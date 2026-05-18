The FIFA World Cup 2026 runs across 16 venues in three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada, from 11 June 2026 to 19 July 2026. A total of 104 matches will be played in the 23rd edition of the tournament, the first to feature 48 teams.

The World Cup trophy and the official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, named 'TRIONDA'. Photo: @otiadjei (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first tournament co-hosted by three nations .

. The FIFA World Cup 2026 locations span sixteen stadiums in 11 US cities, 3 Mexican cities, and 2 Canadian cities .

. The opening match takes place on 11 June 2026 at Mexico City Stadium.

The final is on Sunday, 19 July 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Explore every confirmed FIFA World Cup 2026 location

Due to FIFA's rules on naming rights, all venues drop their commercial names for the duration of the tournament. The pattern is consistent across all 16 stadiums. The table below lists all 16 venues with their official FIFA-confirmed tournament capacities and locations.

FIFA stadium name Alternative name Location Capacity Mexico City Stadium Estadio Azteca Mexico City 83,000 Guadalajara Stadium Estadio Akron Zapopan 48,000 Monterrey Stadium Estadio BBVA Guadalupe 53,500 New York-New Jersey Stadium MetLife Stadium East Rutherford 82,500 Dallas Stadium AT&T Stadium Arlington 94,000 Atlanta Stadium Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta 75,000 Houston Stadium NRG Stadium Houston 72,000 Kansas City Stadium Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City 73,000 Los Angeles Stadium SoFi Stadium Inglewood 70,000 Miami Stadium Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens 65,000 San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Levi's Stadium Santa Clara 71,000 Seattle Stadium Lumen Field Seattle 69,000 Boston Stadium Gillette Stadium Foxborough 65,000 Philadelphia Stadium Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia 69,000 Toronto Stadium BMO Field Toronto 45,000 Vancouver Stadium BC Place Vancouver 54,000

Where will the World Cup opening match be played?

Mexico City Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the opening fixture of the global tournament on Thursday, 11 June 2026, becoming the first stadium to host three FIFA World Cup opening matches.

According to Rolling Stone, the tournament's opening ceremonies (one per host nation) will feature mega stars like The Voice coach Michael Bublé, among others. Here is a summary of the confirmed lineup and ceremony locations.

Date Location Artists Thursday, 11 June 2026 Mexico City Stadium Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná, Tyla Friday, 12 June 2026 Los Angeles Stadium Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, Tyla Friday, 12 June 2026 Toronto Stadium Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, William Prince

A look at the World Cup groups, full match schedule, and locations

Like all previous World Cup tournaments, all 48 national teams will battle it out at the group level before advancing to the knockout brackets. Here are the latest 2026 FIFA World Cup standings in the group stage, which will start on 11 June 2026.

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, Czechia, South Africa

Fans can expect to see top South Korean soccer players such as Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae in Mexico, where they will play all their matches in Group A.

Matches Location Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico City Stadium Korea Republic vs. Czechia Guadalajara Stadium Mexico vs. Korea Republic Guadalajara Stadium Czechia vs. South Africa Atlanta Stadium Czechia vs. Mexico Mexico City Stadium South Africa vs. Korea Republic Monterrey Stadium

Group B: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Switzerland, Qatar

Between 12 June 2026 and 24 June 2026, Group B football matches will be held in the following locations

Matches Location Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Toronto Stadium Qatar vs. Switzerland San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Los Angeles Stadium Canada vs. Qatar Vancouver Stadium Switzerland vs. Canada Vancouver Stadium Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar Seattle Stadium

Group C: Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, Haiti

Group C matches between Brazil, Scotland, Morocco, and Haiti will be held in the following stadiums.

Matches Location Brazil vs. Morocco New York-New Jersey Stadium Haiti vs. Scotland Boston Stadium Scotland vs. Morocco Boston Stadium Brazil vs. Haiti Philadelphia Stadium Scotland vs. Brazil Miami Stadium Morocco vs. Haiti Atlanta Stadium

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye

The USA will play all three group matches on the West Coast between 12 June 2026 and 25 June 2026.

Matches Location USA vs. Paraguay Los Angeles Stadium USA vs. Australia Seattle Stadium Türkiye vs. USA Los Angeles Stadium Australia vs. Paraguay San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Australia v Türkiye Vancouver Stadium Türkiye v Paraguay San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Three-time FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Ivory Coast, feature twice in Group E matches. Here is the match schedule for the group.

Matches Location Germany vs. Curaçao Houston Stadium Germany vs. Ivory Coast Toronto Stadium Ecuador vs. Curaçao Kansas City Stadium Ecuador vs. Germany New York-New Jersey Stadium Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Philadelphia Stadium Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao Philadelphia Stadium

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group F will host the FIFA World Cup's 1,000th match in a historic match between Tunisia and Japan. Here are the matches and locations that will kick off on 14 June 2026.

Matches Location Netherlands vs. Japan Dallas Stadium Sweden vs. Tunisia Monterrey Stadium Netherlands vs. Sweden Houston Stadium Tunisia vs. Japan Monterrey Stadium Japan vs. Sweden Dallas Stadium Tunisia vs. Netherlands Kansas City Stadium

Group G: Belgium, Iran, New Zealand, Egypt

Group G matches will kick off on 15 June 2026 and run until 26 June 2026.

Matches Location Iran vs. New Zealand Los Angeles Stadium Belgium vs. Egypt Seattle Stadium Belgium vs. Iran Los Angeles Stadium Egypt vs. New Zealand Vancouver Stadium Belgium vs. New Zealand Vancouver Stadium Egypt vs. Iran Seattle Stadium

Group H: Spain, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Cape Verde

With Spain and Uruguay in its matchup, top Hispanic football players such as Lamine Yamal, Dani Carvajal, Marc Cucurella, Raul Jimenez, and Santiago Gimenez are set to play key roles for their teams.

Matches Location Spain vs. Cabo Verde Atlanta Stadium Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Miami Stadium Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Atlanta Stadium Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde Miami Stadium Uruguay vs. Spain Guadalajara Stadium Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Houston Stadium

Group I: France, Iraq, Norway, Senegal

Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place from 16 June 2026 to 26 June 2026 in the United States.

Matches Location France vs. Senegal New York-New Jersey Stadium Iraq vs. Norway Boston Stadium Norway vs. Senegal New York-New Jersey Stadium France vs. Iraq Philadelphia Stadium France vs. Norway Boston Stadium Senegal vs. Iraq Toronto Stadium

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Jordan is set to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing against Austria, Algeria, and Argentina.

Matches Location Argentina vs. Algeria Kansas City Stadium Austria vs. Jordan San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Argentina vs. Austria Dallas Stadium Algeria vs. Jordan San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Jordan vs. Argentina Dallas Stadium Algeria vs. Austria Kansas City Stadium

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

One of the World Cup's top contenders, Portugal, will face Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan in Group K, which will run from 17 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.

Matches Location Portugal vs. DR Congo Houston Stadium Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Mexico City Stadium Colombia vs. DR Congo Guadalajara Stadium Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Houston Stadium DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Atlanta Stadium Colombia vs. Portugal Miami Stadium

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

Group L features the 1966 World Cup winners, the Three Lions. Like Group K, these teams will face each other from 17 June 2026 to 27 June 2026.

Matches Location England vs. Croatia Dallas Stadium Ghana vs. Panama Toronto Stadium England vs. Ghana Boston Stadium Croatia vs. Panama Toronto Stadium Panama vs. England New York-New Jersey Stadium Croatia vs. Ghana Philadelphia Stadium

From the Round of 32 onward, one loss ends a team's tournament. All matches, available on popular streaming platforms from the quarterfinals, will be held exclusively in the United States.

Round of 32 (June 28 – July 3)

Have a look at the second stage of World Cup tournaments featuring group stage winners and runners-up in order.

Matchup Location Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up Los Angeles Stadium Group E winners v Group A/B/C/D/F third place Boston Stadium Group F winners v Group C runners-up Monterrey Stadium Group C winners v Group F runners-up Houston Stadium Group I winners v Group C/D/F/G/H third place New York-Jersey Stadium Group E runners-up v Group I runners-up Dallas Stadium Group A winners v Group C/E/F/H/I third place Mexico City Stadium Group L winners v Group E/H/I/J/K third place Atlanta Stadium Group D winners v Group B/E/F/I/J third place San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Group G winners v Group A/E/H/I/J third place Seattle Stadium Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up Toronto Stadium Group H winners v Group J runners-up Los Angeles Stadium Group B winners v Group E/F/G/I/J third place Vancouver Stadium Group J winners v Group H runners-up Miami Stadium Group K winners v Group D/E/I/J/L third place Kansas City Stadium Group D runners-up v Group G runners-up Dallas Stadium

Round of 16 (July 4–July 7)

The Round of 16 stage will be held in the following venues: Houston Stadium, Philadelphia Stadium, New York-New Jersey Stadium, Mexico City Stadium, Dallas Stadium, Seattle Stadium, Atlanta Stadium, and Vancouver Stadium.

Quarterfinals (July 9–July 11)

Match 97 to 100 winners, the quarterfinalists will battle it out in the following venues. Boston Stadium, Los Angeles Stadium, Miami Stadium, and Kansas City Stadium.

Semifinals (July 14–July 15)

The 2026 World Cup semifinals will be held in the United States, at the Dallas Stadium and Atlanta Stadium.

Bronze final and final match (July 18–July 19)

The third-place match will be held at the Miami Stadium between the runner-up teams from matches 101 and 102. The 2026 World Cup final match will take place on 19 July 2026 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

What stadiums will be used in 2026?

The 16 confirmed World Cup locations include Atlanta Stadium, Boston Stadium, Dallas Stadium, Houston Stadium, Kansas City Stadium, Los Angeles Stadium, Miami Stadium, New York-New Jersey Stadium, Philadelphia Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, and Seattle Stadium.

The other venues are Toronto Stadium and Vancouver Stadium in Canada, as well as Monterrey Stadium, Mexico City Stadium, and Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 held?

There is no FIFA Club World Cup tournament scheduled for 2026. Major sports tournaments taking place in 2026 include the 23rd FIFA World Cup, the Boston Marathon, and the London Marathon, among others.

What cities will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament will be hosted in sixteen cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Here are the cities cohosting the global tournament.

United States of America Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle Mexico Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey Canada Toronto, Vancouver

The FIFA World Cup 2026 locations will span sixteen confirmed stadiums across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. All three host nations will play their group stages at home, and every quarterfinal, semifinal, and final match will be played in the United States.

Legit.ng published an article detailing how and where you can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans can experience the action in person at legendary venues like MetLife Stadium, Estadio Azteca, and BC Place.

While the official FIFA+ app will deliver real-time match updates, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, fans can catch the game on Fox Sports, Telemundo, CTV, TSN, and SBS. Read on for more details on the tournament's comprehensive coverage.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng