MRS cut petrol prices by N70 to N1,295 per litre after Dangote Refinery reduced its gantry price by N99

MRS’s successive price cuts total N104, intensifying competition with NNPC and other fuel retailers

Motorists buying 50 litres at MRS can save N3,500, though wider transport and commodity price relief remains uncertain

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists are getting some relief from high transportation costs as MRS filling stations have announced another reduction in petrol pump prices, following a significant price adjustment by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The petroleum marketer reduced its retail price by N70 per litre, bringing fresh competition to Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market as operators respond to declining wholesale fuel prices.

MRS filling stations slash petrol prices as Dangote cuts rate by N99 per litre Credit: MRS Oil Plc

Source: Original

A market survey conducted on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, showed that MRS filling stations in Lagos and Abuja had adjusted their petrol pump prices from N1,365 to N1,295 per litre.

The latest adjustment represents a reduction of approximately 5.13 per cent and comes just days after the company implemented an earlier price cut.

Dangote refinery triggers fresh price reductions

The latest price adjustment followed Dangote Refinery’s decision over the weekend to reduce its petrol gantry price by N99 per litre.

The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery slashed its wholesale petrol price from N1,159 to N1,060 per litre, creating room for petroleum marketers to review their retail prices downward.

The development underscores the growing influence of the Lagos-based refinery on domestic fuel pricing, particularly as marketers compete for customers in Nigeria’s deregulated downstream market.

Lower wholesale prices could encourage more filling station operators to adjust their pump prices as they replenish their inventories at cheaper rates.

MRS cuts petrol price by N104

The latest reduction marks the second downward price review by MRS within a few days, bringing its cumulative petrol price cut to N104 per litre.

Four days earlier, the petroleum marketer had reduced its pump price by N34 per litre, bringing it from N1,399 to N1,365.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) also implemented a N25 price reduction during the same period, bringing its retail petrol price to N1,300 per litre.

With its latest adjustment, MRS is selling petrol at N5 below NNPC’s previously reported retail price.

The successive reductions highlight the intensifying competition among major petroleum retailers seeking to attract price-conscious consumers.

Filling stations sell at different rates

Despite the latest price cuts, petrol prices continue to vary considerably across filling stations in Abuja and its environs.

Other petroleum retailers in the Federal Capital Territory dispense petrol at prices ranging from N1,325 to N1,380 per litre.

Following the MRS adjustment, reported petrol prices across Abuja now range between N1,295 and N1,380 per litre, representing a difference of N85 between the lowest and highest rates.

The disparity reflects differences in procurement costs, distribution expenses, existing inventories and individual marketers’ pricing strategies.

Motorists could enjoy further savings

The latest reduction offers immediate savings for private vehicle owners, commercial transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on petrol.

At the revised MRS pump price, motorists purchasing 50 litres of petrol would save N3,500 compared with the previous rate.

Compared with the N1,399 price recorded before the two successive reductions, customers purchasing the same quantity would save N5,200.

New petrol prices emerge at MRS filling stations after Dangote Refinery's rate cuts. Credit: MRS

Source: UGC

However, whether the declining wholesale prices translate into broader reductions in transportation fares and commodity prices will depend on the sustainability of the adjustments and how quickly other petroleum marketers respond.

For consumers, the latest development raises expectations of further relief as competition among domestic fuel suppliers gathers momentum.

NNPC, NIPCO, AA Rano, AP slash petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian motorists are beginning to see some relief at filling stations as major petroleum marketers adjust their petrol pump prices following a fresh N51 per litre reduction by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The latest adjustments have seen several filling stations reduce their prices by between N20 and N60 per litre, raising hopes that the downward trend could spread to more locations across the country.

Source: Legit.ng