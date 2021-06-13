Julianne Phillips’ biography: who is Bruce Springsteen’s first wife?
Julianne Phillips is a former model and actress. She is also recognized for being the first wife of American musician Bruce Springsteen. Bruce and his wife were only married for three years. Julianne is also famous for her roles on popular TV shows and films such as Sisters, Fletch Lives, and Big Bully.
Apart from being Bruce Springsteen's first wife, Julianne is an accomplished personality herself. She has starred in two dozen TV shows and movies, and has had a successful modelling career in the 1980s.
Profile summary
- Full name: Julianne Phillips
- Date of birth: 6th May 1960
- Age: 61 years (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, U.S.
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christian
- Gender: Female
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimeters: 173
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Weight in lbs: 127
- Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches
- Bra size: 34B
- Waist size: 24 in
- Hips size: 34 in
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Parents: Ann and William Phillips
- Marital status: Divorced
- Ex-husband: Bruce Springsteen
- Net worth: $30 million
Julianne Phillips' biography
Julianne Phillips was born on 6th May 1960 in Evanston, Illinois, U.S and raised in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Her parents are William and Ann Phillips.
Her father worked as an executive and insurance broker. Julianne also has five siblings, four brothers and one sister.
How old is Julianne Phillips now?
As of 2021, Julianne is 61 years old.
Career life
Phillips began her modeling career in Manhattan. She was in her early twenties at the time. She was represented by Elite Modeling Agency and worked for a variety of modeling brands.
She eventually migrated to Los Angeles, where she pursued an acting career.
She made her debut in acting in 2011 when she appeared in the television series Sisters. She was a cast member in the series between 1991 and 1996. Since then, she appeared in various movies and TV shows.
Julianne Phillips' movies and TV shows
Below is a list of movies and TV shows she has appeared in:
Films
- 1984: Summer Fantasy as Joanna Brannigan
- 1984: His Mistress as Anne Davis
- 1985: Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days as Woman
- 1986: Odd Jobs as Sally
- 1986: A Fine Mess as Loraine
- 1987: Sweet Lies as Dixie
- 1988: Seven Hours to Judgment as Lisa Eden
- 1989: Skin Deep as Molly
- 1989: Fletch Lives as Becky Culpepper
- 1992: Getting Up and Going Home as Janet
- 1993: The Only Way Out as Susannah
- 1995: A Vow to Kill as Rachel Waring
- 1995: Original Sins as Becka Sharp
- 1995: Where's the Money, Noreen? as Noreen Rafferty
- 1996: Big Bully as Victoria
- 1996: Hollywood Boulevard as Linda Morgan / Sarah Constance Banks
- 1997: Colin Fitz Lives! as Justice Fitz
- 1997: Tidal Wave: No Escape as Jessica Weaver
- 1997: Allie & Me as Angela Nansky
Television shows
- 1990: Midnight Caller as Danielle Hopkins
- 1994: The Larry Sanders Show as Julianne Phillips
- 1991–1996: Sisters as Francesca 'Frankie' Reed Margolis
Bruce Springsteen and Julianne Phillips' relationship
Julianne Phillips from Sisters was once briefly married to musician Bruce Springsteen. The two married on 13th May 1985 at Oregon's Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
Their relationship did not last long as Phillips filed for divorce in August 1988. However, their separation was not made public. Bruce Springsteen's divorce settlement was finalized on 1st March 1989.
Bruce was significantly affected by the divorce. As a result, he released an album called Tunnel of Love. Many of the songs on Tunnel of Love described the unhappiness he felt in his relationship with Phillips.
Did Julianne Phillips remarry? The actress has remained single and never remarried. On the other hand, Bruce married Patti Scialfa, and together the couple is blessed with three children, Evan, Jessica and Samuel.
Who are Julianne Phillips' children?
The couple did not have any children together.
How much is Julianne Phillips' worth?
Julianne Phillips's net worth is $30 million. She received a $20 million divorce settlement from Bruce Springsteen at the time of her divorce.
Where is Julianne Phillips today? Phillips retired from acting in 1997 and has only been in public on a few occasions. She has maintained a low profile life since their divorce.
