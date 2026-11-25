Japan warned foreigners that spending too much time outside the country could hurt their permanent residence applications

The Japanese government stated that a single trip abroad lasting six months or more may trigger a negative assessment

Applicants who accumulate a total of two years and six months outside Japan within a 10-year window also face consequences

Japan has issued a clear warning to foreigners seeking permanent residence in the country, stating that extended periods spent outside its borders could seriously damage their chances of approval.

The Japanese government has confirmed that residence in Japan during the required application period is a fundamental expectation, not merely a guideline. Applicants who cannot demonstrate continuous physical presence in the country risk receiving a negative evaluation on their permanent residence submissions.

Japan sets rules on how long foreigners seeking permanent residence can stay outside the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/PEDRO PARDO/Kyodo News

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Japan permanent residence application

According to the government, two specific absence thresholds will generally result in a negative assessment. The first applies to any single trip abroad lasting six months or more without what the authorities consider a reasonable justification.

The second concerns cumulative absences: if an applicant has spent a combined total of two years and six months or more outside Japan within the past 10 years from the date of application, that too will count against them.

The government stated:

"Furthermore, since it is basically required that you reside in Japan during these periods, if, within the past 10 years from the time of application, you have been absent for six months or more on a single trip without a reasonable reason, or have been absent for a total of 2 years and 6 months or more, you will be generally given a negative evaluation."

Japan: path to permanent residence

The ruling draws a clear distinction between absences that carry a reasonable explanation and those that do not. While the government does not define what constitutes a reasonable reason, the emphasis on physical residence suggests that prolonged stays abroad for leisure, work, or personal travel could be viewed unfavourably.

For African nationals and others pursuing long-term settlement in Japan, the rule underscores the importance of planning international travel carefully once the permanent residence application window opens. Time spent outside Japan does not simply pause the process; under these conditions, it can actively work against it.

Japan lists 11 jobs offering unlimited stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had announced 11 job sectors in which foreign workers can qualify for the Specified Skilled Worker (ii) residence status, which offers a pathway to long-term residence in the country.

Unlike the first category, Specified Skilled Worker (i), which limits how long foreign workers can stay in Japan, the second category has no upper limit on the period of stay.

Source: Legit.ng