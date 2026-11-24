Malaysia's Immigration Department confirmed that citizens of 20 African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, must obtain visas before travelling to Malaysia

South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and 6 other African countries retain visa-free access under existing arrangements

Malaysia is also ending visa-free entry for Indian passport holders from January 1, 2027, reversing a policy introduced in December 2023

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Malaysia continues to grant visa-free entry to citizens of 10 African countries, even as the Southeast Asian nation moves to end a similar arrangement for Indian travellers starting Friday, January 1, 2027.

Under the current entry rules published by Malaysia's Immigration Department, South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are the African nations whose passport holders can visit Malaysia without a visa.

Malaysia retains visa-free entry for citizens of 10 African countries, including South Africa and Kenya, despite plans to end the exemption for Indian travellers from January 1, 2027. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

African countries that need visa for Malaysia

Citizens of 20 other African countries must apply for visas before travelling to Malaysia. The department's list covers Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Angola, Cameroon, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Burundi, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia and Mozambique. Passport holders from these countries are also restricted to entering Malaysia by air under existing immigration rules.

Malaysia to require visas from Indian travellers

The Immigration Department issued a notice on November 17 confirming that the visa exemption for Indian citizens would expire on December 31, 2026, according to a Hindustan Times report.

"Indian nationals entering Malaysia from this date onwards will be required to obtain a valid visa prior to their arrival," the department said.

Applications can be submitted through Malaysia's MyVISA online portal from Tuesday, December 1, ahead of the January 1, 2027 start date.

Malaysia originally introduced the visa-free arrangement for Indian nationals in December 2023 to help rebuild tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing eligible visitors to stay for up to 30 days. The arrangement was later extended through December 2026 to support the Visit Malaysia 2026 tourism campaign.

Data from Tourism Malaysia showed that arrivals from India reached 1.56 million in 2025, a 14.6% rise from the 1.36 million recorded in 2024. More than one million Indian visitors also entered Malaysia in the first nine months of 2026 alone. The return to visa requirements is expected to raise travel costs and add administrative steps for Indian visitors.

Malaysia tightens electronic visa application procedures, introducing a seven-working-day deadline for incomplete applications. Photo credit: Nikkei Asia.

Source: UGC

Malaysia has also tightened procedures for its electronic visa system since October 1, 2026. Applications that remain under "New Application" or "Pending Payment" status for more than seven working days now expire automatically, and applicants are required to restart the process from scratch. Processing fees are non-refundable regardless of the outcome, and the immigration authorities retain the power to revise entry requirements in line with government directives.

The full list of the 10 African countries whose citizens retain visa-free access to Malaysia is provided below:

South Africa Kenya Botswana Mauritius Namibia Seychelles Tanzania Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Malaysia lists conditions for residence pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, including those with family ties to citizens.

Applicants were required to meet residency requirements of between three and five years on a valid long-term pass, depending on their category.

Source: Legit.ng