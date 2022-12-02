Alex Ernst’s biography: age, girlfriend, net worth, Vlog Squad

Alex Ernst is a well-known social media influencer, actor, and singer from the United States. He is best known for his YouTube fictional narrative vlog series. He has amassed a sizable fan base, particularly on his TikTok account and YouTube channel.

Alex Ernst is an American internet sensation who rose to prominence on the now-defunct Vine app. He later took his talents to YouTube, where his distinct brand of humour and voiceovers propelled him to fame.

Profile summary

Full name Alex Ernst Gender Male Date of birth 17 July 1996 Age 26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Belle Plaine, Minnesota, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity German-Dutch Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Anita Schltz Father Rex Ernst Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Emily Seawright School Belle Plaine High School Profession Actor, singer, and YouTuber Net worth $500,000 YouTube Alex Ernst Twitter @AlexErnst Instagram @ernst TikTok @alexernst

Alex Ernst’s biography

Where is Alex Ernst from? The American YouTuber was born in Belle Plaine, Minnesota, United States, to Rex Ernst and Anita Schltz. His parents divorced when Alex was a kid. The YouTuber is an American national of German-Dutch heritage.

The YouTuber has two siblings, a sister called Emma and a brother named John. He is the youngest of the three. Concerning his educational background, he attended Belle Plain high school, where he graduated in 2014.

How old is Alex Ernst?

The American actor and singer was born on 17 July 1996. As of 2022, he is 26 years. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Alex Ernst known for?

Alex is famous for being a YouTuber, singer and actor. He joined YouTube in 2009 and became part of the OurPizzaGang, a constellation of performers. After he graduated, he moved to Los Angeles, where he met David Dobrik and became friends.

They started with Vine, but when the app was banned, they moved to YouTube, where they shared more videos. Dobrik's vlogs feature a recurring group of friends known as The Vlog Squad. Other squad members besides Alex and David were Elton Castee, Kristen McAtee, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, and Mariah Amato.

Later on, Alex began creating his own videos. His channel has over 1.4 million subscribers and more than 45 million views at the time of writing.

As an actor, he has showcased his acting skills in films such as FML, Chris and Anthony, and The Conspiracy. He has appeared alongside some famous actors such as JJ Philips, Michael Minto, James Timas, and Brandon Calvillo.

Below are his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.

Year Film/TV series Role 2018–2022 Alex's Vlog 2021 Drowning in Potential Calvin 2015-2020 David's Vlog 2019 The Greatest Movie 2018 The Conspiracy Part II 2017 Chris and Anthony Chris 2017 The Conspiracy 2016 FML Hunter Wilson 2013 DashieXP

Alex from The Vlog Squad has recorded several songs, including The First Noel, Lovestruck, and Speakeasy. He primarily distributes his music to his fans via YouTube and iTunes. Some of his popular songs include:

Year Song 2017 The First Noël 2018 O Come, All Ye Faithful 2021 Fool's Gold 2021 Lovestruck 2021 Luck or Love 2021 After Hours 2021 Speakeasy 2021 Darkest Before Dawn 2021 New Life 2021 Christmas With You

What is Alex Ernst's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $500,000. He has earned his wealth from his career as a YouTuber, singer and actor. This information is not from a verified source.

Who is Alex Ernst's girlfriend?

Alex's girlfriend is named Emily Seawright, an actress and b*kini model. The couple met through Tinder in 2018 and have been together since then.

How tall is Alex Ernst?

Alex Ernst's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). The YouTuber weighs around 122 pounds (78 kilograms).

Are Alex Ernst and David still friends?

Yes, even though they are no longer roommates, they are still great friends. They now have their own YouTube channels. David Dobrik began his vlog on YouTube in 2015 after finding early success on the video-sharing platform Vine.

FAQs

Who is Alex Ernst? He is an American internet sensation who rose to prominence on the now-defunct Vine app. When is Alex Ernst's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 17 July. What is Alex Ernst's age? As of 2022, the YouTuber is 26 years. Why isn't Alex in David's vlogs anymore? He does not appear in David's vlogs because they are no longer roommates. David bought a multi-million dollar house, and Alex moved in with his girlfriend, Emily. How did David Dobrik and Alex Ernst meet? The two met in Los Angeles. They began making short clips on the then-popular app Vine together. They later became roommates and collaborated on numerous clips. Does Alex Ernst have a kid? The social media influencer does not have any children as of 2022. What happened to Alex Ernst? He no longer appears in Dobrik's videos because he started his YouTube channel. The former Viners were roommates and spent more time together then than they do now.

Alex Ernst is a content creator, actor, writer, and director. He started his career on Vine together with David Dobrik. Currently, he has millions of followers on various social media platforms because of his captivating content.

