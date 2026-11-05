Popular Obidient Movement Mobiliser Endorses Makinde's 2027 Presidential Bid
- Serah Ibrahim, a prominent grassroots mobiliser linked to the Obidient Movement, publicly backed Makinde at an event in Abuja on Wednesday
- Ibrahim revealed she helped develop Makinde's presidential policy document, tagged the Reset Agenda, built around economy, security, education and governance
- Peter Obi addressed speculation about a rift with Ibrahim, describing her as his daughter in a video response
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Serah Ibrahim, a grassroots mobiliser widely associated with the Obidient Movement, has publicly backed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde's bid for the presidency ahead of the 2027 general election.
Ibrahim appeared at the Allied Peoples Movement's presidential manifesto unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, where she introduced Makinde to the audience and described him as the "most outstanding Nigerian on the ballot."
As reported by The Punch, her presence at the event drew attention from political observers, given her prominent role in mobilising support for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election.
She had been closely associated with the former Anambra State governor's political activities in the period since that election.
Ibrahim's role in reset agenda
Beyond her appearance at the launch, Ibrahim disclosed on her X account @TheSerahIbrahim that she was part of the team that developed Makinde's presidential policy document, which the campaign has branded the Reset Agenda.
"An honour to have been part of the process of developing the Policy Manifesto of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. It has been both a privilege and a responsibility. Today, it was an honour to introduce it to Nigerians," she wrote.
She went on to call on Nigerians to engage with the document, which rests on four pillars covering the economy, security, education and governance.
"Please give it a read on seyimakinde.org and let's hear your thoughts on the 4 Pillars of the #ResetAgenda God Bless Nigeria," she added.
Ibrahim has not publicly announced a formal break from the Obidient Movement, leaving the full scope of her political realignment unclear.
Peter Obi responds to speculation
The 2027 NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, addressed growing speculation about a possible falling-out between himself and Ibrahim in a video message, moving to play down any suggestion of a dispute.
"No, Serah is my daughter. How will a father fight with his daughter? Everybody you see around me are my children, and I love and care for all of them," Obi said.
Prophet dumps Peter Obi For SDP candidate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Christian cleric Prophet Isa El-Buba publicly backed Prince Adewole Adebayo as SDP's presidential candidate at the launch of Adebayo's governance blueprint.
El-Buba announced plans to begin grassroots mobilisation from Kano, targeting at least 15 million supporters for Adebayo before November 2027.
The cleric challenged each Adebayo supporter to recruit at least 100 people, calling for action over rhetoric in the push towards the 2027 election.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng