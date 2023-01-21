Denola Grey's biography: age, parents, brothers, state of origin

Denola Grey is a Britain-based Nigerian content creator, actor, fashion consultant, and author. He ventured into acting in 2018 and is best recognised for his roles in Castle & Castle and Day of Destiny. He is also a fashion influencer boasting a significant audience on Instagram.

Actor Denola Grey has been in the entertainment scene since he was 18. He has five acting credits, including an appearance in a music video as a dancer. He is also an Instagram model known for showcasing men’s outfits, which have won many fans' hearts.

Profile summary

Full name Adenola Adepetun Nickname Denola Grey Gender Male Date of birth 13 August 1990 Age 32 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilogram 61 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Temilola Adepetun Father Bayo Adepetun Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Green Springs School College Oxbridge Tutorial College, Baylor University Profession Actor, fashion consultant, content creator, author Net worth $800,000 Instagram @denolagrey Twitter @denolagrey

Denola Grey’s biography

He was born Adenola Adepetun in a family of three children in Ogun State, Nigeria. Denola Grey’s parents are Temilola and Bayo Adepetun, and the fashion enthusiast grew up alongside his brothers Adedamola and Ademide.

Adepetun attended Green Springs Schools in Nigeria for his high school education. He later went to Oxbridge Tutorial College for a year before joining Baylor University - Hankamer School of Business. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, specialising in the Media Business.

Which state is Denola Grey from? His home state is in Ogun State, Nigeria, but he currently resides in London, England, United Kingdom.

How old is Denola Grey?

Denola Grey’s age is 32 years as of February 2023. The Nigerian entertainer was born on 13 August 1990. His zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Denola Grey’s profession?

He is an actor, fashion consultant, content creator, and author. He commenced his career in 2008 as an intern for multiple companies, including CMC, Fruition Image Consulting, Walter Baker, and PR Consulting.

His first exposure to the fashion world came in 2014 when he worked as a fashion consultant at Alara Lagos. He worked for the fashion company for about six months before starting his fashion consultancy company Denola Grey Consulting. The company, which offers men’s fashion and lifestyle consulting and concierge services, has gained international recognition with a rising number of followers on Instagram.

Denola is a content creator with a significant following on Instagram. He is fond of sharing modelling, fashion, and lifestyle pictures on the platform, which has 409 thousand followers as of writing.

He is also an author and contributes to the online blog Bella Naija.

Denola Grey’s movies and TV shows

As an actor, he first hit the screen in 2018, starring in the Nigerian TV series Castle & Castle as Ben Castle. He has four acting credits, and here is a list of his movies and TV series:

The Black Book (Post-Production) as Jesu

(Post-Production) as Jesu Day of Destiny (2021) as Rotimi

(2021) as Rotimi The Bling Lagosians (2019) as Venya

(2019) as Venya Castle & Castle (2018) as Ben Castle

He has also been featured as a dancer in Major Lazer's song Lay Your Head On Me.

How much is Denola Grey worth?

His net worth is alleged to be approximately $800,000, according to The City Celeb. He makes money from fashion consultancy, online content creation, and acting.

Is Denola Grey gay?

There has been online speculation that the media personality is gay following his tweet about Lil Nas after he came out as gay. Despite the rumours, Grey has not openly declared or denied that he is gay.

How tall is Denola Grey?

The actor stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). His weight is estimated to be 135 pounds (61 kilograms).

Fast facts about Denola Grey?

When was Denola Grey born? The entertainer was born on 13 August 1990. He is 32 years old as of February 2023. Who are Denola Grey’s brothers? He has two brothers, Adedamola and Ademide. Where does Denola Grey live now? His current residence is in London, England, United Kingdom. What does Denola Grey do for a living? He has multiple professions: acting, fashion consultancy, and content creation. What is Denola Grey’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $800,000. Is Denola Grey gay? Even though some people claim that the actor is gay, he has not confirmed or refuted the claims. What is Denola Grey’s height? His height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Denola Grey has an established career as an entertainer and has made significant achievements as an actor, content creator, and model. He also thrives as an online blogger and fashion consultant with worldwide recognition.

