Chris Olsen's biography: age, birthday, family, boyfriend

Who is Chris Olsen? He is an American model and social media entertainer recognised for sharing engaging content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. He is also known as the ex-partner of social media influencer Ian Paget.

Chris Olsen commenced his social media entertainment career in 2018 on Instagram. He later teamed up with Ian Paget, and the duo won the hearts of many netizens through their collaborative YouTube channel. Besides his social media entertainment career, he is a mental health advocate.

Profile summary

Full name Chris Olsen Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Washington, D.C., USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Maria Olsen Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Online content creator, model Net worth $490 thousand Instagram @chrisolsen TikTok @chris YouTube Chris & Ian

Chris Olsen’s biography

The content creator was born in Washington, D.C., USA. He was raised by his mother, Maria, alongside two siblings, Caroline and Owen Olsen. After spending his childhood in his hometown, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, to pursue his online entertainment career.

Chris Olsen’s family resides in his hometown Washington, DC, USA. He is an American national of white and Filipino heritage.

How old is Chris Olsen?

The social media influencer is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born on 22 December 1997. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Chris Olsen famous for?

He rose to prominence as an online content creator sharing diverse content on YouTube and TikTok. Together with his ex-partner Ian Paget, they created a YouTube channel called Chris and Ian in July 2020. The channel has 333 thousand subscribers as of writing, and it features numerous videos, including games, challenges, relationship advice, travel vlogs, and other relatable content. Besides the collaborative channel, he owns a self-titled channel and has only posted a few videos.

Chris is a TikTok sensation with 9.3 million followers on the platform. He shares pranks, challenges and song covers. On the other hand, his Instagram account boasts 856 thousand followers as of writing, and he uploads modelling and lifestyle pictures that captivate most of his audience.

He is also known for coffee trips, whereby he travels to different parts of the world to share coffee drinks with famous personalities.

What is Chris Olsen’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $490 thousand. His net worth is attributed to his earnings from social media entertainment and brand endorsement deals.

Does Chris Olsen have a boyfriend?

The celebrity entertainer is seemingly not in a relationship. This is after he parted ways with his long-term boyfriend, Ian Paget, an American social media influencer. The duo dated for approximately two years before ending their relationship at the beginning of 2022 and informed their fans about the breakup through a YouTube video.

How tall is Chris Olsen?

He stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Fast facts about Chris Olsen

When is Chris Olsen’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 22 December every year. He was born in 1997. What is Chris Olsen’s age? He is 25 years old as of 2022. Does Chris Olsen have siblings? Chris Olsen’s siblings are Owen and Caroline. Where is Chris Olsen from? He hails from Washington, DC, USA, but lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. What does Chris Olsen do for a living? He is a content creator on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, with a considerable following. How much is Chris Olsen’s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $490 thousand. Are Ian Paget and Chris Olsen still dating? The duo is no longer an item, as they parted ways in January 2022.

Chris Olsen is a content creator on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. He is known for partnering with his ex-boyfriend to create numerous entertaining videos on YouTube. He is also a model and has attracted many people’s attention on Instagram with his pictures.

