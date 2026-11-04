The National Security Adviser's Legal Office issued the warning during a press briefing on the concluded 11th phase of terrorism suspect trials in Abuja

The Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, criminalises a broad range of activities including hosting preparatory meetings with terrorist groups

Companies found guilty of receiving terrorist financing could face a N200 million fine and risk being wound up under the law

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has put landlords on notice that renting property to known terrorists is a criminal offence that could land them in prison, alongside a broader warning that anyone who facilitates terrorist activities in any form faces prosecution.

As reported by Vanguard, Mijinyawa Zakari, a director in the Legal Office of the National Security Adviser, delivered the warning on Tuesday, November 3, in Abuja at a press briefing held after the conclusion of the 11th phase of terrorism suspect trials.

Nuhu Ribadu's office and the federal government warn landlords and other individuals against providing support or accommodation to terrorists, citing penalties under the law. Photo credit: Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Facebook

Zakari told journalists that the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022, covers far more than direct acts of violence. He pointed to Sections 11 to 33 of the law, which he said set out a wide range of terrorism-related offences, including preparatory acts committed before any attack takes place.

The Punch quoted Zakari as saying:

"Providing support to terrorism attracts a minimum sentence of 20 years. Renting your property to a terrorist is also an offence.

"You may not have a clear-cut act of terrorism or a harmful act, but all those actions, including holding a preparatory meeting with a terrorist group, constitute offences."

The President Bola Tinubu-led government warns businesses of a N200 million fine and possible prosecution for receiving funds linked to terrorism. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

FG threatens N200m terrorism funding fine

Zakari extended the warning to businesses, cautioning that any company found to have received funds linked to terrorism could face a fine of N200 million. Beyond the financial penalty, the principal officers of such a company could face individual prosecution and the company itself could be wound up, regardless of whether the money was ever used to carry out an attack.

He said the President Bola Tinubu-led government's approach was deliberately broad, targeting not only those who carry out acts of terrorism but also the networks of individuals and organisations that make such acts possible.

"The strategy is to ensure that there is dominance across all fields. When you talk about collaborators, you deal with what the investigation has revealed," Zakari said.

He urged Nigerians, particularly journalists and civil society stakeholders, to obtain and read copies of the Act so they could better understand what activities the law classifies as terrorism-related offences. He said greater public awareness of the law was essential to supporting the government's counter-terrorism efforts.

Zakari added that the government was working to strengthen its investigative capacity so that more individuals and organisations involved in financing or otherwise supporting terrorism would be brought before the courts.

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Source: Legit.ng