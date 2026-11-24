The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in Senegal's favour after an 11-month legal battle over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

Al-Nassr shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo personally congratulating Sadio Mane following the landmark CAS decision

Mane played a pivotal role during the AFCON final and was named Player of the Tournament before retiring from international football

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, ending an 11-month dispute that had stripped the Teranga Lions of Africa's most coveted football title.

The Lausanne-based court annulled the ruling of the CAF Appeal Board, which had previously overturned Senegal's victory. The Senegalese Football Federation had rejected that earlier decision and taken its case to the highest sporting court in the world, ultimately winning the appeal.

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Sadio Mane after CAS victory. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The verdict sparked widespread celebration across the African football community, with notable figures from the global game reacting to the news.

Ronaldo celebrates Sadio Mane

Among those to respond was Cristiano Ronaldo. His club, Al-Nassr, shared a video on X showing the Portuguese superstar personally congratulating his teammate Sadio Mane on the outcome.

"Mane, mane. The champion, Senegal," Ronaldo said in the clip.

The gesture drew significant attention, reflecting the bond between the two former rivals who now share a dressing room in Saudi Arabia.

Mane was at the centre of events during the AFCON final, earning the Player of the Tournament award.

The CAF highlighted his leadership as a defining factor in Senegal's success, particularly a moment when he persuaded his teammates to return to the pitch after they had walked off under the instruction of then head coach Pape Thiaw.

CAF noted that his intervention restored calm at a critical point and was central to the outcome of the match. That act of leadership, celebrated widely at the time, has now taken on even greater significance following the CAS ruling.

After the tournament, Mane confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final appearance for Senegal. He subsequently retired from international football after the Teranga Lions were eliminated in the Round of 32.

His legacy, however, remains intact. The CAS decision means Senegal's triumph will stand in the record books, with Mane's name firmly attached to it as the player who helped make it possible.

Sadio Mane reacts after CAS ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that Sadio Mane reacted after the Court of Arbitration for Sports reinstated Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions.

The Senegalese legend, who retired after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, congratulated the citizens of Senegal and called for unity with Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng