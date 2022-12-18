Georgie Farmer's biography: who is the breakout star of Wednesday?

Georgie Farmer is a British actor and Instagram celebrity. He has been a known personality in the film industry, but his popularity recently skyrocketed when he portrayed Ajax Petropolus in the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday.

Photo: @georgieebleu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Georgie Farmer began acting at 10 and has been featured in approximately 10 movies and TV series. Besides the film industry, he is also an Instagram personality boasting over a million fans on the platform.

Profile summary

Full name Georgie Farmer Gender Male Date of birth 26 May 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Georgie Farmer’s biography

Actor Georgie Farmer was born and raised in London, England, United Kingdom. He was raised alongside his siblings, including an older brother Harry Farmer. He is a British national of white ethnicity currently residing in London, England, United Kingdom.

What is Georgie Farmer’s age?

The British entertainer is 20 years old as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 26 May annually and was born in 2002. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Georgie Farmer’s profession?

Georgie is an actor. He appeared in Jessie J’s music video Who’s Laughing Now in 2011. His acting career commenced in 2012, and he has landed roles in multiple movies and TV series.

As of this writing, he is also an Instagram celebrity boasting 1.1 million fan followers on the platform. The famous personality shares lifestyle pictures and updates about his acting career with his fans. He joined the platform in April 2013.

Georgie Farmer’s movies and TV shows

He first hit the screen in 2012, appearing in the TV series The Ministry of Curious Stuff. So far, he has about ten acting credits, including a voice role. Here is a list of his movies and TV series:

Year Movies and TV series Role 2022 Wednesday Ajax Petropolus 2020 Of Wolves and Lambs Younger Brother 2019 Treadstone Gabriel Becker 2019 Doctors Max Morgan 2018 Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle Wolf Sibling (voice 2018 Samira’s Party Samad 2018 Ready Player One Kid 2014-2017 Evermoor Jake Crossley 2017 Ill Behaviour Gamer 2012 The Ministry of Curious Stuff Actor

How much is Georgie Farmer worth?

The movie star’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million, according to Popular Bio. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his thriving career in the film industry.

What is Georgie Farmer’s height?

The social media personality is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 141 pounds (64 kilograms).

Fast facts about Georgie Farmer

How old is Georgie Farmer? He is 20 years old as of 2022. His birthday is on 26 May every year. Where is Georgie Farmer from? He comes from London, England, United Kingdom. Why is Georgie Farmer famous? He is recognised as an actor, having been featured in about ten movies and TV series. Is Georgie Farmer in the Netflix series Wednesday? He portrayed Ajax Petropolus in the 2022 crime-comedy series. What is Georgie Farmer’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Is Georgie Farmer dating anyone? The actor is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone. How tall is Georgie Farmer? His height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Even though Georgie Farmer ventured into acting at a young age, he has progressed well and boasts ten acting credits. He is also gaining social media popularity and enjoying quite a significant following on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Michelle Grace’s biography: who is the late Ray Liotta’s ex-wife?

Legit.ng recently published Michelle Grace’s biography. She is an American actress and film producer known for her appearance in A Rumor of Angles and Baseball Wives. She is also recognised as the mother of model and actress Karsen Liotta.

She was born Michelle Messer and grew up in Chicago, Illinois, USA. She began her acting career in 1998 and, so far, has three acting credits. She is also a film producer with four credits. After she divorced her first husband, she tied the knot with Ray Liotta, with whom they later parted ways. Does she have children? Find out in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng