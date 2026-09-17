Michael Jordan is the richest male athlete in the world, with a net worth of $4.3 billion in 2026 — a figure that exceeds the combined fortunes of the #2 and #3 spots on this list. He last played professional basketball in 2003, yet his wealth has never stopped growing.

Richest male athlete in the world 2026: his fortune beats the next two spots combined. Photo: Andrew Redington, Fadel Senna, Kym Illman

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Michael Jordan leads all athletes at $4.3 billion — the highest net worth ever recorded for any athlete, active or retired.

leads all athletes at — the highest net worth ever recorded for any athlete, active or retired. Magic Johnson ($1.6 billion) is the runner-up, followed by LeBron James ($1.4 billion) and Tiger Woods (~$1.3–1.5 billion).

($1.6 billion) is the runner-up, followed by ($1.4 billion) and (~$1.3–1.5 billion). The range across this list spans from $1.1 billion (Roger Federer) to $4.3 billion (Jordan).

(Roger Federer) to (Jordan). Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest active footballer and the highest-paid athlete by annual earnings in 2026 at $300 million .

is the richest footballer and the highest-paid athlete by annual earnings in 2026 at . As of 2026, exactly seven male athletes have crossed the billion-dollar threshold, per Forbes.

The 7 billionaire male athletes, ranked

Our rankings are based on net worth estimates from Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, Bloomberg, and Sportico — not annual earnings. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing. Where credible sources disagree, we note the discrepancy rather than obscure it.

Rank Name Net Worth (2026) Sport Wealth source 7 David Beckham ~$1 billion Football Brand equity, Inter Miami co-ownership 6 Roger Federer ~$1.1 billion Tennis On Running stake, Uniqlo deal 5 Cristiano Ronaldo ~$1.2–1.4 billion Football Al-Nassr salary, CR7 brand 4 Tiger Woods ~$1.3–1.5 billion Golf Endorsements, TGR Ventures 3 LeBron James ~$1.4 billion Basketball Nike deal, SpringHill, FSG equity 2 Magic Johnson ~$1.6 billion Basketball Real estate, sports ownership 1 Michael Jordan $4.3 billion Basketball Jordan Brand royalties, Hornets sale

7. David Beckham (~$1 billion)

Sir David Beckham, Co-owner of Inter Miami CF, reacts after the Campeones Cup 2026 match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at Nu Stadium on September 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry

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Full name: David Robert Joseph Beckham

David Robert Joseph Beckham Date of birth: May 2, 1975

May 2, 1975 Nationality: British

British Profession: Retired footballer, entrepreneur

Retired footballer, entrepreneur Net worth: ~$1 billion

~$1 billion Instagram: @davidbeckham

The 2026 Forbes World's Billionaires list includes at least seven confirmed athlete billionaires, with David Beckham's figure drawn from the combined Sunday Times Rich List 2026 household reporting. Beckham's fortune spans his Victoria Beckham fashion brand, co-ownership of Inter Miami CF, and a portfolio of global endorsement contracts. His brand presence in Asia has made him one of sport's most commercially powerful retired figures.

6. Roger Federer (~$1.1 billion)

Roger Federer receives the official ring of the International Tennis Hall of Fame on August 31, 2026 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Roger Federer

Roger Federer Date of birth: August 8, 1981

August 8, 1981 Nationality: Swiss

Swiss Profession: Retired tennis player

Retired tennis player Net worth: ~$1.1 billion (Forbes Celebrity Billionaires 2026)

~$1.1 billion (Forbes Celebrity Billionaires 2026) Instagram: @rogerfederer

Roger Federer became the seventh billionaire athlete in history, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion, boosted by his minority stake in Swiss shoe and apparel brand On. Forbes notes that an estimated three per cent stake in On — currently worth around $13 billion on the US stock exchange — has been particularly profitable. Having collected around $1 billion in off-court earnings during his playing career, Federer was tennis' highest-paid player for 16 consecutive years.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (~$1.2–1.4 billion)

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the AFC Champions League match between Al Ain and Al-Nassr at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, on September 15, 2026. Photo: Hassan al Raisi

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Date of birth: February 5, 1985

February 5, 1985 Nationality: Portuguese

Portuguese Profession: Professional footballer

Professional footballer Club: Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League)

Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League) Net worth: ~$1.2–1.4 billion

~$1.2–1.4 billion Instagram: @cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in 2026 for the fourth consecutive year, with total compensation of $300 million — $235 million on-field at Al-Nassr and $65 million off-field — per the 2026 Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes list. Ronaldo became football's first billionaire in 2025 after signing a contract extension with Al-Nassr reportedly worth over $400 million; at 40, his CR7 brand spanning hotels, fragrances, and clothing generates hundreds of millions annually.

4. Tiger Woods (~$1.3–1.5 billion)

Tiger Woods stands on the sidelines during the Stanford Cardinal game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Stanford Stadium on September 04, 2026 in Stanford, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Eldrick Tont Woods Date of birth: December 30, 1975

December 30, 1975 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional golfer (semi-active)

Professional golfer (semi-active) Net worth: ~$1.3–1.5 billion

~$1.3–1.5 billion Instagram: @tigerwoods

Forbes estimates Woods has earned roughly $1.9 billion throughout his career, anchored by a decades-long Nike deal worth around $700 million and his record $120.9 million in PGA Tour prize money. His 27-year Nike deal ended in January 2024 and was replaced by an ownership stake in his Sun Day Red apparel brand through a joint venture with TaylorMade — a shift from endorsement model to equity model.

3. LeBron James (~$1.4 billion)

Lebron James, Owner of Team AlUla looks on during the E1 Series Luanda GP on September 13, 2026 in Luanda, Angola. Photo: Malcolm Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

Full name: LeBron Raymone James

LeBron Raymone James Date of birth: December 30, 1984

December 30, 1984 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional basketball player (Los Angeles Lakers)

Professional basketball player (Los Angeles Lakers) Net worth: ~$1.4 billion (Forbes 2026)

~$1.4 billion (Forbes 2026) Instagram: @kingjames

LeBron James crossed the billion-dollar threshold in 2022, the first active NBA player to achieve the milestone; his wealth includes a lifetime Nike deal worth over $1 billion, equity in Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool FC, Boston Red Sox), and SpringHill Company productions. Lakers forward LeBron James made an estimated $137.8 million over the past 12 months, landing at No. 4 on the 2026 Forbes list of the world's highest-paid athletes — and is the only billionaire in the top 50.

2. Magic Johnson (~$1.6 billion)

Magic Johnson with FIJI Water at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Annual Celebrity Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on August 20, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Earvin Johnson Jr.

Earvin Johnson Jr. Date of birth: August 14, 1959

August 14, 1959 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired basketball player, entrepreneur

Retired basketball player, entrepreneur Net worth: ~$1.6 billion

~$1.6 billion Instagram: @magicjohnson

Earvin "Magic" Johnson provided the blueprint for modern athlete business transitions; after retiring from the NBA, he launched Magic Johnson Enterprises, investing heavily in movie theaters, urban real estate, and franchise locations, while also holding valuable minority stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Commanders. In retirement, he became a power player in professional sports ownership, co-owning LAFC in MLS and investing $220 million in the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2024.

1. Michael Jordan ($4.3 billion)

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2026 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo: Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan

Michael Jeffrey Jordan Date of birth: February 17, 1963

February 17, 1963 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired basketball player, businessman

Retired basketball player, businessman Net worth: $4.3 billion

Social media: No personal Instagram; Jordan Brand operates @jumpman23

According to Forbes' latest ranking of the richest people of 2026, Michael Jordan's net worth has climbed to an impressive $4.3 billion — a $500 million bump from 2025. Jordan is the only athlete on this list whose fortune exceeds the second and third positions combined.

Jordan's estimated $4.3 billion rests on three pillars: more than $2.35 billion in cumulative lifetime Nike royalties since 1984, a ~$2.7 billion gain from the Hornets majority stake sale in 2023, and ongoing annual royalty income estimated between $275 million and $350 million per year. He is also a co-owner of NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing, an investor in sports betting platform DraftKings, and a co-founder of Cincoro Tequila.

FAQ

Who is the richest male athlete in the world in 2026?

In 2026, Forbes magazine estimated Michael Jordan's net worth at about $4.3 billion. That figure makes him the wealthiest male athlete in recorded history — retired or active — ahead of Magic Johnson ($1.6 billion) and LeBron James ($1.4 billion). Jordan earned just $90 million across his entire playing career; the rest came from business.

Which 7 athletes are billionaires in 2026?

The 2026 Forbes World's Billionaires list includes at least seven confirmed athlete billionaires: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, and David Beckham. Basketball leads with three confirmed billionaires, football is second with two, while tennis and golf each contribute one.

Who is the richest active male athlete in the world?

Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James have done something genuinely rare: they reached the billionaire threshold while still drawing peak-earning-year salary checks. Of the two, Ronaldo leads on annual earnings at $300 million, while LeBron's net worth of $1.4 billion is slightly higher per most estimates. Both are considered the richest currently active male athletes.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a relatively new entry to the billionaire ranks — Bloomberg made him football's first billionaire player in October 2025 at $1.4 billion, while Forbes pegs him at $1.2 billion as of June 2026. The discrepancy reflects different valuation methodologies for his CR7 brand assets. Either way, he is comfortably among sport's wealthiest figures.

Who is the richest sports athlete of all time?

Michael Jordan's estimated net worth of $4.3 billion in 2026 is the highest of any athlete — active or retired — in history, and the clearest answer to "who is the richest athlete of all time." Some historians note that Roman charioteer Gaius Appuleius Diocles theoretically earned the equivalent of $15 billion in today's money, but no modern athlete comes close to Jordan's verified, documented fortune.

We also highlighted facts about the 13 richest film directors in the world in 2026, ranked by estimated net worth and career achievements. The list includes Hollywood legends such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, James Cameron, Peter Jackson, and Martin Scorsese.

Steven Spielberg leads the ranking with a staggering $7.1 billion fortune, nearly $1.9 billion more than Lucas. From franchise rights and theme-park royalties to billion-dollar production companies, the figures reveal how filmmaking can become a global business empire.

Source: Legit.ng