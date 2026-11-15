Five Super Eagles players spoke to Sporty TV about the international matches that left the biggest impression on them

Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina both pointed to the same game, citing a moment that remains significant in Nigerian football history

Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Stanley Nwabali all singled out moments from the 2023 AFCON campaign as their standout memories

Five Super Eagles players have shared the international matches they consider the most significant of their careers, with their responses ranging from World Cup qualification nights to AFCON finals.

The players spoke to Sporty TV ahead of Nigeria's second-leg 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania, scheduled for November 17 in Zanzibar.

Super Eagles stars pick their most memorable games for Nigeria. Photo from @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles won the first leg 3-1 and are preparing in Uyo before travelling to the island for the away fixture.

Iwobi, Aina pick Zambia game

Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina independently chose the same match: Nigeria's World Cup qualifying game against Zambia, in which Iwobi scored the decisive goal that sent the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"The game against Zambia, the goal I scored to qualify us for the World Cup, because my parents were there, my mum and dad were there so it made it memorable," Iwobi said.

Aina echoed the sentiment: "The game against Zambia, Alex sent us through to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, yeah, that game for me was the most memorable one."

That goal holds particular weight in Nigerian football, as it remains the last time the Super Eagles qualified for a World Cup. Nigeria failed to reach both the 2022 edition in Qatar and the 2026 tournament, as noted by ESPN.

AFCON memories for others

Three other squad members pointed to moments from the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast as their most lasting memories, though the tournament ended in a final-day heartbreak for Nigeria.

Taiwo Awoniyi recalled a goal he scored during the tournament: "The one at AFCON [2021] where I scored against {Sudan}."

Semi Ajayi reflected on the final itself, despite the outcome.

"The final in Ivory Coast for sure, the stadium was full, and we were riding the wave of the tournament; we were unbeaten up till that stage in the tournament; we even took the lead, we did well in the first 45 minutes, so I would say that was the biggest and most memorable game even though it didn't end how I wanted it to," he said.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, one of the standout performers of that tournament, also chose the final. "I won't be happy about it though, but the final against Cote d'Ivoire," he said.

Calvin Bassey went a step further back in that competition, naming the semi-final as his highlight: "Most probably the AFCON 2023 semi-final, that was a memorable one."

Nigeria lost the AFCON 2023 final to hosts Ivory Coast after reaching the decider as one of the tournament's most impressive sides.

Super Eagles stars name 5-a-side

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles stars named their 5-a-side team comprising current and former Nigerian internationals.

Stanley Nwabali, Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi and Semi Ajayi all included Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen in their team despite his absence.

Source: Legit.ng