Who is Pete Rose’s future wife? Get to know more about Kiana Kim

Pete Rose’s future wife, Kiana Kim, is a Korean-American model, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. She rose to fame after she starred in the reality TV series, Pete Rose: Hits and Mrs, with her fiancé, Pete Rose. Rose is one of the most renowned baseball players in history.

Apart from being a part of the entertainment industry, Kiana runs a hair salon. She also plans to establish her own cosmetics line soon.

Full name Kiana Kim Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1980 Age 42 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Engaged Fiancé Pete Rose Children 2 Profession Reality TV star, model, entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million

Kiana Kim’s biography

Kim was born in Seoul, South Korea. At the age of 5 years, her family moved to the United States, where she grew up and started her education.

After graduating high school, the American entrepreneur enrolled at Arizona State University and studied business marketing. She then worked as a flight attendant for a few years and met her first husband. She had two children from the marriage, Ashton and Cassie Kim. However, the marriage did not last, and they divorced.

How old is Pete Rose’s wife?

She is 42 years old as of 2023. Pete Rose's girlfriend Kiana was born on 30 March, 1980. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What does Pete Rose’s fiancé do?

Kiana Kim is a model, actress, and entrepreneur. After graduating from Arizona State University, she worked as a flight attendant for a few years. Later, Kim became a real estate agent.

With wealth earned from real estate, Kiana opened a hair salon while pursuing an acting and modelling career. She was soon spotted by Playboy magazine, and she modelled in several issues of the magazine.

In 2010, she appeared with Pete Rose on the Howard Stern Show and became Google's No.1 searched person immediately after. Three years later, Kim and Rose starred in their reality show on TLC called Pete Rose: Hits & Mrs, which only ran for six episodes.

What is Kiana Kim’s net worth?

Her net worth was estimated at $1.5 million as of 2019. She has earned money from multiple ventures, including her acting and modelling career and salon business.

How did Kiana Kim and Pete Rose meet?

The couple first went public with their relationship when they appeared on the Howard Stern Show in 2010. According to reports, they began dating in 2009 after meeting while Kim worked as a model.

The pair announced that they had an open relationship and that Rose was supportive of his fiancée’s endeavours with Playboy magazine. The couple got engaged in 2011 but are yet to reveal their wedding date to the public.

Before meeting Kiana, Pete was married twice. He married his first wife, Karolyn Englehardt, in 1964, but they divorced in 1980. He then married Carol J Woliung in 1984. After over two decades together, the couple started divorce proceedings in 2011. However, the process proved difficult, even as Rose tried to wrap it up to be free to marry Kim.

Fast facts about Pete Rose’s future wife

Is Pete Rose married to Kiana Kim? Rose and Kim are not yet married but have been engaged since 2011. How is Kiana Kim famous? She rose to fame as a Playboy model. After appearing in multiple issues, she was featured on the Howard Stern Show alongside Pete Rose. The episode made her the No.1 searched person on Google that month. How old is Pete Rose’s future wife? Kiana Kim is 43 years old as of 2023. Who is the father of Kiana Kim’s two children? Kiana was previously married. Her ex-husband is the father of her two children, Cassie and Ashton. How old is Kiana Kim’s fiancé Pete Rose? He is 82 years old as of 2023, making him 39 years older than Kim. He was born on 14 April 1941. Who is Kiana Kim’s ex-husband? The model and entrepreneur has not revealed any details about her past marriage.

Kiana Kim is an American model, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur. She is famously known as Pete Rose’s future wife. Rose is one of America's most renowned former baseball players, and Kim has starred in various TV Shows and commercials. She also runs a hair salon and plans to launch a unique skincare brand.

