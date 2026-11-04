Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Wizkid and Burna Boy’s Mother Share Unexpected Moment at Event, Fans React
Celebrities

Wizkid and Burna Boy’s Mother Share Unexpected Moment at Event, Fans React

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • A viral video captured Burna Boy's mother Bose Ogulu sharing a heartfelt embrace with Wizkid at a recent event
  • Wizkid bowed respectfully to greet 'Mama Burna' as Burna Boy stood nearby watching the wholesome exchange
  • The clip has sparked widespread conversations online about camaraderie between two of Afrobeats' biggest stars

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a warm, unexpected exchange between Wizkid and Bose Ogulu, popularly known as "Mama Burna," the mother and manager of Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy.

Burna Boy’s mother meets Wizkid at event, his reaction catches attention
Wizkid’s interaction with Burna Boy’s mother at event gets people talking. Credit: @wizkidayo, @burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

The clip, which went viral on 4 November 2026, shows the two sharing a passionate embrace at what appears to be an indoor event venue, with ornate carpeted floors visible in the background.

Beyond the hug, Wizkid bowed his head respectfully while greeting Ogulu, a gesture that drew particular attention from fans watching online.

Mama Burna and Wizkid's Moment

Burna Boy was present during the exchange and could be seen smiling as the warm interaction between his mother and fellow music star played out.

Read also

Iyabo Ojo’s lover Paulo shows off impressive garage filled with luxury cars

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The candid footage, shot in a documentary-style format, captured the pleasantries the two shared before going their separate ways.

Bose Ogulu is a well-known figure in the Nigerian music industry, not only as Burna Boy's mother but as the manager who has guided much of his global career trajectory.

Her relationship with other artists in the space is closely watched by fans invested in the dynamics of Nigeria's Afrobeats scene.

Wizkid trends after video of his encounter with Burna Boy’s mother surfaces
Social media erupts over Wizkid’s reaction to meeting Burna Boy’s mother. Credit: @burnaboygram
Source: Instagram

Fans React to Industry Camaraderie

The video resonated widely because Wizkid and Burna Boy are considered two of the most prominent names in contemporary Afrobeats, and any sign of goodwill between their camps tends to generate significant buzz.

The clip quickly accumulated attention across platforms, with many viewers celebrating the display of mutual respect.

Watch the moment Wizkid and Mama Burna embraced at the event:

Davido reacts to Burna Boy's N9bn Bugatti

Read also

Davido spends alone time at his Atlanta home, tends to his garden, fans react: “No security?”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy took delivery of what is being described as the most expensive car in Africa, and his fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido could not help but take notice.

The one-of-a-kind hypercar was created by Venuum, a luxury vehicle customisation company based in Dubai, and carries a reported price tag of around ₦9 billion. According to reports, the purchase was facilitated through Sadiq Aminu Gaidam, the chief executive of Abuja Car, a high-end vehicle dealership.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
WizkidAfrobeats
Hot:
Uae Uae Zimbabwe Sadia sanusi Mika kleinschmidt