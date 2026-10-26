Who is the highest paid player at Man City? Current players ranked by salary
Erling Haaland is the highest-paid player at Manchester City. Haaland earns an estimated fixed salary of £525,000 gross per week, or £27.3 million per year, excluding bonuses. When performance bonuses are factored in, his deal can swell toward £875,000 a week once his near-automatic goal bonuses kick in.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The highest paid player at Man City
- 12. Jeremy Doku (£150,000 per week)
- 11. Antoine Semenyo (£150,000 per week)
- 10. Mateo Kovačić (£150,000 per week)
- 9. Rayan Cherki (£180,000 per week)
- 8. Marc Guéhi (£250,000 per week)
- 7. Elliot Anderson (£250,000 per week)
- 6. Ruben Dias (£250,000 per week)
- 5. Josko Gvardiol (£250,000 per week)
- 4. Gianluigi Donnarumma (£265,000 per week)
- 3. Phil Foden (£280,000 per week)
- 2. Enzo Fernández (£350,000 per week)
- 1. Erling Haaland (£525,000 per week)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Erling Haaland tops the Man City wage list at £525,000 per week in base salary, the highest fixed wage in Premier League history
- The runner-up is Enzo Fernández at £350,000 per week, after his £125m move from Chelsea
- The salary range across the first team spans from £525,000 (Haaland) down to around £25,000 (Rico Lewis) per week
- The highest-paid goalkeeper on the books is Gianluigi Donnarumma at approximately £265,000 per week
- Phil Foden and Ruben Dias are both among the club's top earners, each collecting around £250,000–£280,000 per week
The highest paid player at Man City
Our rankings use Capology's estimates of gross fixed weekly wages, excluding bonuses, as of September 2026. Capology is the most widely cited football salary database and is used by outlets including The National and Planet Football. Players currently out on loan, such as Jack Grealish (Everton) and Omar Marmoush (Tottenham), are not ranked, and deadline-day signing Iliman Ndiaye is not yet included in Capology's figures. All figures are estimates, as clubs do not publish player wages.
Rank
Player
Position
Weekly Wage
Contract Expires
1
Erling Haaland
Striker
£525,000
Jun 2034
2
Enzo Fernández
Midfielder
£350,000
Jun 2031
3
Phil Foden
Midfielder/Forward
£280,000
Jun 2030
4
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Goalkeeper
£265,000
Jun 2030
5
Josko Gvardiol
Defender
£250,000
Jun 2031
6
Ruben Dias
Defender
£250,000
Jun 2029
7
Elliot Anderson
Midfielder
£250,000
Jun 2031
8
Marc Guéhi
Defender
£250,000
Jun 2031
9
Rayan Cherki
Midfielder
£180,000
Jun 2030
10
Mateo Kovačić
Midfielder
£150,000
Jun 2027
11
Antoine Semenyo
Forward
£150,000
Jun 2031
12
Jeremy Doku
Winger
£150,000
Jun 2031
12. Jeremy Doku (£150,000 per week)
- Full name: Jeremy Doku
- Date of birth: 27 May 2002
- Nationality: Belgian
- Position: Winger
- Weekly wage: £150,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2031
Jeremy Doku earns around £150,000 a week after signing a new contract in August 2026 that runs until 2031. The Belgian winger joined from Stade Rennais for £55 million in 2023 and is one of City's most dynamic attackers in wide areas, using his pace and close control to take on defenders.
11. Antoine Semenyo (£150,000 per week)
- Full name: Antoine Semenyo
- Date of birth: 7 January 2000
- Nationality: Ghanaian
- Position: Winger / Forward
- Weekly wage: £150,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2031
Antoine Semenyo earns around £150,000 a week. The Ghanaian joined City from Bournemouth in January 2026 in a deal worth a reported £65 million, signing a contract that runs until 2031. His pace and direct running give City another option in wide areas.
10. Mateo Kovačić (£150,000 per week)
- Full name: Mateo Kovačić
- Date of birth: 6 May 1994
- Nationality: Croatian
- Position: Midfielder
- Weekly wage: £150,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2027
Midfielder Mateo Kovačić pockets £150,000 every week. The Croatian international joined City from Chelsea in 2023 and has been a key presence in midfield. He brings Champions League experience and considerable technical quality to the Etihad engine room.
9. Rayan Cherki (£180,000 per week)
- Full name: Rayan Cherki
- Date of birth: 17 August 2003
- Nationality: French
- Position: Attacking midfielder
- Weekly wage: £180,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2030
Rayan Cherki earns around £180,000 a week. The French playmaker joined City from Lyon in June 2025 on a five-year deal and brings creativity and close control in the final third.
8. Marc Guéhi (£250,000 per week)
- Full name: Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israël Guéhi
- Date of birth: 13 July 2000
- Nationality: English
- Position: Centre-back
- Weekly wage: £250,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2031
Marc Guéhi earns around £250,000 a week. The England centre-back joined City from Crystal Palace in January 2026 for a reported £20 million, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.
7. Elliot Anderson (£250,000 per week)
- Full name: Elliot Anderson
- Date of birth: 6 November 2002
- Nationality: English
- Position: Midfielder
- Weekly wage: £250,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2031
Elliot Anderson became one of Man City's highest-paid players when he joined the club in a £116m move from Nottingham Forest, penning a five-year deal worth a reported £250,000 per week. The young England international's arrival underscores City's long-term midfield planning.
6. Ruben Dias (£250,000 per week)
- Full name: Rúben Santos Gato Alves Dias
- Date of birth: 14 May 1997
- Nationality: Portuguese
- Position: Centre-back
- Weekly wage: £250,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2029
Ruben Dias, cited as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, earns around £250,000 a week, level with fellow defenders Josko Gvardiol and Marc Guéhi. The Portugal international has been a defensive cornerstone at the Etihad since joining from Benfica in 2020, and in August 2025 he signed an extension that runs until 2029.
5. Josko Gvardiol (£250,000 per week)
- Full name: Joško Gvardiol
- Date of birth: 23 January 2002
- Nationality: Croatian
- Position: Centre-back / Left-back
- Weekly wage: £250,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2031
The closest thing to a defensive certain starter is £250,000-per-week earner Josko Gvardiol, who can play at centre-back or on the left of a four-man defensive setup, having signed a lucrative new long-term contract with City in July. The Croatia international is one of the best young defenders in world football.
4. Gianluigi Donnarumma (£265,000 per week)
- Full name: Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Date of birth: 25 February 1999
- Age: 27 (as of October 2026)
- Nationality: Italian
- Position: Goalkeeper
- Weekly wage: £265,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2030
Manchester City signed Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a £26m deal; his arrival came after Man City sold Ederson to Fenerbahce in a deal worth around £12m. Donnarumma joined City from PSG with a base salary of £250,000 per week, making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League.
Having debuted at the age of 16, Donnarumma already had over 400 club appearances under his belt for Milan and PSG. He also won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, as Italy won the trophy.
3. Phil Foden (£280,000 per week)
- Full name: Philip Walter Foden
- Date of birth: 28 May 2000
- Age: 26 (as of October 2026)
- Nationality: English
- Position: Attacking midfielder / Forward
- Weekly wage: £280,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2030
Academy graduate Phil Foden, despite having a tough 2025-26 campaign, put pen to paper on a new deal this summer, with his wages increasing from £225,000 per week to around £280,000 per week. The 2024 PFA Players' Player of the Year remains one of the most naturally gifted English footballers of his generation.
Foden came through the City academy and has collected multiple Premier League titles. His new deal reflects the club's determination to keep him at the Etihad through his peak years.
2. Enzo Fernández (£350,000 per week)
- Full name: Enzo Jeremías Fernández
- Date of birth: 17 January 2001
- Age: 25 (as of October 2026)
- Nationality: Argentine
- Position: Midfielder
- Weekly wage: £350,000
- Contract expires: Jun 2031
In September 2026, Fernández joined Manchester City for £125 million, equalling the existing British transfer fee record — making him the first player to be transferred for more than £100 million on two separate occasions.
The joint second-highest-earning player in the entire Premier League in 2026/27 is Enzo Fernández, who completed a staggering £125m move to City from Chelsea. A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Fernández earns a hefty £350,000 every week, per SalaryLeaks, following his Deadline Day move from Chelsea.
1. Erling Haaland (£525,000 per week)
- Full name: Erling Braut Haaland
- Date of birth: 21 July 2000
- Age: 26 (as of October 2026)
- Nationality: Norwegian
- Position: Striker
- Weekly wage: £525,000 (base); up to £875,000 with bonuses
- Contract expires: Jun 2034
- Instagram: @erlinghaaland
After putting pen to paper on a new nine-and-a-half-year contract, staying at the club until 2034, Haaland is now the Premier League's highest earner at £525,000 per week.
His base salary is £27.3 million per year (£525,000/week). He can also earn £13.0 million per year in bonuses, making his total contract worth £362.7 million over 9 years.
Haaland reclaimed his status as the Premier League's number one finisher in the 2025–26 season, winning his third Golden Boot in four tries. His Premier League Golden Boot tally stands at three, and he has 120 Premier League goals, having reached 100 in early December 2025. He's now passed the 150-goal mark for City across all competitions.
As NBC Sports reports, in the 2025–26 season alone, Haaland recorded 27 goals and 8 assists in 35 Premier League games.
"Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.
The deal eclipses the nine-year extension Cole Palmer signed at Chelsea in August and is not only a record for the longest running in Premier League history but one of its most lucrative.
FAQs
What is Erling Haaland's salary per week at Man City?
Erling Haaland earns an estimated gross fixed salary of £525,000 per week, or £27.3 million per year, excluding bonuses. With goal, appearance, and trophy bonuses reported at up to £350,000 more per week, a fully firing season pays him toward £875,000 weekly.
What is Bernardo Silva's salary at Man City?
Bernardo Silva was on £300,000 per week during the 2025–26 season. During his nine-year stay in Manchester, he collected 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. Silva's contract expired in June 2026, ending his time at the Etihad.
Who is the highest-paid goalkeeper at Man City?
Gianluigi Donnarumma is the highest-paid goalkeeper at Manchester City, on around £265,000 a week, according to Capology — making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League. He joined from Paris Saint-Germain in September 2025 on a five-year deal.
Is Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League?
Yes. Haaland is not just the highest-paid player at Manchester City but also the highest-paid player in the Premier League. Premier League salary data places Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk second at about £350,000 a week, meaning Haaland earns 50 per cent more than the Dutch international.
How much is Man City's total weekly wage bill?
Manchester City's estimated fixed wages are currently £238,940,000 gross per year, excluding bonuses. That makes City one of the biggest spenders in world football, with a squad built to compete for trophies across all fronts.
We also highlighted facts about Max Dowman’s Arsenal salary, career milestones and rapid rise through the club’s academy.
At 16, he has already become the Premier League’s youngest goalscorer, while a reported £35,000-a-week professional contract is set to begin when he turns 17.
Source: Legit.ng
Simon Ayub (Project Manager) Simon Ayub is a Content Manager, Strategist, and writer who joined Legit.ng in 2020. He graduated in 2014 with a BSc in Agricultural Economics and is a CPA. Simon has over a decade of experience creating content for Tuko, Yen.com.gh, and other platforms. He works on content encompassing biographies, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. Simon was Tuko’s “Writer of the Year” three years running, 2023–2025. In 2023, Simon finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and, in 2024, expanded his skills through Google News Initiative training. You can reach him via simonayub@gmail.com