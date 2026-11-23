Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk confirmed Osimhen will miss the matchday five Champions League game against Aston Villa

The Nigerian forward has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during the 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart on matchday four

Buruk suggested Osimhen could return for the weekend derby against Besiktas if he is passed fit

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has confirmed that Victor Osimhen will not be available when the Turkish Super League champions host Aston Villa in matchday five of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage in Istanbul.

The Super Eagles forward has been out of action since picking up a knee injury during Galatasaray's 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart in matchday four.

Victor Osimhen set to miss Galatasaray vs Aston Villa. Photo by Yagiz Gurtug.

Source: Getty Images

He subsequently underwent surgery and began rehabilitation straight away, leaving fans waiting to see when he would return.

Buruk confirms Osimhen's absence

Buruk put those questions to rest ahead of the Villa fixture, telling GS TV:

“Osimhen will not be with us tomorrow. He might be able to play in the next match, against Beşiktaş. There are six days in between. For now, Jakobs seems to be the only one with a chance of playing tomorrow. We will clarify his situation after our assessment today."

Pitch renovation underway at Rams Park

Beyond the injury update, Buruk also addressed the condition of the Rams Park pitch, which was linked to Osimhen's knee problem. Speaking to TRT Spor, the manager said work is well underway to restore the surface.

"There's an update regarding the pitch: a new hybrid treatment was applied, and seeds were sown," he said.

"Over the past two weeks, we've seen the seeds sprout, and the pitch turn green. However, we'll have a clearer picture of the pitch's performance and condition during matches."

The Besiktas derby at the weekend now appears to be the realistic target for Osimhen's return, should his recovery continue on schedule in the coming days.

Buruk reacts to his red card

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk explained what transpired between him and referee Ali Sansalan that led to his red card.

Buruk was bizarrely red-carded after Galatasaray beat Samsunspor 2-1, having previously received his first yellow card for a reaction in his technical area.

Source: Legit.ng