Portable Omolalomi’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, songs

Portable Omolalomi is a rising rapper, singer and songwriter from Nigeria. He gained public attention in December 2021 after he released his hit song Zazu Zeh featuring Pocolee and Olamide. He has also released other numerous songs, such as Kuku Do Ritual, Hello Baby and Get Money First.
Portable Omolami had been in the music industry for a couple of years before he came into the limelight in December 2021. He has released numerous songs and collaborated with various notable Nigerian artists.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Habeeb Okikiola
|Famous as
|Portable Omolalomi
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|12 March 1994
|Age
|28 years old (as of February 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|State of origin
|Ogun State
|Tribe
|Yoruba
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Muslim
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Married
|Wife
|Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter and rapper
|Net worth
|$20,000 - $70,000
|@portablebaeby
Portable's biography
The rising rapper was born Habeeb Okikiola in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. He is of the Yoruba tribe and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.
He completed his primary and secondary education in Ogun State but dropped out of school to pursue a music career.
How old is Portable?
The Nigerian rapper is 28 years old as of February 2023. When was Portable born? He was born on 12 March 1994. His Zodiac sign is Pisces.
Portable's songs
Portable Omolalomi has been in the music industry for over a decade. However, he came into the spotlight in December 2021 after he collaborated with Olamide and Nigerian dancer Poco Lee on his song Zazu Zeh.
The rapper has released numerous songs and collaborated with popular Nigerian artists such as Small Doctor and Oritse Femi. Here is a list of some of his songs.
- Zazu Zeh
- Kuku Do Ritual
- Agbara
- Hello Baby
- Get Money First
- Ji Masun
- Oluwa Where You Dey
- Orowo Owo
- Money Before You Love
- Ogo Forever
- Gberatan
- Gasolo
- Clear
- Apostle
- Ema Joke Dada
- Street ti Take Over
- Ika
- Expensive OG
- Bye To Sapa Nation
- Neighbor Ft Small Doctor
- All Eyes On Me Ft Barry Jhay
- Pay Me My Money
- Odogwu Bitters
What is Portable's net worth?
The Nigerian entertainer has an alleged net worth of between $20 thousand and $70 thousand. His primary source of income is his music career.
Who is Portable's girlfriend?
The singer is married to Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi, and they have a son. The two often share each other pictures on their respective social media platforms.
Portable also has a son named Akorede Omolalomi Badmus, born on 10 December 2022, with his alleged second wife called, Honey Berry. The singer announced the birth of his son via Instagram page and shared several photos and videos of the child.
What happened to Portable?
The rapper was disqualified from The Headies 2022 following the video he shared on Instagram claiming to be the founder of the notorious cult group One Million Boys. The video saw several Nigerians' demand for an investigation by the Nigeria Police Force. However, the rapper later denied being the founder of the cult saying that he talking about his one million followers.
Fast facts about Portable
- Who is Portable? He is a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter widely recognized for his hit single Zazu Zeh featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.
- Where was Portable born? The rapper was born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.
- What is Portable Omolalomi’s tribe? He is from the Yoruba tribe.
- What is Portable's real name? His real name is Habeeb Okikiola.
- What is Portable's age? The rapper is 28 years old as of 2023. He was born on 12 March 1994.
- Who is Portable married to? He is married to Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi. He is also reportedly married to his baby mama called, Honey Berry.
- What is Portable’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $20 thousand and $70 thousand.
Habeeb Okikiola, widely known by his stage name Portable Omolalomi, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained immense prominence because of his hit song Zazu Zeh featuring Olamide and Poco Lee. The rapper currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.
