Georgie Farmer's biography: who is the breakout star of Wednesday?
Сelebrity biographies

by  Ryan Omondi

Georgie Farmer is a British actor and Instagram celebrity. He has been a known personality in the film industry, but his popularity recently skyrocketed when he portrayed Ajax Petropolus in the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday.

Georgie Farmer
Photo: @georgieebleu on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Georgie Farmer began acting at 10 and has been featured in approximately 10 movies and TV series. Besides the film industry, he is also an Instagram personality boasting over a million fans on the platform.

Profile summary

Full nameGeorgie Farmer
GenderMale
Date of birth26 May 2002
Age20 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthLondon, England, United Kingdom
Current residenceLondon, England, United Kingdom
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'10"
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds141
Weight in kilograms64
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Siblings1
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionActor
Net worth$1 million - $5 million

Georgie Farmer’s biography

Actor Georgie Farmer was born and raised in London, England, United Kingdom. He was raised alongside his siblings, including an older brother Harry Farmer. He is a British national of white ethnicity currently residing in London, England, United Kingdom.

What is Georgie Farmer’s age?

The British entertainer is 20 years old as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 26 May annually and was born in 2002. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Georgie Farmer’s profession?

Georgie is an actor. He appeared in Jessie J’s music video Who’s Laughing Now in 2011. His acting career commenced in 2012, and he has landed roles in multiple movies and TV series.

As of this writing, he is also an Instagram celebrity boasting 1.1 million fan followers on the platform. The famous personality shares lifestyle pictures and updates about his acting career with his fans. He joined the platform in April 2013.

Georgie Farmer’s movies and TV shows

He first hit the screen in 2012, appearing in the TV series The Ministry of Curious Stuff. So far, he has about ten acting credits, including a voice role. Here is a list of his movies and TV series:

YearMovies and TV seriesRole
2022WednesdayAjax Petropolus
2020Of Wolves and LambsYounger Brother
2019TreadstoneGabriel Becker
2019DoctorsMax Morgan
2018Mowgli: Legend of the JungleWolf Sibling (voice
2018Samira’s PartySamad
2018Ready Player OneKid
2014-2017EvermoorJake Crossley
2017Ill BehaviourGamer
2012The Ministry of Curious StuffActor

How much is Georgie Farmer worth?

The movie star’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to Popular Bio. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his thriving career in the film industry.

What is Georgie Farmer’s height?

The social media personality is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 141 pounds (64 kilograms).

Fast facts about Georgie Farmer

  1. How old is Georgie Farmer? He is 20 years old as of 2022. His birthday is on 26 May every year.
  2. Where is Georgie Farmer from? He comes from London, England, United Kingdom.
  3. Why is Georgie Farmer famous? He is recognised as an actor, having been featured in about ten movies and TV series.
  4. Is Georgie Farmer in the Netflix series Wednesday? He portrayed Ajax Petropolus in the 2022 crime-comedy series.
  5. What is Georgie Farmer’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.
  6. Is Georgie Farmer dating anyone? The actor is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone.
  7. How tall is Georgie Farmer? His height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Even though Georgie Farmer ventured into acting at a young age, he has progressed well and boasts ten acting credits. He is also gaining social media popularity and enjoying quite a significant following on Instagram.

