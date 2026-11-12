Guinea-Bissau dropped two points in Group L after Madagascar held them to a 1-1 draw in Thursday's AFCON 2027 qualifier

The Wild Dogs arrived in Madagascar with a perfect record but were pegged back by a late equaliser in the 84th minute

Nigeria now face Tanzania on Friday, November 13, in a match that could reshape the Group L standings ahead of the final round

Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations got a timely lift on Thursday after Guinea-Bissau failed to secure maximum points, drawing 1-1 with Madagascar in a Group L AFCON qualifier.

Guinea-Bissau, known as the Wild Dogs, had won both of their previous group matches and arrived for the encounter as clear frontrunners. Madagascar, however, refused to make it easy and pushed the visitors throughout a tightly contested game.

Nigeria receives boost after Madagascar's draw with Guinea-Bissau. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

The first half ended goalless, but Warren Caddy gave Madagascar the lead in the 59th minute, putting the host nation in a position to claim their first win of the qualifying campaign.

As noted by CAF, Madagascar worked hard to protect that advantage, making a series of substitutions as Guinea-Bissau pressed forward in search of a leveller. The goal eventually came in the 84th minute when Renato Nhaga equalised, with Tombie Vieira credited with the assist.

What the result means for Super Eagles

The draw leaves Guinea-Bissau on seven points from three matches, still at the top of the group but no longer with a perfect record. Madagascar remained without a win in the campaign.

The result opens the door for Nigeria, who face Tanzania on Friday, November 14, as noted by NFF. A positive result for the Super Eagles against Tanzania on Friday could significantly tighten the Group L standings.

The reverse fixtures are scheduled for November 17, when the three remaining sides meet again in what promises to be a decisive round of matches.

Only one qualification spot is available from Group L, meaning Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, and Madagascar are all still in contention as the campaign enters its most critical stage.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania on matchday three of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

The first leg of the match will be played in Nigeria and will be available across multiple TV channels and streaming platforms for Nigerian audiences.

Source: Legit.ng