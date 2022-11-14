Global site navigation

Local editions

Vanessa Dubasso’s biography: age, height, who is she dating?
Сelebrity biographies

Vanessa Dubasso’s biography: age, height, who is she dating?

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Vanessa Dubasso is an American model and actress best known for her roles in Modern Family, After We Collided, and Legion. She began her acting career in 2011 and has since appeared in several films and television shows.

Vanessa Dubasso
The actress attends the premiere of Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’. Photo: Michael Buckner
Source: Getty Images

In the early days of her career as an actress, Vanessa Dubasso also worked as a model. She was signed to Model Mayhem. One of her major achievements of that time was getting a spread in the Mirage magazine.

Profile summary

Full nameVanessa Dubasso
GenderFemale
Date of birth20 October 1993
Age29 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, CA, US
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimeters170
Weight in pounds48
Weight in kilograms105
Body measurements in inches32-24-32
Body measurements in centimetres81-60-32
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
Relationship statusEngaged
PartnerDave Navarro
ProfessionModel, actress
Net worth$2 million-$4 million
Instagram@imvanessadubasso

Read also

Lizzy Yu’s biography: who is Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend?

Vanessa Dubasso's biography

The American actress was born on 20 October 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2022, Vanessa Dubasso's age is 29 years. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Her mom, Jenny, used to be a model when she was young. Vanessa grew up alongside her sister Alexia.

Career

The actress made her screen debut in 2011 in one episode of Pretty Little Liars. The following year she appeared in a short film, Things Are Really Insane, playing the role of Ashley.

Vanessa Dubasso's age
The actress attends The Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. Photo: Frazer Harrison
Source: Getty Images

Her breakthrough was in 2018 when she was cast to star in the television series Legion. Legion is an American superhero television series centered on David Haller, a troubled young man diagnosed with schizophrenia who discovers special abilities that will change his life forever.

As a model, she has worked with notable American photographers such as Tyler Shields to pose for modelling magazines.

Read also

Harlan Drum’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Vanessa Dubasso's movies and TV shows

Below is a table of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

YearFilm/TV seriesRole
Post-productionSallywood Olivia Corrigan
2022 (post-production)Upon Waking Molly
2021He's All ThatAniston
2021KingArlene
2020After We CollidedAlly
2020Revenge RideMary
2020A Dark FoeDestiny
2020Modern Family Blonde Employee
2019Carpe Diem KK
2018-2019LegionSalmon/New Janine/Blonde Woman
2017Blood Ride Mary
2016Typical RickLuke Sado's Friend
2016Code Blue: A Love StoryMarla
2016Friends Effing Friends Effing FriendsCamille
2015Beginner's Guide to S*xDeanna
2014True BloodJuliette
2014Always WoodstockFrench Girl
2013Vegas Swedish Tourist #1
2012Things Are Really InsaneAshley
2011Pretty Little Liars Zoey

What is Vanessa Dubasso's net worth?

According to Global Stardom, her net worth ranges from $2 million to $4 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Read also

Vinessa Vidotto’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner

Who is Vanessa Dubasso dating?

Vanessa is currently engaged to Dave Navarro, an American guitarist best known as a member of the rock band Jane's Addiction.

Prior to that, she dated Samuel Larsen, a well-known American musician, and actor best known for his role as Joe Hart on Glee. On the other hand, Dave has been married three times, all of which ended in divorce.

What is Vanessa Dubasso's height?

Vanessa Dubasso's height
The actress attends Netflix's premiere of "He's All That". Photo: Amy Sussman
Source: Getty Images

The American actress is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs 105 pounds or 48 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-24-32 inches or 81-60-32 centimetres.

FAQs

  1. Who is Vanessa Dubasso? She is an American actress and model who has appeared in TV series such as Modern Family and Legion and films such as After We Collided.
  2. Where is Vanessa Dubasso from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States.
  3. How old is Vanessa Dubasso? The model is 29 years old as of 2022.
  4. What is the zodiac sign of Vanessa Dubasso? She was born on 20 October; hence her Zodiac sign is Libra.
  5. How much is Vanessa Dubasso's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to range from $2 million to $4 million.
  6. Who is Vanessa Dubasso's boyfriend? She is currently engaged to Dave Navarro, an American guitarist.
  7. How tall is Vanessa Dubasso? She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres.

Read also

Roxy Sternberg’s biography: age, husband, movies and TV shows

Vanessa Dubasso is an American actress and model. She is known for her roles in He's All That, True Blood and Always Woodstock. She is also known for being the fiancée of Dave Navarro from Jane's Addiction.

READ ALSO: Daniel LaBelle's biography: age, height, wife, religion, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Daniel LaBelle. He is a comedian, social media influencer, and photographer from the United States of America. He rose to prominence after posting comedy and stunt videos on social media platforms, where he amassed a massive fan base.

David LaBelle describes himself as a physical comedian because most of his material consists of physical activities. He thrives in social media entertainment and promotes well-known brands like Amazon and Old Spice.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel