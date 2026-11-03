As Americans vote in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, the outcome could have significant implications for Nigeria, particularly in its diplomatic relations with Washington, trade, security cooperation and access to American assistance.

Although the elections will not determine who occupies the White House, they will decide which party controls the US Congress, comprising the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The 2026 US midterm elections could shape President Trump's policies on Nigeria. Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Nigerian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

President Donald Trump's Republican Party currently controls both chambers. However, a shift in congressional control could limit the administration's ability to advance policies and influence decisions affecting African countries such as Nigeria.

US aid and diplomatic relations

One major area of concern is foreign assistance. Nigeria and the United States cooperate on healthcare, education, security and efforts to combat terrorism.

Premium Times, in an October 26 editorial, highlighted the importance of congressional oversight in determining the extent of US foreign aid, particularly following the Trump administration's decisions to cut funding for some international programmes.

A change in congressional control could influence funding for healthcare initiatives, including programmes supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS, as well as how Washington approaches human rights and religious freedom concerns in Nigeria.

P.M. News also noted that disagreements over security operations and human rights could shape relations between both countries.

Trade and economic opportunities

Trade is another major issue for Nigeria. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products, is due to expire on December 31, 2026.

The next Congress will have an important role in determining the programme's future.

A shift in congressional control could influence whether the programme is extended and under what conditions. This could affect Nigerian businesses seeking access to American markets, export opportunities, investment and job creation.

The outcome could also influence broader US trade policies, particularly the administration's use of tariffs in international economic relations.

Security cooperation and migration/US visa

Nigeria's security partnership with the US could also come under greater scrutiny.

Cooperation in intelligence, military training and equipment remains important as Nigeria confronts terrorism and banditry. Premium Times noted that congressional oversight could become particularly relevant following US military strikes in northwest Nigeria in December.

The elections could also influence congressional scrutiny of immigration restrictions, visa policies and arrangements requiring African countries to accept deportees.

For Nigerians, these policies have implications for students, professionals, families and diaspora communities.

Ultimately, the midterm elections will not automatically change America's foreign policy towards Nigeria. However, the balance of power in Congress could determine how closely the Trump administration's decisions are scrutinised.

As P.M. News argued, Nigeria must strengthen its domestic economy, diversify international partnerships and pursue practical diplomacy rather than depend excessively on foreign assistance.

Trump Writes Letter to Nigeria's President Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US President Trump praised President Tinubu for what he described as decisive leadership "on behalf of the Nigerian people," pledging American solidarity in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu, Trump specifically acknowledged the Nigerian president's determination "to tackle the issues plaguing Nigeria, especially the violence affecting Christian communities."

He wrote: "It is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against these terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous."

Source: Legit.ng