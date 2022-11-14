Vanessa Dubasso’s biography: age, height, who is she dating?

Vanessa Dubasso is an American model and actress best known for her roles in Modern Family, After We Collided, and Legion. She began her acting career in 2011 and has since appeared in several films and television shows.

In the early days of her career as an actress, Vanessa Dubasso also worked as a model. She was signed to Model Mayhem. One of her major achievements of that time was getting a spread in the Mirage magazine.

Profile summary

Vanessa Dubasso's biography

The American actress was born on 20 October 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States. As of 2022, Vanessa Dubasso's age is 29 years. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Her mom, Jenny, used to be a model when she was young. Vanessa grew up alongside her sister Alexia.

Career

The actress made her screen debut in 2011 in one episode of Pretty Little Liars. The following year she appeared in a short film, Things Are Really Insane, playing the role of Ashley.

Her breakthrough was in 2018 when she was cast to star in the television series Legion. Legion is an American superhero television series centered on David Haller, a troubled young man diagnosed with schizophrenia who discovers special abilities that will change his life forever.

As a model, she has worked with notable American photographers such as Tyler Shields to pose for modelling magazines.

Vanessa Dubasso's movies and TV shows

Below is a table of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

Year Film/TV series Role Post-production Sallywood Olivia Corrigan 2022 (post-production) Upon Waking Molly 2021 He's All That Aniston 2021 King Arlene 2020 After We Collided Ally 2020 Revenge Ride Mary 2020 A Dark Foe Destiny 2020 Modern Family Blonde Employee 2019 Carpe Diem KK 2018-2019 Legion Salmon/New Janine/Blonde Woman 2017 Blood Ride Mary 2016 Typical Rick Luke Sado's Friend 2016 Code Blue: A Love Story Marla 2016 Friends Effing Friends Effing Friends Camille 2015 Beginner's Guide to S*x Deanna 2014 True Blood Juliette 2014 Always Woodstock French Girl 2013 Vegas Swedish Tourist #1 2012 Things Are Really Insane Ashley 2011 Pretty Little Liars Zoey

What is Vanessa Dubasso's net worth?

According to Global Stardom, her net worth ranges from $2 million to $4 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Who is Vanessa Dubasso dating?

Vanessa is currently engaged to Dave Navarro, an American guitarist best known as a member of the rock band Jane's Addiction.

Prior to that, she dated Samuel Larsen, a well-known American musician, and actor best known for his role as Joe Hart on Glee. On the other hand, Dave has been married three times, all of which ended in divorce.

What is Vanessa Dubasso's height?

The American actress is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs 105 pounds or 48 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-24-32 inches or 81-60-32 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Vanessa Dubasso? She is an American actress and model who has appeared in TV series such as Modern Family and Legion and films such as After We Collided. Where is Vanessa Dubasso from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. How old is Vanessa Dubasso? The model is 29 years old as of 2022. What is the zodiac sign of Vanessa Dubasso? She was born on 20 October; hence her Zodiac sign is Libra. How much is Vanessa Dubasso's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to range from $2 million to $4 million. Who is Vanessa Dubasso's boyfriend? She is currently engaged to Dave Navarro, an American guitarist. How tall is Vanessa Dubasso? She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres.

Vanessa Dubasso is an American actress and model. She is known for her roles in He's All That, True Blood and Always Woodstock. She is also known for being the fiancée of Dave Navarro from Jane's Addiction.

