Peller has turned down a $50,000 (approximately ₦70 million) offer from cryptocurrency trader Habby Forex to choose a name for his unborn child

Habby Forex made the unusual proposal during a livestream, leaving Peller surprised after he learnt the naira equivalent of the amount

Despite initially saying he would consult his wife, Jarvis, Peller eventually rejected the offer

Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has shown that some things are more important to him than money after rejecting a whopping offer from cryptocurrency trader Habby Forex.

The trader reportedly offered him $50,000, approximately ₦70 million, for the opportunity to choose a name for his unborn child.

Peller rejects Habby Forex's N70m offer to name his child. Photos: @peller089/@habbyforex/IG.

Source: Instagram

The proposal came during a livestream, where Habby Forex told the content creator he was willing to part with the huge sum in exchange for naming rights.

The content creator initially appeared surprised by the offer and seemed not to have grasped how much money was involved.

However, after the amount was converted to its naira equivalent, the TikTok star expressed amazement.

He then explained that he would need to discuss the proposal with his wife, Jarvis, before making any decision.

But there was another twist when Peller eventually asked Habby Forex what name he intended to give the baby.

Why Peller rejected the money

Despite the tempting offer, Peller eventually made it clear that he was not willing to accept the money.

The TikTok star stressed that his family's interests came before any financial reward, explaining that he would not allow money to influence such a personal decision.

He stated:

“Don’t worry. Money is not everything. I don’t use my family to play if it comes to money, money is papper.”

Watch the YouTube video of Habby Forex and Peller's conversation here:

Peller made it clear that he was not willing to accept the money. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng