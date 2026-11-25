Timi Frank, former APC deputy national publicity secretary, issued a birthday tribute to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday

Frank described Atiku as a symbol of democratic resilience, national unity, educational advancement and entrepreneurial excellence

The political activist said Nigerians across regions will reward Atiku with massive votes at the 2027 general elections

Abuja, FCT - Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday, saying the former vice president remains one of Nigeria's most consequential figures in democratic politics, education and private enterprise.

Frank made the remarks in a statement released on Wednesday, November 25, in Abuja, calling the milestone more than a personal celebration and urging Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on what Atiku has contributed to nation-building over decades of public life.

Timi Frank congratulates Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday and predicts massive support for the ADC presidential candidate in 2027. Photo: @atiku, @RealTimiFrank

Source: Twitter

Atiku's Democratic Contributions

Frank said Atiku's sustained advocacy for constitutionalism, political inclusion and freedom of expression has kept many Nigerians engaged with the democratic process at a time when disillusionment might otherwise have taken hold.

"Without you, many Nigerians would have totally lost interest in the democratic process, but your courage energised not just a few Nigerians, and I believe they (Nigerians across regions) will reward you with massive votes in the 2027 general elections," Frank said.

The former APC spokesman praised Atiku's ability to maintain relationships across ethnic, religious and regional lines, arguing this quality defines the kind of inclusive leadership Nigeria needs.

"Atiku Abubakar represents a Nigeria where our differences should be sources of strength rather than instruments of division. His disposition towards people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds reinforces the belief that our common humanity and shared national aspirations must always take precedence over primordial considerations," Frank said.

Atiku's Education and Business Legacy

Frank singled out Atiku's investment in education as one of his most lasting contributions, describing his recognition of learning as a tool for human capital development and national prosperity as a sign of genuine long-term thinking about Nigeria's future.

He also commended Atiku's record in private enterprise, saying his business journey reflects entrepreneurial vision, discipline and a clear understanding of how wealth creation drives national development. Frank argued that Atiku's contributions to education and business show that meaningful leadership is not confined to public office alone.

At 80, Frank said, Atiku's political experience and grasp of Nigeria's complex socio-economic conditions remain relevant assets as the country navigates its search for stability and unity.

"On this special occasion, I celebrate not just an elder statesman and former Vice President, but a Nigerian whose political journey, business accomplishments, commitment to education and belief in national unity have left significant imprints on our national consciousness," Frank said.

He closed with a prayer for Atiku's continued health and strength, expressing hope that the years ahead would bring further opportunities to serve Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, following his ratification by the party's National Executive Committee at a meeting in Abuja on May 30, 2026.

Tinubu Sends Birthday Message to Atiku

In a related development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Atiku on his 80th birthday, marking the occasion with a statement released on Tuesday, November 25, 2026.

Tinubu described the milestone as worthy of recognition, noting that despite their differing political paths, he wanted to acknowledge both the personal history they share and the former vice president's broader contributions to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng