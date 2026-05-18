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Every FIFA World Cup 2026 location confirmed, which teams play where and the full match schedule
Football

Every FIFA World Cup 2026 location confirmed, which teams play where and the full match schedule

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
9 min read

The FIFA World Cup 2026 runs across 16 venues in three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada, from 11 June 2026 to 19 July 2026. A total of 104 matches will be played in the 23rd edition of the tournament, the first to feature 48 teams.

The World Cup trophy and the official match ball
The World Cup trophy and the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, named 'TRIONDA'. Photo: @otiadjei (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first tournament co-hosted by three nations.
  • The FIFA World Cup 2026 locations span sixteen stadiums in 11 US cities, 3 Mexican cities, and 2 Canadian cities.
  • The opening match takes place on 11 June 2026 at Mexico City Stadium.
  • The final is on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Explore every confirmed FIFA World Cup 2026 location

Due to FIFA's rules on naming rights, all venues drop their commercial names for the duration of the tournament. The pattern is consistent across all 16 stadiums. The table below lists all 16 venues with their official FIFA-confirmed tournament capacities and locations.

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FIFA stadium name

Alternative name

Location

Capacity

Mexico City Stadium

Estadio Azteca

Mexico City

83,000

Guadalajara Stadium

Estadio Akron

Zapopan

48,000

Monterrey Stadium

Estadio BBVA

Guadalupe

53,500

New York-New Jersey Stadium

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford

82,500

Dallas Stadium

AT&T Stadium

Arlington

94,000

Atlanta Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

75,000

Houston Stadium

NRG Stadium

Houston

72,000

Kansas City Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City

73,000

Los Angeles Stadium

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood

70,000

Miami Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

65,000

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara

71,000

Seattle Stadium

Lumen Field

Seattle

69,000

Boston Stadium

Gillette Stadium

Foxborough

65,000

Philadelphia Stadium

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia

69,000

Toronto Stadium

BMO Field

Toronto

45,000

Vancouver Stadium

BC Place

Vancouver

54,000

Where will the World Cup opening match be played?

Mexico City Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the opening fixture of the global tournament on Thursday, 11 June 2026, becoming the first stadium to host three FIFA World Cup opening matches.

According to Rolling Stone, the tournament's opening ceremonies (one per host nation) will feature mega stars like The Voice coach Michael Bublé, among others. Here is a summary of the confirmed lineup and ceremony locations.

Date

Location

Artists

Thursday, 11 June 2026

Mexico City Stadium

Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, Tyla

Friday, 12 June 2026

Los Angeles Stadium

Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, Tyla

Friday, 12 June 2026

Toronto Stadium

Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince

A look at the World Cup groups, full match schedule, and locations

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Like all previous World Cup tournaments, all 48 national teams will battle it out at the group level before advancing to the knockout brackets. Here are the latest 2026 FIFA World Cup standings in the group stage, which will start on 11 June 2026.

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia, South Africa

Fans can expect to see top South Korean soccer players such as Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae in Mexico, where they will play all their matches in Group A.

Matches

Location

Mexico vs. South Africa

Mexico City Stadium

Korea Republic vs. Czechia

Guadalajara Stadium

Mexico vs. Korea Republic

Guadalajara Stadium

Czechia vs. South Africa

Atlanta Stadium

Czechia vs. Mexico

Mexico City Stadium

South Africa vs. Korea Republic

Monterrey Stadium

Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Switzerland, Qatar

Between 12 June 2026 and 24 June 2026, Group B football matches will be held in the following locations

Matches

Location

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Toronto Stadium

Qatar vs. Switzerland

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Los Angeles Stadium

Canada vs. Qatar

Vancouver Stadium

Switzerland vs. Canada

Vancouver Stadium

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Seattle Stadium

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Group C: Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, Haiti

Group C matches between Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, and Haiti will be held in the following stadiums.

Matches

Location

Brazil vs. Morocco

New York-New Jersey Stadium

Haiti vs. Scotland

Boston Stadium

Scotland vs. Morocco

Boston Stadium

Brazil vs. Haiti

Philadelphia Stadium

Scotland vs. Brazil

Miami Stadium

Morocco vs. Haiti

Atlanta Stadium

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye

The USA will play all three group matches on the West Coast between 12 June 2026 and 25 June 2026.

Matches

Location

USA vs. Paraguay

Los Angeles Stadium

USA vs. Australia

Seattle Stadium

Türkiye vs. USA

Los Angeles Stadium

Australia vs. Paraguay

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Australia v Türkiye

Vancouver Stadium

Türkiye v Paraguay

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Three-time FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Ivory Coast, feature twice in Group E matches. Here is the match schedule for the group.

Matches

Location

Germany vs. Curaçao

Houston Stadium

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Toronto Stadium

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Kansas City Stadium

Ecuador vs. Germany

New York-New Jersey Stadium

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Philadelphia Stadium

Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao

Philadelphia Stadium

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Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group F will host the FIFA World Cup's 1,000th match in a historic match between Tunisia and Japan. Here are the matches and locations that will kick off on 14 June 2026.

Matches

Location

Netherlands vs. Japan

Dallas Stadium

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Monterrey Stadium

Netherlands vs. Sweden

Houston Stadium

Tunisia vs. Japan

Monterrey Stadium

Japan vs. Sweden

Dallas Stadium

Tunisia vs. Netherlands

Kansas City Stadium

Group G: Belgium, Iran, New Zealand, Egypt

Group G matches will kick off on 15 June 2026 and run until 26 June 2026.

Matches

Location

Iran vs. New Zealand

Los Angeles Stadium

Belgium vs. Egypt

Seattle Stadium

Belgium vs. Iran

Los Angeles Stadium

Egypt vs. New Zealand

Vancouver Stadium

Belgium vs. New Zealand

Vancouver Stadium

Egypt vs. Iran

Seattle Stadium

Group H: Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde

With Spain and Uruguay in its matchup, top Hispanic football players such as Lamine Yamal, Dani Carvajal, Marc Cucurella, Raul Jimenez, and Santiago Gimenez are set to play key roles for their teams.

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Matches

Location

Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Atlanta Stadium

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Miami Stadium

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Atlanta Stadium

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde

Miami Stadium

Uruguay vs. Spain

Guadalajara Stadium

Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

Houston Stadium

Group I: France, Iraq, Norway, Senegal

Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from 16 June 2026 to 26 June 2026 in the United States.

Matches

Location

France vs. Senegal

New York-New Jersey Stadium

Iraq vs. Norway

Boston Stadium

Norway vs. Senegal

New York-New Jersey Stadium

France vs. Iraq

Philadelphia Stadium

France vs. Norway

Boston Stadium

Senegal vs. Iraq

Toronto Stadium

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Jordan is set to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing against Austria, Algeria, and Argentina.

Matches

Location

Argentina vs. Algeria

Kansas City Stadium

Austria vs. Jordan

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Argentina vs. Austria

Dallas Stadium

Algeria vs. Jordan

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Jordan vs. Argentina

Dallas Stadium

Algeria vs. Austria

Kansas City Stadium

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

One of the World Cup's top contenders, Portugal, will face Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan in Group K, which will run from 17 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.

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Matches

Location

Portugal vs. DR Congo

Houston Stadium

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Mexico City Stadium

Colombia vs. DR Congo

Guadalajara Stadium

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Houston Stadium

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan

Atlanta Stadium

Colombia vs. Portugal

Miami Stadium

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Group L features the 1966 World Cup winners, the Three Lions. Like Group K, these teams will face each other from 17 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.

Matches

Location

England vs. Croatia

Dallas Stadium

Ghana vs. Panama

Toronto Stadium

England vs. Ghana

Boston Stadium

Croatia vs. Panama

Toronto Stadium

Panama vs. England

New York-New Jersey Stadium

Croatia vs. Ghana

Philadelphia Stadium

A look at the World Cup knockout stage's venues and dates

From the Round of 32 onward, one loss ends a team's tournament. All matches, available on popular streaming platforms from the quarterfinals, will be held exclusively in the United States.

Round of 32 (June 28 – July 3)

Have a look at the second stage of World Cup tournaments featuring group stage winners and runners-up in order.

Matchup

Location

Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up

Los Angeles Stadium

Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place

Boston Stadium

Group F winners v Group C runners-up

Monterrey Stadium

Group C winners v Group F runners-up

Houston Stadium

Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place

New York-Jersey Stadium

Group E runners-up v Group I runners-up

Dallas Stadium

Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place

Mexico City Stadium

Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place

Atlanta Stadium

Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place

Seattle Stadium

Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up

Toronto Stadium

Group H winners v Group J runners-up

Los Angeles Stadium

Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place

Vancouver Stadium

Group J winners v Group H runners-up

Miami Stadium

Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place

Kansas City Stadium

Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up

Dallas Stadium

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Round of 16 (July 4–July 7)

The Round of 16 stage will be held in the following venues: Houston Stadium, Philadelphia Stadium, New York-New Jersey Stadium, Mexico City Stadium, Dallas Stadium, Seattle Stadium, Atlanta Stadium, and Vancouver Stadium.

Quarterfinals (July 9–July 11)

Match 97 to 100 winners, the quarterfinalists will battle it out in the following venues. Boston Stadium, Los Angeles Stadium, Miami Stadium, and Kansas City Stadium.

Semifinals (July 14–July 15)

The 2026 World Cup semifinals will be held in the United States, at the Dallas Stadium and Atlanta Stadium.

Bronze final and final match (July 18–July 19)

The third-place match will be held at the Miami Stadium between the runner-up teams from matches 101 and 102. The 2026 World Cup final match will take place on 19 July 2026 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

What stadiums will be used in 2026?

The 16 confirmed World Cup locations include Atlanta Stadium, Boston Stadium, Dallas Stadium, Houston Stadium, Kansas City Stadium, Los Angeles Stadium, Miami Stadium, New York-New Jersey Stadium, Philadelphia Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, and Seattle Stadium.

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The other venues are Toronto Stadium and Vancouver Stadium in Canada, as well as Monterrey Stadium, Mexico City Stadium, and Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 held?

There is no FIFA Club World Cup tournament scheduled for 2026. Major sports tournaments taking place in 2026 include the 23rd FIFA World Cup, the Boston Marathon, and the London Marathon, among others.

What cities will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament will be hosted in sixteen cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Here are the cities cohosting the global tournament.

United States of America

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle

Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

Canada

Toronto, Vancouver

The FIFA World Cup 2026 locations will span sixteen confirmed stadiums across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. All three host nations will play their group stages at home, and every quarterfinal, semifinal, and final match will be played in the United States.

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Legit.ng published an article detailing how and where you can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans can experience the action in person at legendary venues like MetLife Stadium, Estadio Azteca, and BC Place.

While the official FIFA+ app will deliver real-time match updates, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, fans can catch the game on Fox Sports, Telemundo, CTV, TSN, and SBS. Read on for more details on the tournament's comprehensive coverage.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.

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