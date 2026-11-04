Kylian Mbappé sits comfortably at the top of the Real Madrid players' salary per week list, pocketing an estimated €600,962 gross every week — more than any other squad member and more than double what the club's tenth-highest earner takes home. The Frenchman's wage alone equals the annual salary of many professional footballers, underlining just how lopsided the pay structure is at the Bernabéu.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham are among Real Madrid's highest-paid players. Photo: Diego Souto, Manu Reino, Pablo Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kylian Mbappé earns €600,962 per week , making him Real Madrid's highest-paid player for the 2026/27 season by Capology estimates.

, making him Real Madrid's highest-paid player for the 2026/27 season by Capology estimates. Vinícius Júnior signed a new six-year deal worth around €600,000 a week in August 2026, putting him level with Mbappé by some estimates.

in August 2026, putting him level with Mbappé by some estimates. The Real Madrid players' salary list spans from €600,962 (Mbappé) down to €200,385 (Yan Diomandé) across the top ten.

across the top ten. Newcomer Yan Diomandé, despite being Real Madrid's record signing at €125 million , ranks tenth on the wage list at around €200,385 a week.

, ranks tenth on the wage list at around €200,385 a week. The club's total weekly wage bill is estimated at €6.5 million in fixed gross salaries, excluding bonuses — the highest in La Liga.

How Real Madrid players' salaries per week were determined

Rankings are based on estimated gross fixed weekly wages drawn from Capology, cross-referenced with GiveMeSport reporting and Capology data as cited by multiple football finance outlets. Where sources differ slightly, the Capology figure is used as the primary reference. All wages are gross and exclude performance bonuses, image-rights payments, and signing-on fees unless stated. Figures reflect the 2026/27 La Liga season.

Real Madrid top 10 salary overview

Rank Player Weekly wage (gross) Annual salary (gross) Position 1 Kylian Mbappé €600,962 €31.25m Centre-forward 2 Vinícius Júnior ~€600,000 ~€31.25m Left winger 3 Jude Bellingham ~€400,000 ~€20.8m Attacking midfielder 4 Ibrahima Konaté ~€320,000 ~€16.7m Centre-back 5 Trent Alexander-Arnold ~€320,000 ~€16.7m Right-back 6 Federico Valverde ~€320,000 ~€16.7m Central midfielder 7 Bernardo Silva ~€308,000 ~€20.0m Midfielder 8 Thibaut Courtois ~€288,000 ~€15.0m Goalkeeper 9 Antonio Rüdiger ~€280,000 ~€14.6m Centre-back 10 Yan Diomandé ~€200,385 ~€10.4m Winger

The top 10 Real Madrid players by weekly salary

The 2026/27 squad represents one of the most expensive rosters in football history. Below is a countdown from tenth to first.

10. Yan Diomandé (~€200,385/week)

Yan Diomande of Real Madrid CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Racing Club and Real Madrid CF. Photo: Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yan Diomandé

Yan Diomandé Date of birth: 14 November 2006

14 November 2006 Age: 19 (as of November 2026)

19 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Ivorian

Ivorian Position: Winger

Winger Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€200,385 gross

~€200,385 gross Contract expires: 30 June 2033

Yan Diomandé joined Real Madrid in August 2026, becoming the club's record signing and the most expensive African player in history. Real Madrid paid a club-record fee of €140 million, including bonuses, to RB Leipzig for the 19-year-old Ivorian winger.

He signed a seven-year contract until 2033, with a base salary of approximately €9 million per year — around €173,000 a week, though Capology's estimates place the figure slightly higher at €200,385. Despite the record outlay, Diomandé played just over 30 minutes across Real Madrid's opening two league matches — a reminder that for a 19-year-old, patience is expected.

9. Antonio Rüdiger (~€280,000/week)

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid looks on before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger Date of birth: 3 March 1993

3 March 1993 Age: 33 (as of November 2026)

33 (as of November 2026) Nationality: German

German Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€200,385 gross

~€200,385 gross Instagram: @toniruediger

Antonio Rüdiger earns £239,341 per week at the Bernabéu — roughly €280,000 at prevailing exchange rates. The German international has been one of Real Madrid's most consistent defenders since joining from Chelsea in 2022, earning a reputation as a commanding aerial presence and vocal leader at the back.

Rüdiger and fellow centre-back Éder Militão are placed on identical weekly salaries, reflecting their comparable roles in the squad. His longevity and reliability have made him a valuable asset even as Madrid continuously overhauls its squad.

8. Thibaut Courtois (~€288,000/week)

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid celebrates the victory during the LaLiga EA Sports match. Photo: M Gracia Jimenez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois Date of birth: 11 May 1992

11 May 1992 Age: 34 (as of November 2026)

34 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Belgian

Belgian Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€288,000 gross

~€288,000 gross Instagram: @thibautcourtois

Thibaut Courtois remains one of the highest-earning goalkeepers anywhere in world football. The Belgian is on £246,236 per week at Real Madrid — equivalent to around €288,000 — placing him eighth on the club's salary list.

His 2018 move from Chelsea made him Real Madrid's undisputed number one, and his performances — including a Player of the Match display in the 2022 Champions League final — cemented his status among the world's elite shot-stoppers. He has since overcome a serious knee injury to reclaim his first-team place.

7. Bernardo Silva (~€308,000/week)

Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid CF) is seen in action during the LaLiga EA SPORTS 2026/2027 match. Photo: Federico Titone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva

Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva Date of birth: 10 August 1994

10 August 1994 Age: 32 (as of November 2026)

32 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Portuguese

Portuguese Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€308,000 gross

~€308,000 gross Contract expires: 30 June 2028

Real Madrid and Bernardo Silva agreed terms for him to become a Real Madrid player for two seasons, until 30 June 2028. The Portuguese playmaker arrived on a free transfer after his Manchester City contract expired. Silva became one of the best-paid players at the club, with a reported weekly wage of £263,308 before bonuses.

A nine-year Premier League stalwart at City, Silva brought a wealth of big-game experience to Madrid. He made 38 Premier League appearances in 2025/26 before making the switch to the Bernabéu.

6. Federico Valverde (~€320,000/week)

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid watches the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Photo: Pablo Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta

Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta Date of birth: 22 July 1998

22 July 1998 Age: 28 (as of November 2026)

28 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Uruguayan

Uruguayan Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€320,000 gross

~€320,000 gross Instagram: @fedeval

Federico Valverde earns £273,650 every seven days at Real Madrid — around €320,000 — matching both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konaté at the same salary band. The Uruguayan midfielder has been one of the club's most dynamic performers over the past three seasons, combining relentless energy with an eye for goal from deep.

Valverde's versatility — able to play as a box-to-box midfielder, right midfielder, or even right-back when required — makes him among the most tactically valuable players in the squad, and his wages reflect that standing within the club.

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (~€320,000/week)

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid CF looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Racing Club and Real Madrid CF. Photo: Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold Date of birth: 7 October 1998

7 October 1998 Age: 28 (as of November 2026)

28 (as of November 2026) Nationality: English

English Position: Right-back/midfielder

Right-back/midfielder Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€320,000 gross

~€320,000 gross Instagram: @trent

English professional footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold earns £273,650 per week at Real Madrid, earning the same as Valverde and Konaté. The English right-back made a high-profile move from Liverpool to Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, joining a growing English contingent at the club.

Alexander-Arnold's ability to operate as a de facto midfielder in a high line has given Real Madrid's attacking play an extra creative dimension. His Premier League career at Liverpool produced over 80 assists — a remarkable return for a defender.

4. Ibrahima Konaté (~€320,000/week)

Ibrahima Konate of Real Madrid CF is seen speaking during a press conference. Photo: Alberto Gardin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté Date of birth: 25 May 1999

25 May 1999 Age: 27 (as of November 2026)

27 (as of November 2026) Nationality: French

French Height: 6 ft 4 in (1.93 m)

6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€320,000 gross

~€320,000 gross Contract expires: 30 June 2030

Ibrahima Konaté joined Real Madrid from Liverpool, where he had won the EFL Cup, FA Cup, and Premier League title before departing as a free agent in July 2026. He signed for Real Madrid on a four-year contract on 18 June 2026.

The combined annual salaries of Real Madrid's two highest-paid centre-backs — Konaté (~€16.7m) and Rüdiger (~€14.6m) — total approximately €31.3m, which sits just under Mbappé's annual gross. Standing at 1.93 m, Konaté adds physicality and aerial dominance to an already formidable backline.

3. Jude Bellingham (~€400,000/week)

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates the victory during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Racing Santander vs Real Madrid. Photo: M Gracia Jimenez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jude Victor William Bellingham

Jude Victor William Bellingham Date of birth: 29 June 2003

29 June 2003 Age: 23 (as of November 2026)

23 (as of November 2026) Nationality: English

English Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€400,000 gross

~€400,000 gross Instagram: @judebellingham

Jude Bellingham has been one of the best midfielders in the world since his move to Real Madrid in 2023, earning £341,940 per week at the Bernabéu. That translates to roughly €400,000 a week — placing him third in the Real Madrid players' salary list.

Still only 23, Bellingham signed from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth over £100 million. He has become a cult figure at the club, combining attacking runs, goals, and leadership — qualities that make his substantial wage one of the easier to justify in football.

2. Vinícius Júnior (~€600,000/week)

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid takes part in a training session. Photo: Burak Akbulut

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior

Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior Date of birth: 12 July 2000

12 July 2000 Age: 26 (as of November 2026)

26 (as of November 2026) Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Height: 176 cm

176 cm Position: Left winger

Left winger Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: ~€600,000 gross

~€600,000 gross Contract expires: 30 June 2032

30 June 2032 Instagram: @vinijr

Vinícius Júnior signed a new six-year contract at Real Madrid until 2032 in August 2026, with an increased base salary of €31.3 million gross (approximately €600,000 per week). The new deal made him effectively co-equal with Mbappé in terms of base pay, a remarkable rise from the €400,000 a week he was on under his previous contract.

The Brazilian winger has been one of Europe's most lethal attackers. In the 2025/26 season, he scored 22 goals and added 11 assists in 53 appearances for Real Madrid. His pace and directness have made him one of the most feared players in La Liga.

1. Kylian Mbappé (~€600,962/week)

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match between Real Racing Club de Santander and Real Madrid. Photo: Ibai Tudanca

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé Date of birth: 20 December 1998

20 December 1998 Age: 27 (as of November 2026)

27 (as of November 2026) Nationality: French

French Height: 178 cm

178 cm Position: Centre-forward/winger

Centre-forward/winger Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid Weekly wage: €600,962 gross

€600,962 gross Annual salary: €31.25 million gross

€31.25 million gross Contract expires: 30 June 2029

30 June 2029 Instagram: @k.mbappe

Kylian Mbappé has the highest estimated fixed salary at Real Madrid, earning €600,962 gross per week, or €31,250,000 per year, excluding bonuses. He signed for Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, agreeing a five-year deal that expires on 30 June 2029.

His base salary is only part of the story. Including bonuses, Mbappé's total weekly earnings are estimated to be significantly higher — often cited at close to €777,308 or above €1 million per week. His signing-on fee, reported at €125–150 million, is paid in annual instalments over the life of his contract. Sponsor deals with Nike, Hublot, Dior, Oakley, and EA Sports add a further estimated $25 million–$30 million a year on top.

FAQs

Who is the highest-paid player at Real Madrid in 2026/27?

Kylian Mbappé holds the top spot, earning an estimated €600,962 gross per week — equivalent to €31.25 million per year, excluding bonuses. Vinícius Júnior is effectively level after signing a new contract in August 2026 that matches that figure, though Mbappé's Capology estimate edges marginally higher.

What is Mbappé's salary at Real Madrid per week?

According to Capology, Kylian Mbappé's fixed gross pay at Real Madrid is approximately €600,962 per week. Converted to US dollars as of July 2026, that equates to roughly $685,036 per week, or over $35.6 million annually.

How much does Yan Diomandé earn at Real Madrid?

Yan Diomandé currently earns an estimated €200,385 gross per week, excluding bonuses, according to Capology. He can also earn an additional €1 million in performance-related bonuses across a contract that runs until 2033.

What is Real Madrid's total weekly wage bill?

Real Madrid's estimated fixed wages for 2026/27 are €338.25 million gross per year — approximately €6.5 million per week — excluding bonuses. Once bonuses are included, the annual total rises to over €430 million, the highest in La Liga.

How does Jude Bellingham's salary compare to other midfielders?

Bellingham is comfortably the highest-earning midfielder at Real Madrid, on £341,940 per week (around €400,000). That puts him ahead of Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurélien Tchouaméni, all of whom earn between €200,000 and €320,000 a week.

We also highlighted facts about Manchester City's highest-paid players, including Erling Haaland's reported £525,000 weekly base salary and the wages of the club's leading earners.

Haaland's performance bonuses could push his weekly earnings toward £875,000, while his contract runs until 2034. Read the full ranking to see how his deal compares with the rest of City's squad.

Source: Legit.ng