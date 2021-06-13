Julianne Phillips is a former model and actress. She is also recognized for being the first wife of American musician Bruce Springsteen. Bruce and his wife were only married for three years. Julianne is also famous for her roles on popular TV shows and films such as Sisters, Fletch Lives, and Big Bully.

Apart from being Bruce Springsteen's first wife, Julianne is an accomplished personality herself. She has starred in two dozen TV shows and movies, and has had a successful modelling career in the 1980s.

Profile summary

Full name: Julianne Phillips

Julianne Phillips Date of birth: 6th May 1960

6th May 1960 Age: 61 years (as of 2021)

61 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, U.S.

Evanston, Illinois, U.S. Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Gender: Female

Female Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimeters: 173

173 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Weight in lbs: 127

127 Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches

34-24-34 inches Bra size: 34B

34B Waist size: 24 in

24 in Hips size: 34 in

34 in Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Parents: Ann and William Phillips

Ann and William Phillips Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Net worth: $30 million

Julianne Phillips' biography

Julianne Phillips was born on 6th May 1960 in Evanston, Illinois, U.S and raised in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Her parents are William and Ann Phillips.

Her father worked as an executive and insurance broker. Julianne also has five siblings, four brothers and one sister.

How old is Julianne Phillips now?

As of 2021, Julianne is 61 years old.

Career life

Phillips began her modeling career in Manhattan. She was in her early twenties at the time. She was represented by Elite Modeling Agency and worked for a variety of modeling brands.

She eventually migrated to Los Angeles, where she pursued an acting career.

She made her debut in acting in 2011 when she appeared in the television series Sisters. She was a cast member in the series between 1991 and 1996. Since then, she appeared in various movies and TV shows.

Julianne Phillips' movies and TV shows

Below is a list of movies and TV shows she has appeared in:

Films

1984: Summer Fantasy as Joanna Brannigan

as Joanna Brannigan 1984: His Mistress as Anne Davis

as Anne Davis 1985: Bruce Springsteen: Glory Days as Woman

as Woman 1986: Odd Jobs as Sally

as Sally 1986: A Fine Mess as Loraine

as Loraine 1987: Sweet Lies as Dixie

as Dixie 1988: Seven Hours to Judgment as Lisa Eden

as Lisa Eden 1989: Skin Deep as Molly

as Molly 1989: Fletch Lives as Becky Culpepper

as Becky Culpepper 1992: Getting Up and Going Home as Janet

as Janet 1993: The Only Way Out as Susannah

as Susannah 1995: A Vow to Kill as Rachel Waring

as Rachel Waring 1995: Original Sins as Becka Sharp

as Becka Sharp 1995: Where's the Money, Noreen? as Noreen Rafferty

as Noreen Rafferty 1996: Big Bully as Victoria

as Victoria 1996: Hollywood Boulevard as Linda Morgan / Sarah Constance Banks

as Linda Morgan / Sarah Constance Banks 1997: Colin Fitz Lives! as Justice Fitz

as Justice Fitz 1997: Tidal Wave: No Escape as Jessica Weaver

1997: Allie & Me as Angela Nansky

Television shows

1990: Midnight Caller as Danielle Hopkins

as Danielle Hopkins 1994: The Larry Sanders Show as Julianne Phillips

as Julianne Phillips 1991–1996: Sisters as Francesca 'Frankie' Reed Margolis

Bruce Springsteen and Julianne Phillips' relationship

Julianne Phillips from Sisters was once briefly married to musician Bruce Springsteen. The two married on 13th May 1985 at Oregon's Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Their relationship did not last long as Phillips filed for divorce in August 1988. However, their separation was not made public. Bruce Springsteen's divorce settlement was finalized on 1st March 1989.

Bruce was significantly affected by the divorce. As a result, he released an album called Tunnel of Love. Many of the songs on Tunnel of Love described the unhappiness he felt in his relationship with Phillips.

Did Julianne Phillips remarry? The actress has remained single and never remarried. On the other hand, Bruce married Patti Scialfa, and together the couple is blessed with three children, Evan, Jessica and Samuel.

Who are Julianne Phillips' children?

The couple did not have any children together.

How much is Julianne Phillips' worth?

Julianne Phillips's net worth is $30 million. She received a $20 million divorce settlement from Bruce Springsteen at the time of her divorce.

Where is Julianne Phillips today? Phillips retired from acting in 1997 and has only been in public on a few occasions. She has maintained a low profile life since their divorce.

