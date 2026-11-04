A viral video captured Burna Boy's mother Bose Ogulu sharing a heartfelt embrace with Wizkid at a recent event

Wizkid bowed respectfully to greet 'Mama Burna' as Burna Boy stood nearby watching the wholesome exchange

The clip has sparked widespread conversations online about camaraderie between two of Afrobeats' biggest stars

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a warm, unexpected exchange between Wizkid and Bose Ogulu, popularly known as "Mama Burna," the mother and manager of Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy.

Wizkid’s interaction with Burna Boy’s mother at event gets people talking. Credit: @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The clip, which went viral on 4 November 2026, shows the two sharing a passionate embrace at what appears to be an indoor event venue, with ornate carpeted floors visible in the background.

Beyond the hug, Wizkid bowed his head respectfully while greeting Ogulu, a gesture that drew particular attention from fans watching online.

Mama Burna and Wizkid's Moment

Burna Boy was present during the exchange and could be seen smiling as the warm interaction between his mother and fellow music star played out.

The candid footage, shot in a documentary-style format, captured the pleasantries the two shared before going their separate ways.

Bose Ogulu is a well-known figure in the Nigerian music industry, not only as Burna Boy's mother but as the manager who has guided much of his global career trajectory.

Her relationship with other artists in the space is closely watched by fans invested in the dynamics of Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.

Social media erupts over Wizkid’s reaction to meeting Burna Boy’s mother. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Industry Camaraderie

The video resonated widely because Wizkid and Burna Boy are considered two of the most prominent names in contemporary Afrobeats, and any sign of goodwill between their camps tends to generate significant buzz.

The clip quickly accumulated attention across platforms, with many viewers celebrating the display of mutual respect.

Watch the moment Wizkid and Mama Burna embraced at the event:

Davido reacts to Burna Boy's N9bn Bugatti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy took delivery of what is being described as the most expensive car in Africa, and his fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido could not help but take notice.

The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Venuum, a luxury vehicle customisation company based in Dubai, and carries a reported price tag of around ₦9 billion. According to reports, the purchase was facilitated through Sadiq Aminu Gaidam, the chief executive of Abuja Car, a high-end vehicle dealership.

Source: Legit.ng