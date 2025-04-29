Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has demanded that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan retract her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Akpabio

Agbakoba pointed out contradictions in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s timeline and social media posts, questioning the credibility of her claims

The senior lawyer has asked the senator to clarify why she delayed making the allegation and continued engaging with Akpabio in public events

Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has demanded the retraction of sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The letter, sent to Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 14, 2025, insists the senator provide evidence to back her claims, which have already led to her suspension by the Senate.

Dr Olisa Agbakoba has issued a significant demand to Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan regarding her sexual harassment allegations against Godswill Akpabio. Photo credit: @AkpabioSen/@NatashaAkpoti

Agbakoba seeks clarification on contradictions

In a press briefing on Tuesday, April 29, in Lagos, Agbakoba explained that his request stemmed from the senator's failure to address key contradictions in her accusation.

The sexual harassment allegation, which was made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio, was initially filed on February 28, 2025, despite the incident supposedly occurring on December 8, 2023.

"In our first letter, we requested clarification of contradictions in your allegation against our client, Akpabio.

"Notably, there is a contradiction in the timeline and dates. You allege the sexual harassment occurred on December 8, 2023, but on December 9, 2023, you posted on social media praising Akpabio, the very same man you later accused of harassment," Agbakoba said.

The renowned lawyer noted that instead of addressing the contradiction, Akpoti-Udughan had deleted her social media post, which further raised concerns.

Agbakoba challenges Akpoti-Uduaghan

Agbakoba, while speaking to journalists, questioned the senator’s actions following the alleged incident, including her continued association with Akpabio in the months that followed.

He highlighted that Akpoti-Uduaghan had publicly engaged with Akpabio at multiple events throughout 2024, including at an Inter-Parliamentary Union session in Geneva in March 2024, where they were photographed together.

"You claim the sexual harassment occurred on December 8, 2023, but you did not make the allegation until February 28, 2025.

"More troubling is that you were seen together with Akpabio at various events throughout 2024, including taking selfies and group photos with him. These were shared on your social media platforms with warm tones," Agbakoba stated, referring to posts made by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The senior advocate pointed out the inconsistencies in Akpoti-Uduaghan's account, expressing disbelief over the senator’s actions and behaviour in the months following the alleged harassment.

Demand for retraction

Dr Olisa Agbakoba has demanded action from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan concerning her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Photo credit: @NAtashaAkpoti

Agbakoba emphasised that the burden of proof rests with the accuser and reiterated that, given the absence of evidence, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations were unfounded and damaging.

"In light of this, and given that you have failed to clarify the contradictions pointed out in our first letter, we demand that you retract your sexual harassment allegations against our client as they are clearly false and unsubstantiated," Agbakoba declared.

The letter, which calls for a formal retraction of the allegations, is a critical move in a deepening political and legal battle.

The outcome of this exchange remains uncertain, but it has intensified the public feud between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio, drawing considerable attention from both political and legal observers.

