Tiger Woods is the richest golfer in the world — and it's not close. Forbes estimated Woods' net worth at $1.5 billion in 2026, making him the sport's only publicly confirmed billionaire. The 15-time major champion sits alone at the top of golf's rich list, and nobody else is close. DUI arrests, a $100 million divorce, career-threatening injuries — none of it stopped the money machine.

Who is the richest golfer in the world? Meet the sport’s only billionaire. Photo: Andrew Redington, David Cannon

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Key takeaways

Tiger Woods is golf's only billionaire, with an estimated net worth of $1.4–$1.5 billion — more than three times the next-highest active player.

is golf's only billionaire, with an estimated net worth of — more than three times the next-highest active player. Greg Norman is the runner-up at an estimated $450 million , followed by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson at roughly $400 million and $350 million , respectively.

is the runner-up at an estimated , followed by and at roughly and , respectively. The richest active tour player behind Woods is Rory McIlroy , estimated at $330–$350 million after completing his career Grand Slam in 2025.

, estimated at after completing his career Grand Slam in 2025. Jon Rahm represents the fastest rise: his $300 million LIV Golf contract signed in 2023 propelled him to being the sport's wealthiest active player by prize-money standards.

Richest golfers in the world

Rank Name Estimated Net Worth Nationality Major Wins 1 Tiger Woods $1.4–$1.5 billion American 15 2 Greg Norman ~$450 million Australian 2 3 Jack Nicklaus ~$400 million American 18 4 Phil Mickelson ~$350 million American 6 5 Rory McIlroy $330–$350 million Northern Irish 5 6 Gary Player ~$250 million South African 9 7 Jon Rahm $200–$300 million Spanish 2

7. Jon Rahm ($200–$300 million)

Jon Rahm plays a shot during a practice round, prior to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 15, 2026 in Virginia Water, England. Photo: Andrew Redington

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Full name: Jon Rahm Rodríguez

Jon Rahm Rodríguez Date of birth: November 10, 1994

November 10, 1994 Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Profession: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Major wins: 2 (2021 US Open, 2023 Masters)

2 (2021 US Open, 2023 Masters) Net worth: $200–$300 million

Rahm represents one of the fastest financial ascents in golf history. Having turned professional only in 2016, his net worth accelerated when he signed a reported $300 million contract to join LIV Golf in 2023, with half reportedly paid upfront.

After winning majors at the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters and securing sponsorship deals with Callaway, Rolex, and Mercedes-Benz, his biggest injection came from signing that $300 million LIV Golf deal. By March 2026, Rahm had pocketed over $85 million in LIV earnings alone.

6. Gary Player (~$250 million)

Gary Player in action during the Pro Am event before the PIF London Championship at The Centurion Club on August 05, 2026 in St Albans, England. Photo: Andrew Redington

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Full name: Gary Jim Player

Gary Jim Player Date of birth: November 1, 1935

November 1, 1935 Nationality: South African

South African Profession: Professional golfer (retired)

Professional golfer (retired) Major wins: 9 (career Grand Slam)

9 (career Grand Slam) Net worth: ~$250 million

The South African, who turned 90 in November 2025, accumulated over 160 professional wins worldwide across a career spanning more than five decades. Prize money during his era was a fraction of today's purses, so Player built his fortune through global branding, corporate speaking engagements, exhibition events, and more than 150 golf course design projects.

A highly active presence in the game, Player built his empire after a career that saw him accumulate over 160 pro wins worldwide, including the Grand Slam of all four majors. His wealth continues to grow through his involvement in golf design, branding, and business ventures.

5. Rory McIlroy ($330–$350 million)

Rory McIlroy holds the trophy with his wife Erica and baby daughter Poppy during the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 9, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Ben Jared

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Full name: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy Date of birth: May 4, 1989

May 4, 1989 Nationality: Northern Irish

Northern Irish Profession: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Major wins: 5 (career Grand Slam completed 2025)

5 (career Grand Slam completed 2025) Net worth: $330–$350 million

McIlroy earned $4.2 million for his 2025 Masters win — that single victory pushed his PGA Tour career earnings past the $100 million mark, a milestone previously reached only by Tiger Woods, and it marked the completion of his career Grand Slam.

Endorsements remain the engine of his wealth, pulling in $40–$50 million annually from sponsors for roughly a decade. In some recent years, between endorsements and on-course earnings, he has grossed $90 million.

4. Phil Mickelson (~$350 million)

Phil Mickelson of Hyflyers GC plays a bunker shot on the fourth hole during day two of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 20, 2026 in Johannesburg. Photo: Johan Rynners

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Full name: Philip Alfred Mickelson

Philip Alfred Mickelson Date of birth: June 16, 1970

June 16, 1970 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Major wins: 6 (including three Masters titles)

6 (including three Masters titles) Net worth: ~$350 million

Mickelson is one of a select few to have earned over $100 million in PGA Tour prize money, supplementing his wealth through endorsements and, more recently, via LIV Golf earnings. Deals with Callaway, Rolex, and Barclays generated significant earnings for several years, though recent controversial comments saw his endorsements tail off.

Mickelson turned controversy into capital by becoming an early face of LIV Golf, securing a landmark deal. His success rests on 30+ years of sponsorships capped by an estimated $200 million LIV agreement.

3. Jack Nicklaus (~$400 million)

Jack Nicklaus sits near the 18th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo: Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

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Full name: Jack William Nicklaus

Jack William Nicklaus Date of birth: January 21, 1940

January 21, 1940 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional golfer (retired)

Professional golfer (retired) Major wins: 18 (all-time record)

18 (all-time record) Net worth: ~$400 million

Nicklaus has won a record 18 major championships, with 73 victories on the PGA Tour. He used his golf skills to start a design firm that built over 400 courses on five continents — a company that earns money from design work, royalty payments, and high-end property projects worldwide.

Nicklaus has helped define the modern game by designing over 400 golf courses across the world via his company, Nicklaus Design . His endorsement interests include the Arizona Beverage Company and a partnership with Terlato Wines, launched in 2010, to create a collection of Napa Valley wines.

2. Greg Norman (~$450 million)

Greg Norman arrives on the blue carpet during Day Seven of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday, September 5, 2026 in Flushing, NY. Photo: Michael Mooney

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Full name: Greg Norman

Greg Norman Date of birth: February 10, 1955

February 10, 1955 Nationality: Australian

Australian Profession: Professional golfer; CEO, LIV Golf (2021–2025)

Professional golfer; CEO, LIV Golf (2021–2025) Major wins: 2 (The Open Championship, 1986 and 1993)

2 (The Open Championship, 1986 and 1993) Net worth: ~$450 million

Norman spent a whopping 331 weeks as the number-one ranked player in the world during the 1980s and 1990s. His business empire, Great White Shark Enterprises, includes real estate, golf course design, wine, and clothing. Norman also served as CEO of LIV Golf, with the Saudi Arabia-backed tour adding significant wealth through equity stakes.

Golf Today's 2026 ranking places Norman at ~$450 million, making him the second-wealthiest golfer alive. His wealth overtook earlier estimates, partly through his LIV Golf equity position and ongoing expansion of his design and lifestyle brands.

1. Tiger Woods ($1.4–$1.5 billion)

Tiger Woods stands on the sidelines during the Stanford Cardinal game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Stanford Stadium on September 04, 2026 in Stanford, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

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Full name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Eldrick Tont Woods Date of birth: December 30, 1975

December 30, 1975 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Major wins: 15

15 Net worth: $1.4–$1.5 billion

Since turning pro in 1996, Tiger's career earnings top $2 billion — and roughly 90% of that came from endorsements. The vast majority came from endorsements, led by a Nike partnership worth more than $500 million over its lifetime, alongside deals with Rolex, Bridgestone, TaylorMade, and Monster Energy.

His business interests extend the gap further. TGR Design handles course architecture, PopStroke is a growing high-end mini-golf chain, and TGL — the tech-driven indoor golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy through their TMRW Sports venture — has added to his portfolio.

FAQ

Who is the richest golfer of all time?

Tiger Woods is not only the richest golfer today but also one of the first athletes to surpass billionaire status through sports. Widely regarded as the GOAT of golf, Woods amassed 15 major championships and a record-tying 82 PGA Tour wins during a legendary career. No golfer in history — active or retired — has matched his combined wealth.

Who is the current richest golfer?

Tiger Woods is golf's only billionaire per Forbes (~$1.4 billion) and leads inflation-adjusted career earnings at $2.79 billion. The next-closest active player is Rory McIlroy, estimated at $330–$350 million — less than a quarter of Woods' fortune.

Is Rory McIlroy a billionaire?

No. Rory McIlroy is a Northern Ireland-born professional golfer who has a net worth of $350 million. That figure makes him among the richest active players in the sport, but he remains well short of billionaire status. In April 2025, McIlroy won the Masters, making him only the sixth male golfer in history to achieve a career Grand Slam — a landmark that will only boost his earning power going forward.

What is Jack Nicklaus' net worth?

Jack Nicklaus' net worth is estimated to be $400 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Nicklaus converted his record 18 majors into a licence to print money via course design — primarily through Nicklaus Design, the world's most prestigious course-design firm, with 430+ courses in 45 countries.

Who is the billionaire golfer?

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, sits alone at the top of golf's rich list with an estimated net worth between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion. He is the sport's only publicly reported billionaire, and nobody else is close. In 2022, Forbes certified Woods as a billionaire, making him only the second active athlete with that distinction after NBA star LeBron James.

We also highlighted facts about the richest NBA players in the world and their estimated net worths. The list features basketball legends and active stars, from Blake Griffin and Stephen Curry to LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

But how did Jordan build a fortune far beyond his NBA salary, and which other players joined the billionaire club? Their journeys reveal how championships, endorsements, business ventures, and smart investments transformed basketball fame into extraordinary wealth.

Source: Legit.ng