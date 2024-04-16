What is Kanu Nwankwo's net worth? His biography and recent updates

Kanu Nwankwo made a name for himself as a Nigerian professional footballer. He played for top clubs in Europe, such as Ajax, Arsenal, Inter Milan, and Portsmouth. Though now retired, he continues to positively influence the game in different ways at national and international levels. But what is Kanu Nwankwo’s net worth?

Kanu Nwankwo thrived in football for about 17 years until he hung his boots in 2012 after playing for some of the top football clubs in Europe and his national team. He runs a foundation and has been a freelance consultant and a grassroots football club owner. Apart from his profession, he is married and has three children. Kanu Nwankwo’s biography brings to the fore his remarkable feats in soccer and some little-known details of his personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Nwankwo Kanu Nickname Papilo Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1976 Age 47 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Owerri, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'6" Height in centimetres 198 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Susan Nwannediya Kanu Father Dee Iheme Kanu Nwankwo Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Amarachi Kanu Children 3 Profession Former professional footballer, philanthropist Net worth $9 million Instagram @kingkanu4 X (Twitter) YouTube Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu Nwankwo's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and similar websites, his net worth is $9 million. Kanu’s net worth is attributed to earnings from his successful football career that spanned nearly two decades.

Where is Nwankwo Kanu’s house? He reportedly owns a home in Opebi, Lagos and several other properties in different parts of Nigeria, including Arochukwu, Abuja, and Ikoyi. The former sportsman also owns a house in London, England.

Besides homes, his other pricey possessions are his collection of high-end cars. His cars include a Mercedes Benz ML, BMW, and Ferrari F360.

Kanu Nwankwo’s family background

The ex-footballer was born in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria and was raised by his parents, Susan Nwannediya Kanu and Dee Iheme Kanu Nwankwo. His father and mother passed away in 2007 and 2016, respectively. Where is Kanu Nwankwo from? Even though he was born in Imo State, his hometown is Amannagwu village-Arochukwu in Abia State. He belongs to the Igbo ethnic group.

He was raised alongside his younger brother, Christopher Ogbonna Kanu, a former Nigerian football player. His stepbrothers are Anderson Kanu and Henry Kanu. While growing up, he was diagnosed with a heart defect, but he recovered from it and progressed with his football career.

How old is Kanu Nwankwo?

The former sports personality is 47 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 1 August 1976. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Nwankwo Kanu is one of the ever, having played for different top football clubs in Europe. He began playing football at a young age and started his professional career when he was signed by Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Nigeria in 1993.

His debut in European football came in 1993 when he was signed by Dutch football giants Ajax. He spent three years at the club, making approximately 27 appearances and winning one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one Dutch Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, and three Dutch Championships.

Kanu joined Inter Milan in 1996 and spent three years there before joining English football club Arsenal in 1999. His spell at the football club lasted five years, marking the peak of his career. During this time, he made about 44 appearances and won multiple trophies, including the English FA Cup, English Super Cup, and English Championship.

The former Nigerian football star joined West Bromwich Albion in 2004 and played for the football club for two seasons until 2006. He wound up his professional football career at Portsmouth, making about 28 appearances between 2007 and 2012.

Between 1994 and 2011, he made approximately 80 appearances for the Nigerian national football team, The Super Eagles. He won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 and was a two-time African Player of the Year. Here is a list of Kanu Nwankwo’s trophies.

Trophy Year Nigerian Championship 1993 U-17 World Cup Championship 1993 Intercontinental Cup 1995 Olympics 1996 Dutch Super Cup 1996 Dutch Championship 1994, 1995, 1996 UEFA Super Cup 1995 UEFA Champions League 1995 African Football Player of the Year 1996, 1999 UEFA Cup 1998 English Super Cup 2000 English FA Cup 2002, 2003, 2008 English Championship 2002, 2004

Where is Kanu Nwankwo now? After retiring from football in 2012, he shifted his focus towards philanthropy. In 2000, he founded the Nwankwo Kanu Heart Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps less privileged children undergo open heart surgery and receive post-treatment support. While speaking with The Guardian about his foundation, he said:

We have partnered with hospitals, we do check-ups, we talk to the parents, we educate them, and at the same time, we take the kids to other countries for operations. The goal of the foundation is to build our own cardiac hospitals in Africa, starting in Nigeria. It would make it all much easier. As a footballer, you win trophies, and it’s good. But this is so much more.

He owns Papilo FC, a football academy based in Owerri, Nigeria. He is also a freelance sports consultant.

Is Kanu Nwankwo married?

Nigerian sports consultant is married to Amarachi Kanu. The couple reportedly exchanged marriage vows in 2004. Amarachi is a fitness enthusiast, social media personality, and author of the book Healthy Living with Amaru Kanu. The couple has been married for approximately two decades.

Kanu Nwankwo’s children

The former Nigerian football player and his wife, Amarachi Kanu, are parents of three children: two sons and a daughter. Their sons are Sean Chukwudi and Iyang Onyekachi, and their daughter is Pinky Amarachi Kanu.

Nwankwo Kanu’s height and weight

The former Arsenal football club forward stands at 6 feet 6 inches (198 centimetres). His weight is estimated to be 176 pounds (80 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kanu Nwankwo

What is Nwankwo Kanu’s age? He is 47 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 1 August 1976. What is Kanu Nwankwo’s state of origin? He originally hails from Abia State, Nigeria. What is Kanu Nwankwo known for? He is best recognised as a Nigerian former professional footballer who played for the national team and multiple top football clubs in Europe. What does Kanu Nwankwo do now? He runs the Nwankwo Kanu Heart Foundation as a founder and director and is a freelance sports director. Does Kanu Nwankwo have a wife? He is married to fitness enthusiast Amarachi Kanu, a social media personality. Who are Nwankwo Kanu’s children? His children are Sean Chukwudi, Iyang Onyekachi, and Pinky Amarachi Kanu. How tall is Kanu Nwankwo? His height is 6 feet 6 inches (198 centimetres).

Kanu Nwankwo’s net worth reflects his success as a professional footballer. He played football as a forward for the Nigerian national team and top European clubs, including Arsenal, Portsmouth, Ajax, and West Bromwich Albion. The former sportsman owns the Nwankwo Kanu Heart Foundation and Papilo Football Club. He is a married man and has a wife and three children.

