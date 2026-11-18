Nigeria's Olympic Eagles beat DR Congo 4-0 in the second leg of their 2027 U23 AFCON qualifier at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne

The result overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit, sending Nigeria through to the final qualifying round on a 4-2 aggregate

DR Congo coach Guy Bukasa was caught on video walking out of the post-match press conference in apparent frustration

Nigeria's U23 side, the Olympic Eagles, produced a stunning comeback to defeat DR Congo 4-0 in the second leg of their 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Tuesday, November 17, advancing 4-2 on aggregate and setting off a dramatic scene in the post-match press room.

The result was all the more remarkable given that Nigeria had travelled to Lubumbashi for the first leg and lost 2-0, leaving them with a mountain to climb at home.

DR Congo U-23 coach Guy Bukasa reportedly stormed out of the post-match press conference following his team's 4-0 defeat to Nigeria's Olympic Eagles. Photo credit: CAF Online

Source: UGC

Olympic Eagles tear DR Congo apart

Bendel Insurance forward Alex Oweifaleya, handed a late call-up as a replacement for the injured Zadok Yohanna, opened the scoring as early as the eighth minute, tapping home after the DR Congo goalkeeper failed to hold a shot.

The first half ended with Nigeria in front, but the deficit was still alive on aggregate.

Benfica winger Bright Edokpolor then changed the picture entirely after the break, scoring Nigeria's second goal to level the tie on aggregate.

He quickly turned provider, setting up substitute Victor Samuel, who plays his club football for Czech Republic side Pardubice, to put Nigeria ahead for the first time in the tie.

Another substitute, Abdulmuiz Adeleke, buried a late penalty with confidence to complete a commanding 4-0 scoreline on the night.

The victory sends Nigeria into the final round of qualifiers, where they face Zambia for a place at the 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The competition also serves as the qualifying pathway to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, meaning Nigeria's hopes of ending a two-edition absence from the Olympic stage remain alive.

Bukasa walks out mid-press conference

While the celebrations were ongoing on the pitch, attention quickly turned to the press room, where a video circulating online showed DR Congo coach Guy Bukasa walking out of the post-match press conference, per Eagles Tracker on X.

The footage captured Bokese leaving the venue despite efforts by those present to get him to remain and continue.

It was gathered that the walkout came after a journalist asked him to assess his team's performance and reflect on the result.

Bokese was reportedly unhappy with how the question was framed, and expressed his displeasure before exiting, leaving the press conference incomplete.

Nigeria eyes Olympic return

Nigeria had missed the last two editions of the Olympic Games, making Tuesday's win a significant step towards ending that drought.

The Olympic Eagles will now turn their attention to the Zambia tie, with a spot in the Egypt tournament and ultimately a shot at Los Angeles 2028 on the line.

Olympic Eagles discover next opponent

Legit.ng previously reported on the Olympic Eagles’ 4-0 victory over DR Congo, which sent Nigeria through to the final round of U23 AFCON qualifying.

Nigeria overturned a 2-0 first-leg loss with four goals at home in Ikenne-Remo. The Eagles must now beat Zambia to reach next year’s finals.

Source: Legit.ng