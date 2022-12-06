Joe Mele's biography: age, height, dad, girlfriend, net worth

Joe Mele is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. He is popularly known for sharing comedic sketches and lip-syncs videos alongside his dad. He commands a significant following on his various social media platforms.

Joe Mele developed a passion for singing and playing the guitar when he was young. He participated in various cultural events during his school time. He enjoys playing saxophone, piano and clarinet.

Profile summary

Full name Joe Michael Mele Gender Male Date of birth 15 December 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Great Neck, New York, United States Current residence New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Frank Mother Karen Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Angela Chalet Joe Mele's college Binghamton University Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million-$2 million TikTok @mmmjoemele Instagram @mmmjoemele YouTube mmmjoemele

Joe Mele's biography

The TikTok star was born in Great Neck, New York, United States, to his parents Frank and Karen. Joe Mele's dad is a professional businessman and comedian. He frequently appears in Joe's videos. Mele was raised alongside his older brother Nick.

He joined Binghamton University to pursue business administration, but he dropped out due to Covid-19 and also to pursue his social media career.

How old is Joe Mele?

The social media sensation was born on 15 December 1998. He is 24 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Joe is a TikTok star and social media personality. He is known for his lip-syncs, POVs, pranks and other comedy-related videos on TikTok, where he commands a significant following. He frequently features his father in his videos, contributing to his fame. Currently, he has garnered over 23 million followers and almost a billion likes.

He has a YouTube channel created on 4 February 2020. The channel mainly contains Q&As, TikTok compilations, a few challenges and reaction videos. As of this writing, the channel has over 2 million subscribers.

He is also active and popular on Instagram, with over 1.5 million followers as of this writing. He mostly shares short comedy-related videos and his lifestyle pictures alongside his dad and girlfriend. Additionally, he is active on Snapchat, with 145 thousand subscribers as of 2022.

What is Joe Mele's net worth?

The TikTok star's alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $2 million. He primarily earns his income from his social media endeavours, especially brand endorsements.

Who is Joe Mele's girlfriend?

The TikTok celebrity is currently in a relationship with his fellow TikTok star Angela Chalet. They celebrated their first anniversary on May 2022. Angela usually features in comic videos alongside Mele and his father.

How tall is Joe Mele?

The social media entertainer is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms.

Fast facts

Joe Mele is a famous TikTok star and social media influencer. He has garnered massive popularity for his POVs, pranks and comedy videos he features alongside his dad on TikTok.

