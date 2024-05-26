Andrew Lincoln's wife: the untold story of Gael Anderson

Gael Anderson is a British actress, film crew member, and celebrity child. She is famous for being Andrew Lincoln's wife. Andrew is widely recognised for portraying Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead. What is her story?

Gael Anderson at The Chelsea Flower Show in England on 20 May 2024 (L). Andrew Lincoln's wife at the at the beach (R). Photo: @yeyagrimes, @andybabylincoln on Instagram (modified by author)

Gael Anderson is Ian Anderson's daughter. Ians was the frontman of the rock band Jethro Tull, who introduced the flute to rock music. Gael Anderson has made a name for herself in the acting industry as a crew member for the 2001 TV show Teachers. She has been married to Andrew Lincoln for 18 years since 2006.

Real name Gael Anderson Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 58 Weight in kilograms 127 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Shona Learoyd Father Ian Anderson Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Andrew Lincoln Children 2 School Downe House School Profession Actress, film crew Net worth $1 million

Andrew Lincoln's wife's biography

Gael Anderson was born in London, England, to Ian Anderson and Shona Learoyd. She is a British national of white ethnicity. Her dad is an acclaimed rock music star and the last remaining member of the Jethro Tull.

The British actress grew up alongside her only sibling, James Duncan. He is a musician who plays in his father's band. She attended Downe House School, an all-girls school prestigious school located in Berkshire, England.

What is Gael Anderson's age?

Five facts about Gael Anderson. Photo: @andybabylincoln on Instagram (modified by author)

The British film crew is 54 years old as of 2024. She was born on 1 January 1970, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Gael Anderson is an actress and a film crew member best known as Andrew Lincoln's wife. She debuted her acting and film career in 1972 with a minor role in Gone Up North for a While. Gael Anderson's TV shows and movies include Teachers, The God Boy, and Landfall.

How did Gael Anderson and Andrew Lincoln meet?

The two met in 2001 on the filming set of the TV drama series Teachers. She was part of the show's assistance crew, and he was the lead actor. Gael Anderson and Andrew Lincoln fell in love instantly and dated for four years. They officially got married in June 2006.

Lincoln has worked on shows and films like Love Actually, Afterlife and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Nine months after getting hitched, the couple welcomed a daughter named Matilda Clutterbuck in 2007. Their second child, Arthur Clutterbuck, was born on 23 August 2010.

What is Gael Anderson's height?

The celebrity wife is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 58 pounds (127 kilograms). Gael Anderson's hair is blonde, and her eyes are brown.

Who is Andrew Lincoln's wife? The British actor has been married to Gael Anderson since 2006. What does Gael Anderson do? She is an actress and film crew. Who are Gael Anderson's parents? Her parents are Shona Learoyd and Ian Anderson. How many children does Gael Anderson have? She has two children: A daughter named Matilda Clutterbuck and a son named Arthur Clutterbuck. Who does Gael Anderson play in The Walking Dead? She is not part of the show but is married to Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes. When they met, she was an assistant director on the show. How did Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson meet? The two met on The Walking Dead set in 2001. Lincoln was a cast member, and Gael was on the film crew. How tall is Gael Anderson? She is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Andrew Lincoln's wife, Gael Anderson, is an actress, a film crew member, and a celebrity child from the UK. As of this writing, she has been married to The Walking Dead star for nearly 18 years. The couple lives with their two children in London, England, United Kingdom.

