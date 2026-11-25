President Tinubu visited Borno State on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, for a political rally ahead of his 2027 re-election bid

Tinubu directed security agencies to intensify operations against fleeing insurgents and promised to prioritise the welfare of armed forces families

Vice President Shettima warned Borno supporters against voting for the ADC presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Maiduguri, Borno State - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Maiduguri, Borno State, where he directed security agencies to step up operations against retreating insurgents and promised that the peace gains recorded in the North-East would be turned into full economic recovery.

Tinubu commissioned two projects on arrival, the National Youth Service Corps Female Lodge and the Borno International Conference Centre, before addressing the crowd.

Tinubu urges security agencies to pursue fleeing insurgents and promised support for troops’ families during his Maiduguri rally. Photo credit:@aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

He made the remarks at a political rally on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Maiduguri ahead of his bid for re-election in January 2027.

Bayo Onanuga , the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

"Let me start by thanking the Governor of the State, Prof. Babagana Zulum. Well done on restoring Borno State and transforming its economy. You restored our hope by believing that stability will bring development," Tinubu said.

Tinubu pledges to rescue Askira Uba schoolchildren

The President drew particular attention to the children abducted from Askira Uba School, saying intelligence-gathering efforts to find them would be expanded.

"They are there, and with our prayers and intelligence, our armed forces will rescue them, Insha Allah," he said.

Tinubu also urged remaining terrorists to surrender their weapons and appealed to fleeing insurgents to give themselves up.

The President assured troops operating in the region that the federal government would do more to look after the welfare of their families.

He credited the security improvements in the region to the cooperation between local leaders, citizens, and the federal government.

Tinubu added that growing investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure had produced a turnaround in the North-East economy over the past three years.

The President thanked Vice President Kashim Shettima for his loyalty, as well as former governor and senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Adams Oshiomhole for their roles in building the APC.

"I always say this, no matter how short a man is. He can see the sky. Though Sen. Oshiomhole is short, he is seeing the sky all the time. His voice is great, and his mental capacity is very, very rich," Tinubu said.

Shettima warns against ADC candidate

Vice President Shettima, in his address at the rally, warned supporters not to back the former Vice President, now the ADC presidential candidate, in the forthcoming elections.

Shettima argued that the candidate's failure to reconcile his own political allies disqualified him from offering national leadership.

"You don't expect someone who could not provide leadership at home by reconciling his own people to provide leadership at a national level," Shettima said.

Governor Zulum, in his remarks, pointed to federal projects in Borno and Gombe, including the Biu-Maiduguri Road and the provision of 10,000 electric buses by the North East Development Commission, as evidence that Tinubu deserved a second term.

"If someone has done well for you, like our President, then we should give him a good reward," he said.

The APC national chairman, Prof. Yelwatda Nentawe, handed over party flags to the gubernatorial candidate and other APC hopefuls in the state at the close of the rally.

Tinubu names opposition governor supporting 2027 re-election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu claimed that Abia state governor Alex Otti and four other Southeast states are supporting his 2027 presidential bid.

Tinubu made the declaration while addressing Igbo community leaders and stakeholders in Lagos on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The president named Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra as states he said are backing him ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng