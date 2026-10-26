Real Madrid claimed El Clasico bragging rights at Camp Nou in a result that rippled beyond the football pitch

Kylian Mbappe was at the centre of the action in a match loaded with Ballon d'Or significance

Prediction markets have registered a notable shift in the Ballon d'Or race following the result

Real Madrid left Camp Nou with a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2026/27 season, with Kylian Mbappe delivering the decisive moment just two minutes from full time.

The French forward opened the scoring in the first half for Jose Mourinho's side. Barcelona responded after the break through Raphinha, who drew the hosts level and appeared to set the stage for a share of the spoils.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice during Real Madrid's win over Barcelona. Photo by Dennis Agyeman.

Source: Getty Images

French national team captain Mbappe had other ideas, however, converting in the 88th minute to seal all three pp for the visitors.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Beyond the league implications, the fixture carried an unusual weight. It fell one day before the 2026 Ballon d'Or award ceremony in London.

Mbappe and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal among the leading nominees for the prize. The timing placed both players under exceptional scrutiny, with millions watching not just for the result but for the individual performances that would dominate pre-ceremony conversation.

Voting for the Ballon d'Or has already closed, meaning Saturday's result cannot alter the final outcome. Nevertheless, the performance has visibly shifted sentiment ahead of Monday's announcement.

According to Polymarket Sports, Harry Kane has emerged as the clear favourite, now commanding a 71% probability of winning the award.

Mbappe, buoyed by his brace, has moved ahead of Yamal in the prediction markets, holding a 17.4% chance of winning compared to the Barcelona teenager's 11.3%.

Kane, Mbappe, and Yamal are widely regarded as the three strongest contenders for the award, with many observers expecting one of the trio to claim the honour at the London ceremony.

Courtois rates Mbappe and Yamal’s chances

Legit.ng previously reported that Thibaut Courtois rated the chances of having the 2026 Ballon d'Or going to Mbappe or Yamal.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper praised both as great players and back his teammate to win despite lack of team success last season.

Source: Legit.ng