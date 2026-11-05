Serah Ibrahim, a prominent grassroots mobiliser linked to the Obidient Movement, publicly backed Makinde at an event in Abuja on Wednesday

Ibrahim revealed she helped develop Makinde's presidential policy document, tagged the Reset Agenda, built around economy, security, education and governance

Peter Obi addressed speculation about a rift with Ibrahim, describing her as his daughter in a video response

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Serah Ibrahim, a grassroots mobiliser widely associated with the Obidient Movement, has publicly backed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde's bid for the presidency ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ibrahim appeared at the Allied Peoples Movement's presidential manifesto unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, where she introduced Makinde to the audience and described him as the "most outstanding Nigerian on the ballot."

Peter Obi’s ally endorses Seyi Makinde’s 2027 presidential bid. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde/Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, her presence at the event drew attention from political observers, given her prominent role in mobilising support for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

She had been closely associated with the former Anambra State governor's political activities in the period since that election.

Ibrahim's role in reset agenda

Beyond her appearance at the launch, Ibrahim disclosed on her X account @TheSerahIbrahim that she was part of the team that developed Makinde's presidential policy document, which the campaign has branded the Reset Agenda.

"An honour to have been part of the process of developing the Policy Manifesto of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. It has been both a privilege and a responsibility. Today, it was an honour to introduce it to Nigerians," she wrote.

She went on to call on Nigerians to engage with the document, which rests on four pillars covering the economy, security, education and governance.

"Please give it a read on seyimakinde.org and let's hear your thoughts on the 4 Pillars of the #ResetAgenda God Bless Nigeria," she added.

Ibrahim has not publicly announced a formal break from the Obidient Movement, leaving the full scope of her political realignment unclear.

Peter Obi responds to speculation

The 2027 NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, addressed growing speculation about a possible falling-out between himself and Ibrahim in a video message, moving to play down any suggestion of a dispute.

"No, Serah is my daughter. How will a father fight with his daughter? Everybody you see around me are my children, and I love and care for all of them," Obi said.

Prophet dumps Peter Obi For SDP candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Christian cleric Prophet Isa El-Buba publicly backed Prince Adewole Adebayo as SDP's presidential candidate at the launch of Adebayo's governance blueprint.

El-Buba announced plans to begin grassroots mobilisation from Kano, targeting at least 15 million supporters for Adebayo before November 2027.

The cleric challenged each Adebayo supporter to recruit at least 100 people, calling for action over rhetoric in the push towards the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng