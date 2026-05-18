Every FIFA World Cup 2026 location confirmed, which teams play where and the full match schedule
The FIFA World Cup 2026 runs across 16 venues in three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada, from 11 June 2026 to 19 July 2026. A total of 104 matches will be played in the 23rd edition of the tournament, the first to feature 48 teams.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Explore every confirmed FIFA World Cup 2026 location
- Where will the World Cup opening match be played?
- A look at the World Cup groups, full match schedule, and locations
- Group A: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia, South Africa
- Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Switzerland, Qatar
- Group C: Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, Haiti
- Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
- Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao
- Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium, Iran, New Zealand, Egypt
- Group H: Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde
- Group I: France, Iraq, Norway, Senegal
- Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
- Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
- Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
- A look at the World Cup knockout stage's venues and dates
- What stadiums will be used in 2026?
- Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 held?
- What cities will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Key takeaways
- The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first tournament co-hosted by three nations.
- The FIFA World Cup 2026 locations span sixteen stadiums in 11 US cities, 3 Mexican cities, and 2 Canadian cities.
- The opening match takes place on 11 June 2026 at Mexico City Stadium.
- The final is on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Explore every confirmed FIFA World Cup 2026 location
Due to FIFA's rules on naming rights, all venues drop their commercial names for the duration of the tournament. The pattern is consistent across all 16 stadiums. The table below lists all 16 venues with their official FIFA-confirmed tournament capacities and locations.
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FIFA stadium name
Alternative name
Location
Capacity
Mexico City Stadium
Estadio Azteca
Mexico City
83,000
Guadalajara Stadium
Estadio Akron
Zapopan
48,000
Monterrey Stadium
Estadio BBVA
Guadalupe
53,500
New York-New Jersey Stadium
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford
82,500
Dallas Stadium
AT&T Stadium
Arlington
94,000
Atlanta Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
75,000
Houston Stadium
NRG Stadium
Houston
72,000
Kansas City Stadium
Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City
73,000
Los Angeles Stadium
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood
70,000
Miami Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens
65,000
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara
71,000
Seattle Stadium
Lumen Field
Seattle
69,000
Boston Stadium
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough
65,000
Philadelphia Stadium
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia
69,000
Toronto Stadium
BMO Field
Toronto
45,000
Vancouver Stadium
BC Place
Vancouver
54,000
Where will the World Cup opening match be played?
Mexico City Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the opening fixture of the global tournament on Thursday, 11 June 2026, becoming the first stadium to host three FIFA World Cup opening matches.
According to Rolling Stone, the tournament's opening ceremonies (one per host nation) will feature mega stars like The Voice coach Michael Bublé, among others. Here is a summary of the confirmed lineup and ceremony locations.
Date
Location
Artists
Thursday, 11 June 2026
Mexico City Stadium
Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, Tyla
Friday, 12 June 2026
Los Angeles Stadium
Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, Tyla
Friday, 12 June 2026
Toronto Stadium
Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince
A look at the World Cup groups, full match schedule, and locations
Like all previous World Cup tournaments, all 48 national teams will battle it out at the group level before advancing to the knockout brackets. Here are the latest 2026 FIFA World Cup standings in the group stage, which will start on 11 June 2026.
Group A: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia, South Africa
Fans can expect to see top South Korean soccer players such as Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae in Mexico, where they will play all their matches in Group A.
Matches
Location
Mexico vs. South Africa
Mexico City Stadium
Korea Republic vs. Czechia
Guadalajara Stadium
Mexico vs. Korea Republic
Guadalajara Stadium
Czechia vs. South Africa
Atlanta Stadium
Czechia vs. Mexico
Mexico City Stadium
South Africa vs. Korea Republic
Monterrey Stadium
Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Switzerland, Qatar
Between 12 June 2026 and 24 June 2026, Group B football matches will be held in the following locations
Matches
Location
Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
Toronto Stadium
Qatar vs. Switzerland
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
Los Angeles Stadium
Canada vs. Qatar
Vancouver Stadium
Switzerland vs. Canada
Vancouver Stadium
Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar
Seattle Stadium
Group C: Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, Haiti
Group C matches between Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, and Haiti will be held in the following stadiums.
Matches
Location
Brazil vs. Morocco
New York-New Jersey Stadium
Haiti vs. Scotland
Boston Stadium
Scotland vs. Morocco
Boston Stadium
Brazil vs. Haiti
Philadelphia Stadium
Scotland vs. Brazil
Miami Stadium
Morocco vs. Haiti
Atlanta Stadium
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye
The USA will play all three group matches on the West Coast between 12 June 2026 and 25 June 2026.
Matches
Location
USA vs. Paraguay
Los Angeles Stadium
USA vs. Australia
Seattle Stadium
Türkiye vs. USA
Los Angeles Stadium
Australia vs. Paraguay
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Australia v Türkiye
Vancouver Stadium
Türkiye v Paraguay
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao
Three-time FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Ivory Coast, feature twice in Group E matches. Here is the match schedule for the group.
Matches
Location
Germany vs. Curaçao
Houston Stadium
Germany vs. Ivory Coast
Toronto Stadium
Ecuador vs. Curaçao
Kansas City Stadium
Ecuador vs. Germany
New York-New Jersey Stadium
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
Philadelphia Stadium
Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao
Philadelphia Stadium
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group F will host the FIFA World Cup's 1,000th match in a historic match between Tunisia and Japan. Here are the matches and locations that will kick off on 14 June 2026.
Matches
Location
Netherlands vs. Japan
Dallas Stadium
Sweden vs. Tunisia
Monterrey Stadium
Netherlands vs. Sweden
Houston Stadium
Tunisia vs. Japan
Monterrey Stadium
Japan vs. Sweden
Dallas Stadium
Tunisia vs. Netherlands
Kansas City Stadium
Group G: Belgium, Iran, New Zealand, Egypt
Group G matches will kick off on 15 June 2026 and run until 26 June 2026.
Matches
Location
Iran vs. New Zealand
Los Angeles Stadium
Belgium vs. Egypt
Seattle Stadium
Belgium vs. Iran
Los Angeles Stadium
Egypt vs. New Zealand
Vancouver Stadium
Belgium vs. New Zealand
Vancouver Stadium
Egypt vs. Iran
Seattle Stadium
Group H: Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde
With Spain and Uruguay in its matchup, top Hispanic football players such as Lamine Yamal, Dani Carvajal, Marc Cucurella, Raul Jimenez, and Santiago Gimenez are set to play key roles for their teams.
Matches
Location
Spain vs. Cabo Verde
Atlanta Stadium
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
Miami Stadium
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
Atlanta Stadium
Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde
Miami Stadium
Uruguay vs. Spain
Guadalajara Stadium
Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia
Houston Stadium
Group I: France, Iraq, Norway, Senegal
Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from 16 June 2026 to 26 June 2026 in the United States.
Matches
Location
France vs. Senegal
New York-New Jersey Stadium
Iraq vs. Norway
Boston Stadium
Norway vs. Senegal
New York-New Jersey Stadium
France vs. Iraq
Philadelphia Stadium
France vs. Norway
Boston Stadium
Senegal vs. Iraq
Toronto Stadium
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Jordan is set to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing against Austria, Algeria, and Argentina.
Matches
Location
Argentina vs. Algeria
Kansas City Stadium
Austria vs. Jordan
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Argentina vs. Austria
Dallas Stadium
Algeria vs. Jordan
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Jordan vs. Argentina
Dallas Stadium
Algeria vs. Austria
Kansas City Stadium
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
One of the World Cup's top contenders, Portugal, will face Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan in Group K, which will run from 17 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.
Matches
Location
Portugal vs. DR Congo
Houston Stadium
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
Mexico City Stadium
Colombia vs. DR Congo
Guadalajara Stadium
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
Houston Stadium
DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan
Atlanta Stadium
Colombia vs. Portugal
Miami Stadium
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
Group L features the 1966 World Cup winners, the Three Lions. Like Group K, these teams will face each other from 17 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.
Matches
Location
England vs. Croatia
Dallas Stadium
Ghana vs. Panama
Toronto Stadium
England vs. Ghana
Boston Stadium
Croatia vs. Panama
Toronto Stadium
Panama vs. England
New York-New Jersey Stadium
Croatia vs. Ghana
Philadelphia Stadium
A look at the World Cup knockout stage's venues and dates
From the Round of 32 onward, one loss ends a team's tournament. All matches, available on popular streaming platforms from the quarterfinals, will be held exclusively in the United States.
Round of 32 (June 28 – July 3)
Have a look at the second stage of World Cup tournaments featuring group stage winners and runners-up in order.
Matchup
Location
Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up
Los Angeles Stadium
Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place
Boston Stadium
Group F winners v Group C runners-up
Monterrey Stadium
Group C winners v Group F runners-up
Houston Stadium
Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place
New York-Jersey Stadium
Group E runners-up v Group I runners-up
Dallas Stadium
Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place
Mexico City Stadium
Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place
Atlanta Stadium
Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place
Seattle Stadium
Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up
Toronto Stadium
Group H winners v Group J runners-up
Los Angeles Stadium
Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place
Vancouver Stadium
Group J winners v Group H runners-up
Miami Stadium
Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place
Kansas City Stadium
Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up
Dallas Stadium
Round of 16 (July 4–July 7)
The Round of 16 stage will be held in the following venues: Houston Stadium, Philadelphia Stadium, New York-New Jersey Stadium, Mexico City Stadium, Dallas Stadium, Seattle Stadium, Atlanta Stadium, and Vancouver Stadium.
Quarterfinals (July 9–July 11)
Match 97 to 100 winners, the quarterfinalists will battle it out in the following venues. Boston Stadium, Los Angeles Stadium, Miami Stadium, and Kansas City Stadium.
Semifinals (July 14–July 15)
The 2026 World Cup semifinals will be held in the United States, at the Dallas Stadium and Atlanta Stadium.
Bronze final and final match (July 18–July 19)
The third-place match will be held at the Miami Stadium between the runner-up teams from matches 101 and 102. The 2026 World Cup final match will take place on 19 July 2026 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.
What stadiums will be used in 2026?
The 16 confirmed World Cup locations include Atlanta Stadium, Boston Stadium, Dallas Stadium, Houston Stadium, Kansas City Stadium, Los Angeles Stadium, Miami Stadium, New York-New Jersey Stadium, Philadelphia Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, and Seattle Stadium.
The other venues are Toronto Stadium and Vancouver Stadium in Canada, as well as Monterrey Stadium, Mexico City Stadium, and Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.
Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 held?
There is no FIFA Club World Cup tournament scheduled for 2026. Major sports tournaments taking place in 2026 include the 23rd FIFA World Cup, the Boston Marathon, and the London Marathon, among others.
What cities will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament will be hosted in sixteen cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Here are the cities cohosting the global tournament.
United States of America
Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle
Mexico
Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey
Canada
Toronto, Vancouver
The FIFA World Cup 2026 locations will span sixteen confirmed stadiums across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. All three host nations will play their group stages at home, and every quarterfinal, semifinal, and final match will be played in the United States.
Legit.ng published an article detailing how and where you can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans can experience the action in person at legendary venues like MetLife Stadium, Estadio Azteca, and BC Place.
While the official FIFA+ app will deliver real-time match updates, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, fans can catch the game on Fox Sports, Telemundo, CTV, TSN, and SBS. Read on for more details on the tournament's comprehensive coverage.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.