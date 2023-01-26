Portable Omolalomi’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, songs

Portable Omolalomi is a rising rapper, singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He gained public attention in December 2021 after he released his hit song Zazu Zeh featuring Pocolee and Olamide. He has also released other numerous songs, such as Kuku Do Ritual, Hello Baby and Get Money First.

Portable Omolami had been in the music industry for a couple of years before he came into the limelight in December 2021. He has released numerous songs and collaborated with various notable Nigerian artists.

Profile summary

Real name Habeeb Okikiola Famous as Portable Omolalomi Gender Male Date of birth 12 March 1994 Age 28 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Ogun State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Wife Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi Profession Singer, songwriter and rapper Net worth $20,000 - $70,000 Instagram @portablebaeby

Portable's biography

The rising rapper was born Habeeb Okikiola in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. He is of the Yoruba tribe and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

He completed his primary and secondary education in Ogun State but dropped out of school to pursue a music career.

How old is Portable?

The Nigerian rapper is 28 years old as of February 2023. When was Portable born? He was born on 12 March 1994. His Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Portable's songs

Portable Omolalomi has been in the music industry for over a decade. However, he came into the spotlight in December 2021 after he collaborated with Olamide and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee on his song Zazu Zeh.

The rapper has released numerous songs and collaborated with popular Nigerian artists such as Small Doctor and Oritse Femi. Here is a list of some of his songs.

Zazu Zeh

Kuku Do Ritual

Agbara

Hello Baby

Get Money First

Ji Masun

Oluwa Where You Dey

Orowo Owo

Money Before You Love

Ogo Forever

Gberatan

Gasolo

Clear

Apostle

Ema Joke Dada

Street ti Take Over

Ika

Expensive OG

Bye To Sapa Nation

Neighbor Ft Small Doctor

All Eyes On Me Ft Barry Jhay

Pay Me My Money

Odogwu Bitters

What is Portable's net worth?

The Nigerian entertainer has an alleged net worth of between $20 thousand and $70 thousand. His primary source of income is his music career.

Who is Portable's girlfriend?

The singer is married to Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi, and they have a son. The two often share each other pictures on their respective social media platforms.

Portable also has a son named Akorede Omolalomi Badmus, born on 10 December 2022, with his alleged second wife called, Honey Berry. The singer announced the birth of his son via Instagram page and shared several photos and videos of the child.

What happened to Portable?

The rapper was disqualified from The Headies 2022 following the video he shared on Instagram claiming to be the founder of the notorious cult group One Million Boys. The video saw several Nigerians' demand for an investigation by the Nigeria Police Force. However, the rapper later denied being the founder of the cult saying that he talking about his one million followers.

Fast facts about Portable

Who is Portable? He is a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter widely recognized for his hit single Zazu Zeh featuring Olamide and Poco Lee. Where was Portable born? The rapper was born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. What is Portable Omolalomi’s tribe? He is from the Yoruba tribe. What is Portable's real name? His real name is Habeeb Okikiola. What is Portable's age? The rapper is 28 years old as of 2023. He was born on 12 March 1994. Who is Portable married to? He is married to Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi. He is also reportedly married to his baby mama called, Honey Berry. What is Portable’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $20 thousand and $70 thousand.

Habeeb Okikiola, widely known by his stage name Portable Omolalomi, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained immense prominence because of his hit song Zazu Zeh featuring Olamide and Poco Lee. The rapper currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

