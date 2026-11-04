FG Clarifies Who Can Collect Its ₦50,000 Monthly Cash Support on Your Behalf
- The Federal Government addressed growing questions about whether a third party can receive the ₦50,000 monthly stipend for another person
- FG said the cash transfer is tied directly to the beneficiary's phone number and can only be accessed by the registered recipient
- The government warned beneficiaries never to hand over their phone, PIN, or OTP to anyone, even a trusted family member
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The Federal Government has clarified that no one can collect its ₦50,000 monthly cash support on behalf of another person, saying the payment is tied exclusively to the registered beneficiary's phone number.
The government's position addresses a question many Nigerians have raised: whether a family member or trusted person can receive the funds on their behalf.
How the payment works
According to the Federal Government, the disbursement is designed so that only the registered recipient can access the money. The payment system links directly to the beneficiary's phone number, meaning the funds cannot be redirected to or withdrawn by a third party.
The government acknowledged that a trusted family member may assist by dialling the access code on behalf of a beneficiary who may have difficulty doing so. However, it drew a firm line at that point: the beneficiary must personally enter their Personal Identification Number (PIN) at all times.
What beneficiaries must never do
The Federal Government issued a direct warning to all recipients, telling them never to hand over their phone, PIN, or One-Time Password (OTP) to any other person, regardless of how much they trust that individual. The guidance applies even to close relatives assisting with the process.
The warning appears aimed at protecting beneficiaries from fraud, as handing over access details could allow another person to drain the payment without the recipient's knowledge.
The ₦50,000 monthly cash transfer is part of the Federal Government's social support programme targeting vulnerable Nigerians. Beneficiaries are advised to follow the official access process carefully and to seek help only from verified government channels if they encounter difficulties withdrawing their funds.
How to check if you qualify for FG’s N50,000
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has begun paying N50,000 monthly to eligible Nigerians under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a presidential initiative aimed at cushioning the impact of rising living costs on vulnerable households.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.