, with the way the country is... a deep investigation needs to be done. These days of hospital fraud... cryptic pregnancy issues... I hope the babies were not traded to "the highest bidder"?... and now tagged as "surrogate ran away".

According to him, no mother deserves to go through what the woman is going through while looking for a child.

He said:

"Whatever happened, no parent deserves to go through this! Even though technically, she, the surrogate is the legal mother until after some weeks, she shouldn't do this. This is why you all should vet the fertility centre you go to. Things are happening o!"

See the post below:

Reactions as surrogate mother reportedly disappears

@DotunAdebiyi17 said:

"But Doc, who is that baby going to be sharing blood with the Father and the surrogacy mother right cos I don't understand that aspect. I don't know if you get what I mean or if you understand my question."

@Ayodele_B_A said:

"The biological mother should stop waiting because she didn't carry the twin for 9 months. Surrogacy is a 70/30 thing. It could work, it may not depending on the surrogate mother. She is their mother by right and law even if they are not are eggs."

Father runs away after his wife gave birth

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man ran away from the hospital after his wife gave birth to triplets, all of whom were baby boys.

The man, identified as Bayo Jeje, reportedly disappeared into thin air after nurses informed him of the birth of the babies.

His wife, Iyanu Ehuwa Jeje, gave birth at a private hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje local government area of Ondo state.

