A verified Facebook page claimed Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke pulled out of all campaigns supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

The post, which attracted over 6,300 likes and 1,600 comments, also suggested Adeleke had shifted his support to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng reviewed official statements, government announcements, and recent public appearances to verify the claim

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Osogbo, Osun State - A Facebook page, CT Naija, with nearly 850,000 followers, published a post on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

It claimed that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke had withdrawn from all campaigns for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

A Legit.ng fact-check examines a Facebook claim that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has dumped Tinubu's 2027 campaign for Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The viral post's caption read:

"Breaking News. Governor Demola Adeleke backed out of all campaigns for Tinubu. Na Atiku major 100%."

The suggestion was that Adeleke had abandoned Tinubu's re-election effort and thrown his weight behind former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

By Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the post had gathered over 6,200 likes, 1,600 comments, and 240 shares on Facebook.

Check out the controversial Facebook post on Adeleke below:

Other social media users shared the claim here and here.

Adeleke takes role in Tinubu's campaign

Legit.ng fact-checked the claim because of who it involved and the political significance of such a move. The findings directly contradict what the post alleged.

Governor Adeleke was present at the APC presidential rally held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 21, 2026, standing alongside President Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

At that rally, Adeleke publicly declared:

"We will dance into Aso Rock again after Tinubu's re-election."

Checks on the Osun State Government's official website also showed that on November 7, 2026, Adeleke approved the list of sub-committee members for the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council, a body set up specifically to support Tinubu's re-election. On November 1, 2026, he had also served as the state coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council during the inauguration of 10,000 door-to-door canvassers for the same re-election drive.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke remains aligned with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election. Photo: ABAT, AdemolaAdeleke

Source: Facebook

Adeleke clarifies alliance with APC

Furthermore, Legit.ng reviewed reports from The Cable and The Punch that shed light on the nature of Adeleke's political arrangement with the APC. The governor clarified that his alliance with the ruling party was limited to supporting Tinubu's presidential campaign, while coalition members would run separate campaigns for legislative seats. He stated that he would back Accord Party candidates contesting positions in the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Osun State House of Assembly.

This position reflects a distinction between the presidential contest and legislative races, and does not amount to a withdrawal from Tinubu's campaign.

Legit.ng found no credible media report or official statement from the governor indicating he had withdrawn support from Tinubu or endorsed Atiku Abubakar.

Verdict on claim Adeleke opposes Tinubu

The claim that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke withdrew from President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign is false.

Evidence from public appearances, government announcements, and the governor's own statements all point in the opposite direction.

Read more on 2027 election

Osun declares holiday for Adeleke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Osun Government declared Friday, November 27, 2026, a public holiday to enable residents and other well-wishers to participate in the inauguration of Governor Adeleke for a second term in office.

The declaration was contained in a statement by the state Ministry of Home Affairs, which said the holiday was approved to allow residents to attend the ceremony marking the commencement of Adeleke’s second tenure.

The statement noted that the decision was taken in view of the significance of the inauguration, urging residents and well-wishers to take advantage of the holiday to participate in the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng