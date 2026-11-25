Has Nigeria won the World Cup before? No — the Super Eagles have never lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy. Nigeria's national football team has made six World Cup appearances, reaching the round of 16 three times, while building a proud legacy of continental trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have featured in six World Cups. Photo: Millionsphotos (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Nigeria has never won the FIFA World Cup in any of its six tournament appearances between 1994 and 2018.

in any of its six tournament appearances between 1994 and 2018. The Super Eagles' best World Cup finish is the round of 16 , achieved in 1994, 1998, and 2014.

, achieved in 1994, 1998, and 2014. Rashidi Yekini, Nigeria's all-time record scorer with 37 international goals , netted the country's first-ever World Cup goal in 1994.

, netted the country's first-ever World Cup goal in 1994. Nigeria made history in 1996 by becoming the first African nation to win Olympic football gold at the Atlanta Games.

at the Atlanta Games. The Super Eagles have missed consecutive World Cups in 2022 and 2026, their worst qualifying run since they first appeared at the tournament.

Has Nigeria won the World Cup? The direct answer

Nigeria have won zero World Cup titles across their six tournament appearances, with the round of 16 standing as their best result. The Super Eagles remain one of Africa's most storied football nations, but the ultimate prize of global football has so far eluded them.

Despite a relatively short independent history, Nigeria is regarded as one of the continent's most consistent teams, qualifying for six of seven World Cups between 1994 and 2018.

Nigeria World Cup history: tournament by tournament

Nigeria's six World Cup campaigns span three decades of drama, glory, and heartbreak. Here is how each one unfolded.

1994 — A stunning debut in the United States

Daniele Massaro of Italy is crowded out by Michael Emenalo (L) and Uche Okechukwu (R) of Nigeria during the FIFA World Cup Finals 1994 Second Round. Photo: Shaun Botterill

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Nigeria made their first-ever World Cup appearance at the 1994 tournament in the United States, placed in Group D alongside Argentina, Bulgaria, and Greece, and they topped the group before being eliminated by Italy in the round of 16.

Nigeria recorded two dominant victories over Bulgaria and Greece and a narrow loss to Argentina to finish as group winners. In that group stage, Rashidi Yekini scored Nigeria's first-ever World Cup goal, and the image of him clutching the net in celebration became iconic.

In the round of 16, the Super Eagles came within minutes of knocking out eventual finalists Italy — Roberto Baggio scored a timely equaliser in the 88th minute before netting an extra-time winner in open play in the 102nd minute to send Nigeria home.

That tournament year also saw Nigeria achieve their highest-ever FIFA ranking of 5th, a remarkable feat for a side on their World Cup debut.

1998 — Beating Spain, falling to Denmark

Nigeria team lineup during the national anthem before the World Cup 1st round match between Nigeria (1) and Bulgaria. Photo: Simon Bruty

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Despite being considered outsiders at the 1998 World Cup in France, Nigeria proved the doubters wrong with a stunning 3–2 comeback win over Spain and a 1–0 victory against Bulgaria to clinch first place in their group.

The round of 16 proved a step too far, however, as Nigeria were surprisingly beaten 4–1 by Denmark in Saint-Denis.

Nigeria's most memorable World Cup victory remains that 3–2 win over Spain, featuring Sunday Oliseh's spectacular long-range goal.

2002 and 2010 — Back-to-back group stage exits

The two World Cups that followed — in South Korea/Japan (2002) and South Africa (2010) — saw Nigeria fail to record a single victory in their combined six group-stage matches.

In 2010, Kalu Uche finished as Nigeria's top scorer, but a draw with South Korea and defeats to Argentina and Greece ended their group-stage campaign.

2014 — The last round of 16 appearance

Nigeria poses for a team photo before the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Round of 16 match between France and Nigeria. Photo: Quinn Rooney

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At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, play in Group F began on 15 June, with Nigeria opening its campaign against Iran on 16 June and Argentina and Nigeria advancing to the round of 16 from the group.

Nigeria were then drawn to face France in the round of 16, where they lost 2–0 in Brasília, bringing their Brazilian adventure to an end.

2018 — Russia and a group stage exit

Nigeria reached the FIFA World Cup for a sixth time in 2018, their most recent appearance in Russia. Ahmed Musa finished as top scorer with two goals, but Nigeria won only one of their three group matches and were eliminated at the group stage.

Year Host Group Nigeria's result 1994 USA D Round of 16 1998 France D Round of 16 2002 South Korea/Japan F Group stage 2010 South Africa B Group stage 2014 Brazil F Round of 16 2018 Russia D Group stage

Rashidi Yekini: Nigeria's World Cup trailblazer

Rashidi Yekini was a Nigerian professional footballer widely regarded as Nigeria's greatest ever striker and one of the finest players in the history of African football.

Born on 23 October 1963 in Kaduna State, Yekini was 48 years old when he passed away in 2012. He is Nigeria's all-time leading scorer, with 37 goals in 58 caps, and the country's record scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations with 13 tournament goals.

The first Nigerian to be crowned African Footballer of the Year, he fired the Super Eagles to the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title as top scorer, and his tearful net-clutching celebration in 1994 remains an enduring image of Nigerian football.

Failing to win the FIFA World Cup does not define the Super Eagles. Their record away from the tournament is genuinely historic.

Three AFCON titles

Nigeria celebrates holding the trophy during the 2013 Orange African Cup of Nations Final match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

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The Super Eagles have emerged champions of Africa on three occasions: 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Nigeria first took part in the AFCON in 1963, but had to wait until they hosted the tournament in 1980 to achieve their first glory. At the 1994 edition in Tunisia, Rashidi Yekini top-scored with five goals as Nigeria defeated Zambia 2–1 in the final.

On 10 February 2013, the Super Eagles lifted the AFCON trophy for a third time after defeating Burkina Faso 1–0 in the final at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg. Stephen Keshi, the mastermind behind that triumph, became only the second person to win AFCON as both player and coach.

Olympic gold in Atlanta 1996

Nigeria became the first African nation to win Olympic football gold at Atlanta 1996. When Nigeria's national football team competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, few thought they could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with countries like Argentina and Brazil — but the Super Eagles stunned the footballing world by winning gold.

Nigeria's road to Olympic gold included a thrilling semi-final comeback against Brazil, in which Nwankwo Kanu scored twice, including a 90th-minute equaliser and a 94th-minute golden-goal winner. The team went on to twice come from behind to defeat Argentina 3–2 in the final, courtesy of goals from Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amunike.

It would be impossible to discuss that gold medal without special mention of Emmanuel Amunike, whose 90th-minute winner sealed victory in the most important match in Nigeria's football history.

Nigeria's recent World Cup struggles

The Super Eagles have endured a painful run in World Cup qualifying. Nigeria missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a playoff defeat to Ghana, decided on away goals.

Nigeria's quest to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup also came to a painful end when the Super Eagles lost 4–3 on penalties to DR Congo in a playoff at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

It marked the first time the Super Eagles had failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cup finals since they first qualified in 1994.

Managerial instability — a revolving door of head coaches preventing any cohesive long-term tactical philosophy — has been identified as a central problem.

FAQ

Has Nigeria ever won the FIFA World Cup?

No. Nigeria have won zero World Cup titles across six tournament appearances, with their best result being the round of 16.

How many times has Nigeria appeared at the World Cup?

Nigeria has played in six FIFA World Cup tournaments, from 1994 to 2018. They missed the 2006, 2022, and 2026 editions.

What is Nigeria's best result at the FIFA World Cup?

Nigeria's best finish at the World Cup is the round of 16, a stage they reached in 1994, 1998, and 2014.

Who scored Nigeria's first World Cup goal?

Rashidi Yekini scored Nigeria's first-ever World Cup goal during the group stage of the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Will Nigeria be at the 2026 World Cup?

Nigeria will not be represented at the 2026 World Cup, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Final word

Nigeria have never won the FIFA World Cup, but the Super Eagles' story is far richer than that single statistic suggests. Three AFCON titles, an Olympic gold, a stunning World Cup debut that topped a group above Argentina — these are the feats of a genuinely great football nation. The challenge now is to rebuild and return to the global stage after missing consecutive World Cups for the first time in their history.

We also highlighted facts about every Africa Cup of Nations winner since the tournament began in 1957, including Egypt's record seven titles and the nations that have claimed the trophy once.

The 2025 title remains disputed: CAF awarded it to Morocco after ruling that Senegal had forfeited the final, but Senegal's appeal is before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Source: Legit.ng