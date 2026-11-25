FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made the appeal during a town hall meeting with residents in Gokana LGA, Rivers State

Wike said he has wrapped up his campaign coordination duties in Rivers and the FCT and is ready to take on more states

The minister cited reported internal divisions in Kwara and problems in Imo as reasons he wants to intervene in both states

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has asked President Bola Tinubu and the Director General of the APC presidential campaign council, Abdul'aziz Yari, to assign him to lead the party's re-election drive in Imo and Kwara states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the request on Saturday during a town hall meeting with residents and members of the Rainbow Coalition in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he said he had already secured the ground in both Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nyesom Wike asks President Bola Tinubu to allow him to take over APC campaigns in Imo and Kwara Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Having declared his work in those two areas complete, the minister said he was ready to step in where the APC appeared to be struggling.

Wike flags problems in Imo and Kwara

Wike said he received reports that the party was facing difficulties in Imo State and that divisions had emerged within APC ranks in Kwara State. He framed his offer as a direct appeal to the party's leadership to give him the mandate to resolve those issues personally.

"I hear from what I am told they are having problems in Imo. So I will like to go there and deliver Imo for Mr President," Wike said.

"Secondly, I hear there are some divisions in Kwara, so I will plead with the DG and Mr President to allow me to take over Imo and Kwara because I am done with Rivers and the FCT."

The minister did not give specific details about the nature of the problems in either state, but his remarks suggested he believed his political style of intervention could turn both states firmly in Tinubu's favour before the election.

Wike's role in APC's 2027 strategy

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, has been a prominent figure in the APC's re-election planning despite having served as a top official in the Peoples Democratic Party for many years before aligning with the Tinubu administration. His coordination role in Rivers State and the FCT placed him at the centre of the party's grassroots mobilisation efforts.

His offer to expand that role signals growing confidence within his camp that the strategies deployed in Rivers and Abuja can be replicated elsewhere, while also highlighting the party's awareness of potential vulnerabilities in key states heading into 2027.

See the video of the minister on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng