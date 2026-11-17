FC Basel defender Victory Akpe spoke ahead of Nigeria's crucial Olympic Eagles return leg against DR Congo

Nigeria lost the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi, leaving the team needing to overturn a two-goal deficit

The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, with a spot in the final qualifying round on the line

FC Basel defender Victory Akpe has pledged to give everything he has as Nigeria's Olympic Eagles prepare to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second leg of their 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier

The tie is finely poised in Congo's favour after the first leg in Lubumbashi ended in a 2-0 defeat for Nigeria.

Olympics Eagles set for second-leg clash against DR Congo. Photo via ANS.

Source: Getty Images

An own goal by Samuel James and a strike from Filozofe Mabete gave the Congolese side a commanding advantage ahead of the decisive return fixture at home.

Akpe vows revenge on DR Congo

Speaking before the return leg, Akpe was blunt about the scale of the challenge and the motivation driving the squad.

“We hope tomorrow we can put a smile on the face of the country and defeat Congo because they made us miss the World Cup. So, I think this is like a final, and we have to give our best to try to win the game,” he told Dagashotz.

His comments reflect the heightened stakes surrounding the fixture, with Nigeria needing to score at least three unanswered goals to progress on aggregate, or win by two goals before facing the possibility of extra time or penalties.

As noted by NFF, the match is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm Nigerian time on Tuesday, November 17, with the winner progressing to the final qualifying round for the continental tournament.

Nigeria's failure to qualify for a previous World Cup, referenced by Akpe, has added an extra layer of urgency to the team's campaign, with supporters and players alike aware that another early exit would be a significant setback for the country's U-23 football programme.

DR Congo coach warns Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo coach Guy Bukasa fired a warning to Nigeria ahead of the AFCON U23 second-leg clash in Ikenne.

DR Congo holds a two-goal advantage over Nigeria, but the Dream Team are ready to battle it out and progress to the next round.

Source: Legit.ng