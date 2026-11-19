Nigeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania in Zanzibar after beating the same side 3-1 in Uyo during the final international break of 2026

The contrasting results have left the Super Eagles' AFCON 2027 qualification hopes hanging, with March 2027 now critical

Nigeria moved up one place to 29th in the FIFA world rankings and returned to the African top five despite the qualifying setback

Nigeria's Super Eagles closed out their 2026 international calendar with mixed feelings after picking up a FIFA ranking boost that could not fully mask the anxiety surrounding their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification bid.

The three-time African champions beat Tanzania's Taifa Stars 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo before travelling to face the same opponents in Zanzibar, where the two sides played out a goalless draw at the Amaan Stadium.

Super Eagles gain spot on FIFA rankings despite draw vs Tanzania. Photo by @calvinbassey.

Source: Twitter

The result meant Nigeria could not build on the momentum from the first leg, leaving their path to AFCON 2027 in East Africa significantly more complicated.

Nigeria move up on FIFA rankings

On the FIFA rankings front, Nigeria's performances were enough to lift them one spot on the global standings, moving from 30th to 29th in the world.

The Super Eagles also climbed back into the continental top five on the African rankings, having slipped out of that group earlier in the year.

Super Eagles’ qualification dilemma

The qualification picture, however, tells a more troubling story. Nigeria's heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau earlier in 2026 has emerged as the central problem in their campaign.

That loss not only damaged their goal difference but also handed the Wild Dogs a head-to-head advantage that Nigeria must now overturn directly, as noted by NFF.

To qualify, the Super Eagles must win all their remaining matches in the March 2027 international break and, critically, beat Guinea-Bissau by at least four goals in Uyo to cancel out the head-to-head deficit. They will also need results elsewhere to go in their favour.

Should Nigeria ultimately miss out on AFCON 2027, the defeat to Guinea-Bissau is likely to be remembered as the moment the campaign began to unravel.

Chelle admits trouble for Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle admitted that the Super Eagles are in trouble after their costly 0-0 draw against Tanzania in Zanzibar

The Franco-Malian manager is worried that the draw threw away their advantage in the group and returned their situation to relying on other results.

Source: Legit.ng