Alex Ernst’s biography: age, girlfriend, net worth, Vlog Squad
Alex Ernst is a well-known social media influencer, actor, and singer from the United States. He is best known for his YouTube fictional narrative vlog series. He has amassed a sizable fan base, particularly on his TikTok account and YouTube channel.
Alex Ernst is an American internet sensation who rose to prominence on the now-defunct Vine app. He later took his talents to YouTube, where his distinct brand of humour and voiceovers propelled him to fame.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Alex Ernst
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|17 July 1996
|Age
|26 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Belle Plaine, Minnesota, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|German-Dutch
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'2"
|Height in centimetres
|188
|Weight in pounds
|172
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Mother
|Anita Schltz
|Father
|Rex Ernst
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Emily Seawright
|School
|Belle Plaine High School
|Profession
|Actor, singer, and YouTuber
|Net worth
|$500,000
|YouTube
|Alex Ernst
|@AlexErnst
|@ernst
|TikTok
|@alexernst
Alex Ernst’s biography
Where is Alex Ernst from? The American YouTuber was born in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, United States, to Rex Ernst and Anita Schltz. His parents divorced when Alex was a kid. The YouTuber is an American national of German-Dutch heritage.
The YouTuber has two siblings, a sister called Emma and a brother named John. He is the youngest of the three. Concerning his educational background, he attended Belle Plain high school, where he graduated in 2014.
How old is Alex Ernst?
The American actor and singer was born on 17 July 1996. As of 2022, he is 26 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.
What is Alex Ernst known for?
Alex is famous for being a YouTuber, singer and actor. He joined YouTube in 2009 and became part of the OurPizzaGang, a constellation of performers. After he graduated, he moved to Los Angeles, where he met David Dobrik and became friends.
They started with Vine, but when the app was banned, they moved to YouTube, where they shared more videos. Dobrik's vlogs feature a recurring group of friends known as The Vlog Squad. Other squad members besides Alex and David were Elton Castee, Kristen McAtee, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, and Mariah Amato.
Later on, Alex began creating his own videos. His channel has over 1.4 million subscribers and more than 45 million views at the time of writing.
As an actor, he has showcased his acting skills in films such as FML, Chris and Anthony, and The Conspiracy. He has appeared alongside some famous actors such as JJ Philips, Michael Minto, James Timas, and Brandon Calvillo.
Below are his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.
|Year
|Film/TV series
|Role
|2018–2022
|Alex's Vlog
|2021
|Drowning in Potential
|Calvin
|2015-2020
|David's Vlog
|2019
|The Greatest Movie
|2018
|The Conspiracy Part II
|2017
|Chris and Anthony
|Chris
|2017
|The Conspiracy
|2016
|FML
|Hunter Wilson
|2013
|DashieXP
Alex from The Vlog Squad has recorded several songs, including The First Noel, Lovestruck, and Speakeasy. He primarily distributes his music to his fans via YouTube and iTunes. Some of his popular songs include:
|Year
|Song
|2017
|The First Noël
|2018
|O Come, All Ye Faithful
|2021
|Fool's Gold
|2021
|Lovestruck
|2021
|Luck or Love
|2021
|After Hours
|2021
|Speakeasy
|2021
|Darkest Before Dawn
|2021
|New Life
|2021
|Christmas With You
What is Alex Ernst's net worth?
According to Idol Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $500,000. He has earned his wealth from his career as a YouTuber, singer and actor. This information is not from a verified source.
Who is Alex Ernst's girlfriend?
Alex's girlfriend is named Emily Seawright, an actress and b*kini model. The couple met through Tinder in 2018 and have been together since then.
How tall is Alex Ernst?
Alex Ernst's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). The YouTuber weighs around 122 pounds (78 kilograms).
Are Alex Ernst and David still friends?
Yes, even though they are no longer roommates, they are still great friends. They now have their own YouTube channels. David Dobrik began his vlog on YouTube in 2015 after finding early success on the video-sharing platform Vine.
FAQs
- Who is Alex Ernst? He is an American internet sensation who rose to prominence on the now-defunct Vine app.
- When is Alex Ernst's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 17 July.
- What is Alex Ernst's age? As of 2022, the YouTuber is 26 years.
- Why isn't Alex in David's vlogs anymore? He does not appear in David's vlogs because they are no longer roommates. David bought a multi-million dollar house, and Alex moved in with his girlfriend, Emily.
- How did David Dobrik and Alex Ernst meet? The two met in Los Angeles. They began making short clips on the then-popular app Vine together. They later became roommates and collaborated on numerous clips.
- Does Alex Ernst have a kid? The social media influencer does not have any children as of 2022.
- What happened to Alex Ernst? He no longer appears in Dobrik's videos because he started his YouTube channel. The former Viners were roommates and spent more time together then than they do now.
Alex Ernst is a content creator, actor, writer, and director. He started his career on Vine together with David Dobrik. Currently, he has millions of followers on various social media platforms because of his captivating content.
