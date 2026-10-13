The richest rock band of all time is The Beatles, with a combined member and estate net worth estimated at over $2.5 billion — more than any other group in rock history. Paul McCartney alone crossed the £1 billion mark in 2024, becoming the UK's first billionaire musician. The Fab Four's empire runs on streaming royalties, catalogue licensing, and Apple Corps, generating an estimated $50 million annually in digital royalties alone — without recording a single new note.

Members of the British band The Beatles (L to R): Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, holding a press conference in Tokyo. Photo: Jiji Press (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Beatles top the list with a combined fortune exceeding $2.5 billion — driven by Paul McCartney's $1.3 billion personal net worth and the Lennon estate's ~$800 million.

with a combined fortune exceeding — driven by Paul McCartney's $1.3 billion personal net worth and the Lennon estate's ~$800 million. The Rolling Stones are the runners-up at ~$1.45 billion , fueled by $2.9 billion in all-time touring revenue — the highest of any band in history.

are the runners-up at , fueled by $2.9 billion in all-time touring revenue — the highest of any band in history. The list spans from Mötley Crüe (~$235 million) at #20 to The Beatles at #1 — a range of over $2 billion.

at #20 to at #1 — a range of over $2 billion. U2 are the wealthiest active touring band with over $2.46 billion in all-time live revenue, and Bono alone is worth ~$700 million.

are the wealthiest active touring band with over in all-time live revenue, and Bono alone is worth ~$700 million. Metallica is the richest heavy metal band, worth an estimated $1 billion+, currently on their M72 World Tour which has already grossed over $668 million.

Methodology

Our rankings are based on combined member net worth estimates drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, Billboard Boxscore, Pollstar, and Sunday Times Rich List data. Where a band's combined figure is not officially published, we have totalled individual member net worths — including active estates — using the most current figures available at the time of publishing (October 2026). Touring revenue figures are based on data compiled by Pollstar and Billboard. Net worth figures reflect estimated wealth, not audited accounts, and should be treated accordingly.

Summary table

Rank Band Est. Combined Net Worth All-Time Tour Revenue Records Sold 1 The Beatles ~$2.5b+ N/A (pre-Pollstar era) 600m+ 2 U2 ~$1.8b $2.46b 52m+ 3 The Rolling Stones ~$1.45b $2.9b 200m+ 4 Metallica ~$1b+ $1.88b 125m+ 5 Led Zeppelin ~$900m N/A (disbanded 1980) 200–300m 6 Pink Floyd ~$800m Historic $250m (1994) 250m+ 7 Queen ~$600m Active touring ongoing 300m+ 8 Eagles ~$550m $1.62b 120m+ 9 Coldplay ~$510m $1.52b 100m+ 10 Guns N' Roses ~$450m $1.1b 44.5m+ 11 Bon Jovi ~$450m $1.32b 130m+ 12 Aerosmith ~$350m Historic 150m+ 13 KISS ~$300m Historic 100m+ 14 AC/DC ~$290m Historic 200m+ 15 Black Sabbath ~$280m Historic 70m+ 16 Red Hot Chili Peppers ~$250m Active touring 80m+ 17 Foo Fighters ~$240m Active touring 30m+ 18 Mötley Crüe ~$235m Historic 100m+ 19 Iron Maiden ~$150m $1b+ cumulative 85m+ 20 Dave Matthews Band ~$130m $1.13b 50m+

20. Dave Matthews Band (~$130 million)

Trombone Shorty, Rashawn Ross, Jon Faddis, and Jeff Coffin of Dave Matthews Band performs at Madison Square Garden. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band Formed: 1991, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA

1991, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Rock, jam band, folk rock

Rock, jam band, folk rock All-time tour revenue: $1.13 billion

$1.13 billion Combined net worth: ~$130 million

Dave Matthews Band has generated over $1.13 billion in cumulative live revenue, making them one of the most consistent touring acts in North America. Formed in 1991, the band has sold 50 million albums worldwide, with Crash (1996) remaining their commercial peak.

Frontman Dave Matthews commands the lion's share of the group's collective wealth, largely built on decades of summer touring rather than blockbuster radio play.

19. Iron Maiden (~$150 million)

Iron Maiden performs as part of the Hellfest Open Air. Photo: Luis Gutierrez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Formed: 1975, Leyton, London, England

1975, Leyton, London, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Heavy metal

Heavy metal All-time tour revenue: $1 billion+

$1 billion+ Combined net worth: ~$150 million

Iron Maiden, with a net worth over $150 million, has toured the globe extensively, produced a vast amount of studio and live albums, and is still touring to this day. Their touring machine is extraordinary: Iron Maiden has crossed $1 billion in all-time live revenue — a remarkable feat for a metal act. Lead singer Bruce Dickinson, also a licensed commercial airline pilot, is the wealthiest member with an estimated $80 million personal fortune.

18. Mötley Crüe (~$235 million)

Drummer Tommy Lee, vocalist Vince Neil, guitarist Mike Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue arrive at the 2011 Sunset Strip Music Festival. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe Formed: 1981, Los Angeles, California, USA

1981, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Glam metal, hard rock

Glam metal, hard rock Combined net worth: ~$235 million

~$235 million Key albums: Shout at the Devil (1983), Dr. Feelgood (1989)

Mötley Crüe has an estimated net worth of $235 million. The band's wealth was supercharged by the success of the 2019 Netflix biopic The Dirt, which reignited merchandise sales and streaming figures. Bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee are the wealthiest among Mötley Crüe members, each worth an estimated $75–$80 million. Their 2022 Stadium Tour co-headlined with Def Leppard was among the biggest rock tours of that year.

17. Foo Fighters (~$240 million)

Ilan Rubin, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters attend 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Formed: 1994, Seattle, Washington, USA

1994, Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Alternative rock, hard rock

Alternative rock, hard rock Combined net worth: ~$240 million

~$240 million Key albums: The Colour and the Shape (1997), There Is Nothing Left to Lose (1999)

Foo Fighters were founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl following Kurt Cobain's death in 1994. Grohl, the band's creative engine, has an estimated personal net worth of $330 million, making him one of the wealthiest rock musicians alive. The band has won 15 Grammy Awards and sold over 30 million albums, cementing their status as one of the defining rock acts of the post-Nirvana era.

16. Red Hot Chilli Peppers (~$250 million)

Chad Smith, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, nominees Album Of The Year, Best Rock Performance. Photo: L. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Formed: 1983, Los Angeles, California, USA

1983, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Alternative rock, funk rock

Alternative rock, funk rock Combined net worth: ~$250 million

~$250 million Key albums: Blood Sugar S*x Magik (1991), Californication (1999)

Red Hot Chilli Peppers were the highest-paid music group of 2021 according to Forbes, earning $116 million that year. Their wealth is split among four long-standing members: guitarist John Frusciante, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and vocalist Anthony Kiedis — each worth an estimated $50–$150 million. Their 2022 global tour, supporting Unlimited Love, was one of the year's top-grossing rock events.

15. Black Sabbath (~$280 million)

Tony Iommi and his band (L-R) Mike Exeter, Karl Brazil, Becky Baldwin and Jørn Lande, pose during the launch of his new album "From The Dark". Photo: Katja Ogrin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Formed: 1968, Aston, Birmingham, England

1968, Aston, Birmingham, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Heavy metal, hard rock

Heavy metal, hard rock Combined net worth: ~$280 million

~$280 million Key albums: Black Sabbath (1970), Paranoid (1970), Heaven and Hell (1980)

Black Sabbath is an English rock band formed in the late 1960s, considered one of the pioneers of heavy metal music, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide and earning a net worth of $280 million. Guitarist Tony Iommi, who invented the band's signature down-tuned riff style despite losing fingertips in a factory accident, is reportedly worth $140 million. The band retired after their 2016-2017 The End farewell tour.

14. AC/DC (~$290 million)

AC/DC band members Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, Angus Young and Brian Johnson attend the Exclusive World Premiere of AC/DC "Live at River Plate". Photo: Jorge Herrera

Source: Getty Images

Full name: AC/DC

AC/DC Formed: 1973, Sydney, Australia

1973, Sydney, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Genre: Hard rock

Hard rock Combined net worth: ~$290 million

~$290 million Key albums: Back in Black (1980), Highway to Hell (1979)

AC/DC is one of the most successful rock bands in history, with sales of more than 200 million records worldwide and an estimated net worth of $290 million. Back in Black remains the second best-selling album of all time globally. The band's no-frills, high-voltage touring machine has been its primary wealth generator, with co-founder Angus Young holding the largest personal fortune, estimated at $200 million.

13. KISS (~$300 million)

Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Gene Simmons of KISS attend SiriusXM's Town Hall in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: KISS

KISS Formed: 1973, New York City, USA

1973, New York City, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Hard rock, glam metal

Hard rock, glam metal Combined net worth: ~$300 million

~$300 million Key albums: Destroyer (1976), Alive! (1975)

KISS turned rock into a multi-platform brand decades before most bands thought to. Co-founder Gene Simmons holds an estimated $400 million personal net worth — the largest of any KISS member — thanks to an aggressive licensing empire that covers everything from coffins to condoms. Paul Stanley adds another ~$125 million. The band's 2023–2024 End of the Road farewell tour was their most financially successful run in years.

12. Aerosmith (~$350 million)

Brad Whitford, Joe Perry, Joey Kramer, Tom Hamilton and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith attend Steven Tyler's Second Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aerosmith

Aerosmith Formed: 1970, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

1970, Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Hard rock, blues rock

Hard rock, blues rock Combined net worth: ~$350 million

~$350 million Key albums: Toys in the Attic (1975), Pump (1989), Get a Grip (1993)

Aerosmith is an American rock band that has been making music since the 1970s, releasing 14 studio albums and selling more than 150 million records worldwide. Frontman Steven Tyler is the band's wealthiest member at an estimated $150 million. Their planned 2023–2024 farewell tour was cancelled after Tyler suffered a vocal injury, leaving their legacy tour incomplete.

11. Bon Jovi (~$450 million)

US rock band Bon Jovi arrives to attend the "Swarovski Fashion Rocks" for "The Prince's Trust". Photo: Pascal Guyot

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi Formed: 1983, Sayreville, New Jersey, USA

1983, Sayreville, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Hard rock, glam metal, arena rock

Hard rock, glam metal, arena rock All-time tour revenue: $1.32 billion

$1.32 billion Combined net worth: ~$450 million

Bon Jovi has released 13 studio albums and sold more than 130 million records worldwide, with a net worth of approximately $450 million. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi is personally worth $450 million — the wealthiest lead singer of any 1980s hard rock band. The band has performed more than 2,700 concerts globally, making them one of the most enduring live acts of their generation.

10. Guns N' Roses (~$450 million)

Guns N' Roses: Duff McKagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler at the UIC Pavilion. Photo: Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Formed: 1985, Los Angeles, California, USA

1985, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Hard rock, heavy metal

Hard rock, heavy metal All-time tour revenue: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion Combined net worth: ~$450 million

Guns N' Roses grossed $584.2 million from their Not in This Lifetime... Tour (2016–2019), one of the highest-grossing tours ever recorded. Frontman Axl Rose reportedly holds the largest individual fortune among the current lineup at an estimated $200 million. Guns N' Roses has sold an estimated 44.5 million albums worldwide. The reunion of Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan remains the primary driver of the band's current revenue.

9. Coldplay (~$510 million)

Coldplay's musicians, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Chris Martin, and Will Champion, speak onstage. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Coldplay

Coldplay Formed: 1997, London, England

1997, London, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Alternative rock, pop rock

Alternative rock, pop rock All-time tour revenue: $1.52+billion

$1.52+billion Combined net worth: ~$510 million

~$510 million Instagram: @coldplay

Coldplay's collective net worth is estimated at $510 million, built on a foundation of record-breaking live shows. The band has sold over 100 million albums and generated historic live revenue. Their Music of the Spheres World Tour officially became the highest-grossing and most-attended concert tour in history, grossing over 1.52billion. Lead vocalist Chris Martin is the wealthiest member at ~160 million, with the other three core members each worth approximately $100 million.

8. Eagles (~$550 million)

Eagles members Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit, and Joe Walsh listen during a reception with fellow honorees. Photo: Chris Kleponis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eagles

Eagles Formed: 1971, Los Angeles, California, USA

1971, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Rock, country rock, soft rock

Rock, country rock, soft rock All-time tour revenue: $1.62 billion

$1.62 billion Combined net worth: ~$550 million

~$550 million Key albums: Hotel California (1976), Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) (1976)

Eagles were the highest-paid music group of 2019 according to Forbes, earning $100 million that year. Their Greatest Hits compilation is one of the best-selling albums in US history, certified 38× Platinum by the RIAA. The Eagles' members, late Glenn Frey and Don Henley, built the core of the band's songwriting empire; Henley still commands an estimated $250 million personal net worth.

7. Queen (~$600 million)

Queen members John Deacon, Freddy Mercury, Roger Taylor, and Brian May pose with a Gold record. Photo: Soxphotos

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Queen

Queen Formed: 1970, London, England

1970, London, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Rock, hard rock, arena rock

Rock, hard rock, arena rock Combined net worth: ~$600 million

~$600 million Key albums: A Night at the Opera (1975), News of the World (1977), The Game (1980)

As of 2025, Queen has an estimated net worth of $600 million, including earnings from record sales, touring, merchandising, and streaming royalties. Queen has sold over 300 million records globally. The 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody — which grossed over $900 million at the box office — led to a surge in album sales and renewed global interest in the band.

Guitarist Brian May is now the band's wealthiest surviving member, with Celebrity Net Worth estimating May's fortune at $425 million, considerably bolstered by Queen's landmark catalogue sale in 2024.

6. Pink Floyd (~$800 million)

British Pink Floyd founding member and keyboard player Richard Wright, flanked by guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, pose together at Versailles. Photo: Patrick Hertzog

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Formed: 1965, London, England

1965, London, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Progressive rock, psychedelic rock, art rock

Progressive rock, psychedelic rock, art rock Combined net worth: ~$800 million

~$800 million Key albums: The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), The Wall (1979), Wish You Were Here (1975)

Pink Floyd's collective net worth remains at over $800 million, with record sales now around 250 million albums worldwide. The Dark Side of the Moon spent a record-breaking 937 weeks on the Billboard 200. Their 1994 Division Bell Tour grossed $250 million — setting an all-time touring record at that time — drawing over 5.5 million attendees. Roger Waters is the wealthiest member at an estimated $310 million.

5. Led Zeppelin (~$900 million)

Led Zeppelin members (L-R) Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones attend the UK Premiere of 'Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day'. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Formed: 1968, London, England

1968, London, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Hard rock, blues rock, folk rock

Hard rock, blues rock, folk rock Combined net worth: ~$900 million

~$900 million Key albums: Led Zeppelin IV (1971), Physical Graffiti (1975)

Led Zeppelin's combined net worth is around $900 million today. Despite disbanding in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham, Led Zeppelin sold between 200 and 300 million records worldwide. Robert Plant leads the surviving members with an estimated $200 million net worth, while Jimmy Page holds an estimated $180 million. Their catalogue continues to generate tens of millions annually in royalties — all without a full reunion tour.

4. Metallica (~$1 billion+)

Guitarist Kirk Hammett, singer/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica performing. Photo: Jeff Hahne

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Metallica

Metallica Formed: 1981, Los Angeles, California, USA

1981, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Genre: Heavy metal, thrash metal

Heavy metal, thrash metal All-time tour revenue: $1.88 billion

Combined net worth: ~$1 billion+

~$1 billion+ Instagram: @metallica

Metallica has built a staggering $1 billion+ fortune, with over 125 million records sold worldwide — anchored by The Black Album, which remains one of the best-selling albums in history. Their ongoing M72 World Tour has already grossed over $668 million, ranking among the top ten highest-grossing tours ever. Drummer Lars Ulrich has a net worth of $400 million, making him Metallica's richest member.

3. The Rolling Stones (~$1.45 billion)

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood pose backstage during the exclusive launch event of The Rolling Stones' new album “Foreign Tongues”. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Full name: The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Formed: 1962, London, England

1962, London, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Rock, blues rock, hard rock

Rock, blues rock, hard rock All-time tour revenue: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Combined net worth: ~$1.45 billion

~$1.45 billion Instagram: @therollingstones

FOXBusiness estimates the combined net worth of all Rolling Stones members to be $1.45 billion in 2024. The Rolling Stones set the all-time record for touring revenue three times — in 1990, 1995, and 2006 — more than any other act. The Stones have sold over 200 million records worldwide. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are each worth an estimated $600 million, making them two of rock's wealthiest individuals. Their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds proved the band could still chart as a commercial force past their sixth decade.

2. U2 (~$1.8 billion)

Irish band U2 performs from a balcony for Mexican fans. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: U2

U2 Formed: 1976, Dublin, Ireland

1976, Dublin, Ireland Nationality: Irish

Irish Genre: Rock, post-punk, alternative rock

Rock, post-punk, alternative rock All-time tour revenue: $2.46 billion

$2.46 billion Combined net worth: ~$1.8 billion

~$1.8 billion Instagram: @u2

Bono, who is worth almost $700 million, is a champion of global charity efforts, while the rest of U2 has earned some $748 million from their tours alone. Their 360° Tour (2009–2011) grossed $736 million — the highest-grossing tour in history at that time.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere (2023–2024) holds the record among bands for the highest-grossing residency at a single venue. U2's dominance of Forbes' highest-paid groups list across multiple decades underscores their extraordinary financial consistency.

1. The Beatles (~$2.5 billion+)

Beatles tribute band Hard Day's Night performs onstage during the Pageant of the Masters Greatest Party of All Time. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: The Beatles

The Beatles Formed: 1960, Liverpool, England

1960, Liverpool, England Nationality: British

British Genre: Rock, pop rock, psychedelic rock

Rock, pop rock, psychedelic rock Combined net worth: ~$2.5 billion+

~$2.5 billion+ Key albums: Abbey Road (1969), Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967), Revolver (1966)

Paul McCartney became the UK's first billionaire musician when the Sunday Times reported his worth at £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in the 2024 edition of its annual Rich List — up from £950 million in 2023. The Lennon estate is worth well over $800 million as of 2024.

Apple Corps, the band's management company, earns approximately $50 million annually from digital royalties alone — without the band ever recording another note. No other rock band has built a financial legacy that compounds this aggressively more than six decades after its peak.

FAQs

Who is the richest rock band of all time?

The Beatles are the richest rock band of all time. By 2023, Forbes estimated their combined net worth at over $1.6 billion, with Paul McCartney alone worth $1.2 billion — and the figure has continued to grow since, with Paul's personal wealth now exceeding $1.3 billion. The Lennon and Harrison estates add hundreds of millions more.

What is The Beatles' net worth?

The Beatles' combined net worth — including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison — is estimated at over $2.5 billion. Unlike artists who rely on touring or albums, the Beatles' wealth is largely passive, generated by streams, vinyl reissues, and licensing, with Apple Corps earning ~$50 million annually from digital royalties.

What is Metallica's net worth?

Metallica's collective value is estimated between $1 billion and $1.76 billion, with Lars Ulrich's share reflecting his role as a founding member and business strategist. The band's ongoing M72 World Tour is one of the highest-grossing active tours in the world, having already surpassed $668 million.

What is Queen's net worth?

As of 2025, Queen has an estimated net worth of $600 million, including earnings from record sales, touring, merchandising, and streaming royalties. The 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody gave their finances a significant second wind, reigniting catalogue sales and touring demand for Brian May and Roger Taylor's continuing live shows with Adam Lambert.

Are The Rolling Stones richer than The Beatles?

No. The Rolling Stones' combined net worth is estimated at $1.45 billion, compared to The Beatles' combined ~$2.5 billion. However, the Stones hold the superior touring record — The Rolling Stones have accumulated $2.9 billion in all-time concert revenue — a figure The Beatles never had the chance to build in the modern stadium-tour era.

The richest rock bands prove that legendary music can generate wealth for decades through stadium tours, record sales and valuable music catalogues. While some built their fortunes through decades of touring, others expanded their earnings through licensing deals and royalties. Their success shows how timeless hits can turn rock legends into billion-dollar music empires.

We also highlighted facts about the fortunes of Van Halen's classic members, from Eddie Van Halen's estimated $100 million estate to Michael Anthony's reported $50 million net worth.

Despite spending decades in one of rock's biggest bands, Anthony's earnings may have been limited by a reduced royalty deal. Find out how the bandmates built—and protected—their fortunes.

Source: Legit.ng