Olympics Eagles Star Vows Revenge on DR Congo After Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup Miss
- FC Basel defender Victory Akpe spoke ahead of Nigeria's crucial Olympic Eagles return leg against DR Congo
- Nigeria lost the first leg 2-0 in Lubumbashi, leaving the team needing to overturn a two-goal deficit
- The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, with a spot in the final qualifying round on the line
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FC Basel defender Victory Akpe has pledged to give everything he has as Nigeria's Olympic Eagles prepare to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second leg of their 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier
The tie is finely poised in Congo's favour after the first leg in Lubumbashi ended in a 2-0 defeat for Nigeria.
An own goal by Samuel James and a strike from Filozofe Mabete gave the Congolese side a commanding advantage ahead of the decisive return fixture at home.
Akpe vows revenge on DR Congo
Speaking before the return leg, Akpe was blunt about the scale of the challenge and the motivation driving the squad.
“We hope tomorrow we can put a smile on the face of the country and defeat Congo because they made us miss the World Cup. So, I think this is like a final, and we have to give our best to try to win the game,” he told Dagashotz.
His comments reflect the heightened stakes surrounding the fixture, with Nigeria needing to score at least three unanswered goals to progress on aggregate, or win by two goals before facing the possibility of extra time or penalties.
As noted by NFF, the match is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm Nigerian time on Tuesday, November 17, with the winner progressing to the final qualifying round for the continental tournament.
Nigeria's failure to qualify for a previous World Cup, referenced by Akpe, has added an extra layer of urgency to the team's campaign, with supporters and players alike aware that another early exit would be a significant setback for the country's U-23 football programme.
DR Congo coach warns Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo coach Guy Bukasa fired a warning to Nigeria ahead of the AFCON U23 second-leg clash in Ikenne.
DR Congo holds a two-goal advantage over Nigeria, but the Dream Team are ready to battle it out and progress to the next round.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.