Which engineering has highest salary in Nigeria? Top 10 disciplines
Which engineering has the highest salary in Nigeria? The highest-paying engineering professions include Petroleum Engineering, Software Engineering, AI & Machine Learning Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. Nigeria’s oil-rich economy and booming tech sector make these engineering disciplines the most lucrative across all levels.
- Petroleum Engineering tops the salary chart due to Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy, offering the highest pay across all experience levels.
- Software and tech-related engineering roles are rapidly growing and offer competitive salaries, especially in fintech, AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
- Civil and traditional engineering disciplines remain vital, but generally offer lower salaries compared to tech and oil & gas sectors.
- Experience and specialisation significantly impact earnings, with senior engineers in tech and petroleum sectors earning substantially more than fresh graduates.
Which engineering has the highest salary in Nigeria?
In compiling the list of the highest salaries in Nigeria, we used recorded average monthly salary estimates, acknowledging that rankings may change with new developments. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources such as Glassdoor, PayScale, and Salary.com. The figures stated below are not conclusive and may vary depending on company type, city, and level of experience.
|Engineering type
|Average pay per month
|1
|Petroleum Engineering
|₦200,000–₦758,000
|2
|Software Engineering
|₦ 275,000
|3
|AI & Machine Learning Engineering
|₦242,000
|4
|Production Engineering
|₦135,000–₦233,333
|5
|Electrical/Electronics Engineering
|₦106,345–₦213,000
|6
|Chemical Engineering
|₦158,333–₦213,000
|7
|Network Engineering
|₦191,000–₦200,000
|8
|Environmental Engineering
|₦83,333–₦188,000
|9
|Mechanical Engineering
|₦98,869–₦178,000
|10
|Civil Engineering
|₦104,442–₦158,000
1. Petroleum Engineering
Petroleum Engineering focuses on the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and gas. Students undertaking the course learn about drilling techniques, reservoir engineering, well logging, and natural gas processing. They are also taught about environmental control related to petroleum operations.
Petroleum Engineering combines theory with practical training to work in the oil and gas industry. According to Payscale and Glassdoor, the average pay for this career is ₦200,000 to ₦758,000 per month.
2. Software Engineering
Software Engineering emphasises on creating reliable and scalable software solutions for industries like fintech, telecommunications, and tech startups. The discipline covers the design, development, testing, and maintenance of software systems.
Software Engineering also focuses on programming, software architecture, algorithms, and project management. A software engineer's salary is competitive, with an engineer earning an average monthly pay of between ₦247,465 and ₦275,000 according to Payscale and Glassdoor.
3. AI & Machine Learning Engineering
AI & Machine Learning Engineering is an emerging field that involves designing intelligent systems that can learn and make decisions. Students study data science, neural networks, natural language processing, and robotics. These skills are linked with applications in automation, finance, healthcare, and more.
According to Payscale and Glassdoor, an AI & machine learning engineer earns an average rate of ₦83,333 to ₦242,000 per month. The amount depends on the company one is working for, as well as the level of experience.
4. Production Engineering
Production Engineering focuses on optimising complex processes and systems to improve efficiency and productivity. The profession covers operations research, supply chain management, quality control, and ergonomics. These skills are applicable in manufacturing and service industries.
A few Nigerian universities are offering a degree in Production Engineering, including Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), University of Ibadan (UI), and Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA). According to Payscale and Glassdoor, professionals in this career earn an average monthly salary of ₦135,000 to ₦233,333.
5. Electrical/Electronics Engineering
Electrical Engineering deals with the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power. They also work on electronics design and communication systems. Students looking to join the profession must learn circuit theory, control systems, power electronics, and telecommunications.
The rapid development in infrastructure building in Nigeria has increased the electrical engineer's salary due to the high demand for their services. The average monthly salary for electrical engineers, according to Payscale and Glassdoor, ranges from ₦106,345 to ₦213,000.
6. Chemical Engineering
Chemical Engineering is a profession that combines principles of chemistry, physics, and biology. The specialists use these principles to design processes for producing chemicals, fuels, pharmaceuticals, and materials.
Chemical Engineering entails process engineering, reaction engineering, and safety management. To pursue this career, one must have passed science courses to be eligible. As per Payscale and Glassdoor, chemical engineers make an average monthly salary of between ₦158,333 and ₦213,000.
7. Network Engineering
Network Engineering is a course that teaches the design, implementation, and management of computer networks. It covers network protocols, security, wireless communication, and infrastructure management, preparing students for roles in IT and telecommunications sectors.
The boom in technology advancement has created demand for the course, with Network Engineering professionals making an average monthly salary of between ₦191,000 to ₦200,000 per month according to Glassdoor and Payscale.
8. Environmental Engineering
Environmental Engineering job prospects have increased with the world shifting focus to climate change management. Professionals in this industry work to address solutions to environmental problems such as pollution control, waste management, and sustainable development.
Students undertaking Environmental Engineering learn about water and air quality management, environmental impact assessment, and renewable energy technologies. According to Payscale and Glassdoor, the average monthly salary is between ₦83,333 to ₦188,000 per month.
9. Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering focuses on the design, manufacturing, and maintenance of mechanical systems. The discipline teaches topics like thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, materials science, and machine design.
Mechanical engineers work in industries ranging from automotive to manufacturing and energy. According to Payscale, the career pays an average salary, while Glassdoor estimates the pay rate of ₦178,000 per month.
10. Civil Engineering
Civil Engineering is one of the high-paying professional courses in Nigeria. The discipline involves the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, buildings, and water supply systems.
Students studying the course learn structural analysis, geotechnical engineering, construction management, and environmental engineering. This knowledge is aimed to support urban development and public works. Civil engineers make an average monthly salary of ₦158,000 according to Glassdoor, while Payscale estimates the pay at ₦104,442.
Which engineering pays the most in Nigeria?
The highest-paying engineering course in Nigeria is Petroleum Engineering. The demand for the course has been created by the discovery of oil and gas in various parts of the country. The Average petroleum engineer's salary is between ₦200,000 and ₦758,000 per month.
How much is the salary of a mechanical engineer in Nigeria?
A mechanical engineer in Nigeria earns an average monthly rate of between ₦178,000 and ₦475,000, according to Glassdoor and Payscale, respectively. The rate depends on the company one is working for and the level of experience.
How much is a Computer Engineering salary per month in Nigeria?
According to Glassdoor, computer engineers earn an average monthly rate of ₦61,000 per month, while Payscale estimates they earn a monthly salary of ₦247,465. The Computer Engineering profession pays increases with experience, with roles like Software, data science, and DevOps roles paying higher.
The question of which engineering profession pays the highest in Nigeria is a recurring one. Petroleum is the highest paid due to the demand in the oil and gas industry. Other diverse engineering careers are working in other industries such as technology, networking, and infrastructure development.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
