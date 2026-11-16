Super Eagles Missing as CAF Names 9 Countries on Verge of AFCON 2027 Qualification
- Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and DR Congo all have perfect records going into matchday four of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers
- Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana are among the top nations in action on Monday, November 16, before Nigeria enters on matchday five
- Nigeria sit second in Group L with six points, one behind Guinea-Bissau, in a tight battle for the sole qualification spot
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The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers enter a crucial stage as matchday four kicks off on Monday, November 16, 2026, with several nations on the verge of booking their places at the continental tournament.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) previewed the round of matches, identifying the sides that could clinch qualification before the campaign concludes. The action runs through Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
As confirmed by CAF, four countries have won all three of their opening games and need just one more victory to secure their spots. Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and DR Congo are all in this position and would confirm qualification with a win in their respective matchday four fixtures.
A larger group of nations are also within touching distance. Egypt, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cameroon each sit on seven points.
Depending on how results fall across their groups, any of these sides could wrap up qualification with two matches to spare if they win and other scores go in their favour.
Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana are all in action on Monday, with their fixtures among the most closely watched games in the round.
Nigeria's qualification has to wait
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are unlikely to settle their qualification fate this week. Group L is proving to be one of the most congested in the entire qualifying series, with only one team able to advance to the finals.
As noted by NFF, Nigeria currently hold six points, sitting behind Guinea-Bissau, who have seven. The two countries are locked in a straight fight for top spot in the group.
Guinea-Bissau had appeared to take firm control after beating Nigeria 3-0, but a subsequent draw against Madagascar kept the door open for the Super Eagles.
Nigeria will need to win their remaining games to stay in contention and avoid a repeat of 2016, the last time they missed out on the AFCON finals entirely.
Where to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria
Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Tanzania vs Nigeria as both teams battle in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations second-leg match.
Nigeria won the first leg, and the reverse fixture will take place at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, with the Super Eagles eyeing all three points.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.