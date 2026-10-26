Who is the highest paid player at Man City? Current players ranked by salary

Erling Haaland is the highest-paid player at Manchester City. Haaland earns an estimated fixed salary of £525,000 gross per week, or £27.3 million per year, excluding bonuses. When performance bonuses are factored in, his deal can swell toward £875,000 a week once his near-automatic goal bonuses kick in.

Erling Haaland, Manchester City's highest-paid player, celebrates victory at Old Trafford. Photo: Shaun Brooks

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Erling Haaland tops the Man City wage list at £525,000 per week in base salary, the highest fixed wage in Premier League history

tops the Man City wage list at in base salary, the highest fixed wage in Premier League history The runner-up is Enzo Fernández at £350,000 per week , after his £125m move from Chelsea

at , after his £125m move from Chelsea The salary range across the first team spans from £525,000 (Haaland) down to around £25,000 (Rico Lewis) per week

(Haaland) down to around (Rico Lewis) per week The highest-paid goalkeeper on the books is Gianluigi Donnarumma at approximately £265,000 per week

on the books is at approximately Phil Foden and Ruben Dias are both among the club's top earners, each collecting around £250,000–£280,000 per week

The highest paid player at Man City

Our rankings use Capology's estimates of gross fixed weekly wages, excluding bonuses, as of September 2026. Capology is the most widely cited football salary database and is used by outlets including The National and Planet Football. Players currently out on loan, such as Jack Grealish (Everton) and Omar Marmoush (Tottenham), are not ranked, and deadline-day signing Iliman Ndiaye is not yet included in Capology's figures. All figures are estimates, as clubs do not publish player wages.

Rank Player Position Weekly Wage Contract Expires 1 Erling Haaland Striker £525,000 Jun 2034 2 Enzo Fernández Midfielder £350,000 Jun 2031 3 Phil Foden Midfielder/Forward £280,000 Jun 2030 4 Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper £265,000 Jun 2030 5 Josko Gvardiol Defender £250,000 Jun 2031 6 Ruben Dias Defender £250,000 Jun 2029 7 Elliot Anderson Midfielder £250,000 Jun 2031 8 Marc Guéhi Defender £250,000 Jun 2031 9 Rayan Cherki Midfielder £180,000 Jun 2030 10 Mateo Kovačić Midfielder £150,000 Jun 2027 11 Antoine Semenyo Forward £150,000 Jun 2031 12 Jeremy Doku Winger £150,000 Jun 2031

12. Jeremy Doku (£150,000 per week)

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City poses during the official UEFA Champions League 2026/27 portrait session. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku Date of birth: 27 May 2002

27 May 2002 Nationality: Belgian

Belgian Position: Winger

Winger Weekly wage: £150,000

£150,000 Contract expires: Jun 2031

Jeremy Doku earns around £150,000 a week after signing a new contract in August 2026 that runs until 2031. The Belgian winger joined from Stade Rennais for £55 million in 2023 and is one of City's most dynamic attackers in wide areas, using his pace and close control to take on defenders.

11. Antoine Semenyo (£150,000 per week)

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2 match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Dave Howarth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo Date of birth: 7 January 2000

7 January 2000 Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Position: Winger / Forward

Winger / Forward Weekly wage: £150,000

£150,000 Contract expires: Jun 2031

Antoine Semenyo earns around £150,000 a week. The Ghanaian joined City from Bournemouth in January 2026 in a deal worth a reported £65 million, signing a contract that runs until 2031. His pace and direct running give City another option in wide areas.

10. Mateo Kovačić (£150,000 per week)

Mateo Kovačić of Manchester City poses during the official UEFA Champions League 2026/27 portrait session. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mateo Kovačić

Mateo Kovačić Date of birth: 6 May 1994

6 May 1994 Nationality: Croatian

Croatian Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Weekly wage: £150,000

£150,000 Contract expires: Jun 2027

Midfielder Mateo Kovačić pockets £150,000 every week. The Croatian international joined City from Chelsea in 2023 and has been a key presence in midfield. He brings Champions League experience and considerable technical quality to the Etihad engine room.

9. Rayan Cherki (£180,000 per week)

Rayan Cherki of Manchester City running during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3 match between Manchester City and AEK Athens. Photo: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki Date of birth: 17 August 2003

17 August 2003 Nationality: French

French Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Weekly wage: £180,000

£180,000 Contract expires: Jun 2030

Rayan Cherki earns around £180,000 a week. The French playmaker joined City from Lyon in June 2025 on a five-year deal and brings creativity and close control in the final third.

8. Marc Guéhi (£250,000 per week)

Marc Guehi of Manchester City F.C. attends a press conference prior to the UEFA Champions League match against AEK Athens at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on October 19, 2026. Photo: Mike Morese

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israël Guéhi

Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israël Guéhi Date of birth: 13 July 2000

13 July 2000 Nationality: English

English Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Weekly wage: £250,000

£250,000 Contract expires: Jun 2031

Marc Guéhi earns around £250,000 a week. The England centre-back joined City from Crystal Palace in January 2026 for a reported £20 million, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

7. Elliot Anderson (£250,000 per week)

Elliot Anderson of Manchester City poses during the official UEFA Champions League 2026/27 portrait session. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson Date of birth: 6 November 2002

6 November 2002 Nationality: English

English Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Weekly wage: £250,000

£250,000 Contract expires: Jun 2031

Elliot Anderson became one of Man City's highest-paid players when he joined the club in a £116m move from Nottingham Forest, penning a five-year deal worth a reported £250,000 per week. The young England international's arrival underscores City's long-term midfield planning.

6. Ruben Dias (£250,000 per week)

Rúben Dias of Manchester City poses during the official UEFA Champions League 2026/27 portrait session. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rúben Santos Gato Alves Dias

Rúben Santos Gato Alves Dias Date of birth: 14 May 1997

14 May 1997 Nationality: Portuguese

Portuguese Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Weekly wage: £250,000

£250,000 Contract expires: Jun 2029

Ruben Dias, cited as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, earns around £250,000 a week, level with fellow defenders Josko Gvardiol and Marc Guéhi. The Portugal international has been a defensive cornerstone at the Etihad since joining from Benfica in 2020, and in August 2025 he signed an extension that runs until 2029.

5. Josko Gvardiol (£250,000 per week)

Joško Gvardiol of Manchester City poses during the official UEFA Champions League 2026/27 portrait session. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joško Gvardiol

Joško Gvardiol Date of birth: 23 January 2002

23 January 2002 Nationality: Croatian

Croatian Position: Centre-back / Left-back

Centre-back / Left-back Weekly wage: £250,000

£250,000 Contract expires: Jun 2031

The closest thing to a defensive certain starter is £250,000-per-week earner Josko Gvardiol, who can play at centre-back or on the left of a four-man defensive setup, having signed a lucrative new long-term contract with City in July. The Croatia international is one of the best young defenders in world football.

4. Gianluigi Donnarumma (£265,000 per week)

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City poses during the official UEFA Champions League 2026/27 portrait session. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma Date of birth: 25 February 1999

25 February 1999 Age: 27 (as of October 2026)

27 (as of October 2026) Nationality: Italian

Italian Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Weekly wage: £265,000

£265,000 Contract expires: Jun 2030

Manchester City signed Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a £26m deal; his arrival came after Man City sold Ederson to Fenerbahce in a deal worth around £12m. Donnarumma joined City from PSG with a base salary of £250,000 per week, making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Having debuted at the age of 16, Donnarumma already had over 400 club appearances under his belt for Milan and PSG. He also won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, as Italy won the trophy.

3. Phil Foden (£280,000 per week)

Phil Foden of Manchester City poses during the official UEFA Champions League 2026/27 portrait session. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Philip Walter Foden

Philip Walter Foden Date of birth: 28 May 2000

28 May 2000 Age: 26 (as of October 2026)

26 (as of October 2026) Nationality: English

English Position: Attacking midfielder / Forward

Attacking midfielder / Forward Weekly wage: £280,000

£280,000 Contract expires: Jun 2030

Academy graduate Phil Foden, despite having a tough 2025-26 campaign, put pen to paper on a new deal this summer, with his wages increasing from £225,000 per week to around £280,000 per week. The 2024 PFA Players' Player of the Year remains one of the most naturally gifted English footballers of his generation.

Foden came through the City academy and has collected multiple Premier League titles. His new deal reflects the club's determination to keep him at the Etihad through his peak years.

2. Enzo Fernández (£350,000 per week)

Enzo Fernández lines up with his Manchester City teammates before a Champions League match. Photo: Lee Parker

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Enzo Jeremías Fernández

Enzo Jeremías Fernández Date of birth: 17 January 2001

17 January 2001 Age: 25 (as of October 2026)

25 (as of October 2026) Nationality: Argentine

Argentine Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Weekly wage: £350,000

£350,000 Contract expires: Jun 2031

In September 2026, Fernández joined Manchester City for £125 million, equalling the existing British transfer fee record — making him the first player to be transferred for more than £100 million on two separate occasions.

The joint second-highest-earning player in the entire Premier League in 2026/27 is Enzo Fernández, who completed a staggering £125m move to City from Chelsea. A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Fernández earns a hefty £350,000 every week, per SalaryLeaks, following his Deadline Day move from Chelsea.

1. Erling Haaland (£525,000 per week)

Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester City. Photo: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland Date of birth: 21 July 2000

21 July 2000 Age: 26 (as of October 2026)

26 (as of October 2026) Nationality: Norwegian

Norwegian Position: Striker

Striker Weekly wage: £525,000 (base); up to £875,000 with bonuses

£525,000 (base); up to £875,000 with bonuses Contract expires: Jun 2034

Jun 2034 Instagram: @erlinghaaland

After putting pen to paper on a new nine-and-a-half-year contract, staying at the club until 2034, Haaland is now the Premier League's highest earner at £525,000 per week.

His base salary is £27.3 million per year (£525,000/week). He can also earn £13.0 million per year in bonuses, making his total contract worth £362.7 million over 9 years.

Haaland reclaimed his status as the Premier League's number one finisher in the 2025–26 season, winning his third Golden Boot in four tries. His Premier League Golden Boot tally stands at three, and he has 120 Premier League goals, having reached 100 in early December 2025. He's now passed the 150-goal mark for City across all competitions.

As NBC Sports reports, in the 2025–26 season alone, Haaland recorded 27 goals and 8 assists in 35 Premier League games.

"Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.

The deal eclipses the nine-year extension Cole Palmer signed at Chelsea in August and is not only a record for the longest running in Premier League history but one of its most lucrative.

FAQs

What is Erling Haaland's salary per week at Man City?

Erling Haaland earns an estimated gross fixed salary of £525,000 per week, or £27.3 million per year, excluding bonuses. With goal, appearance, and trophy bonuses reported at up to £350,000 more per week, a fully firing season pays him toward £875,000 weekly.

What is Bernardo Silva's salary at Man City?

Bernardo Silva was on £300,000 per week during the 2025–26 season. During his nine-year stay in Manchester, he collected 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. Silva's contract expired in June 2026, ending his time at the Etihad.

Who is the highest-paid goalkeeper at Man City?

Gianluigi Donnarumma is the highest-paid goalkeeper at Manchester City, on around £265,000 a week, according to Capology — making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League. He joined from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2025 on a five-year deal.

Is Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League?

Yes. Haaland is not just the highest-paid player at Manchester City but also the highest-paid player in the Premier League. Premier League salary data places Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk second at about £350,000 a week, meaning Haaland earns 50 per cent more than the Dutch international.

How much is Man City's total weekly wage bill?

Manchester City's estimated fixed wages are currently £238,940,000 gross per year, excluding bonuses. That makes City one of the biggest spenders in world football, with a squad built to compete for trophies across all fronts.

We also highlighted facts about Max Dowman’s Arsenal salary, career milestones and rapid rise through the club’s academy.

At 16, he has already become the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer, while a reported £35,000-a-week professional contract is set to begin when he turns 17.

Source: Legit.ng