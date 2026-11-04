A fan identified as Cityboy30BG tattooed 'Ice King' on his back as a tribute to King Ochacho and his son

King Ochacho responded to the fan's gesture in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and what he said got fans talking

Nigerians flooded the comments with mixed reactions, questioning the fan's financial priorities

A Nigerian fan has got people talking after taking his admiration for King Ochacho to a whole new level.

The fan, known online as Cityboy30BG, had the words "Ice King" tattooed on his back as a tribute to the personality he clearly holds in high regard.

King Ochacho sends a message to the fan who asked for N450 for his house rent online. Photo credit@icekinochacho

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho responded to the gesture in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, drawing significant attention from followers across the platform.

King Ochacho: Fans question fan's priorities

While the gesture was clearly meant as a show of loyalty and love, Nigerians in the comments section were far less romantic about it.

King Ochacho reacts to what a fan did and asked him online. Photo credit@kingochacho

Source: Instagram

Many questioned why Cityboy30BG would spend money on a tattoo when basic expenses like rent remain a struggle for many.

The debate quickly shifted from admiration to financial common sense, with users calling out what they saw as misplaced priorities.

Here is the Instagram post about the businessman and the fan:

What fans said about King Ochacho's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the top reactions below:

@official_barbiecuecommented:

"See as shame comot my pant"

@i.am.chike wrote:

"Being loved at home is underrated!"

@kingomatsola said:

"Your house rent na 450k and you go use how much draw tattoo?"

@chef_ivyjones1 reacted:

"This one is confused. Don't go and hustle.."

@ella__emmanuel shared:

"What level of hustle is this? You no see your mama or papa tattoo?"

@c.h.i.o.m.a___ commented:

"Money wey you suppose add for the rent you go draw tattoo chai."

@cinnycutz wrote:

"House rent due you still get money pay tatoo artist"

King Ochacho gives Carter Efe N5m

Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho gifted popular streamer and content creator Carter Efe N5 million after his victory over Speed Darlington, a gesture that sparked online reactions.

The disclosure reportedly attracted attention after a video of the incident surfaced, with social media personality Peller expressing surprise at the amount given to Carter Efe.

In the viral video posted on Facebook on Sunday, October 25, 2025, Peller questioned King Ochacho's decision to reward Carter Efe, arguing that the money could further benefit Ice King through promotional activities. Peller's unfiltered remarks quickly generated conversations among social media users, with many reacting to his take on the financial gesture and the rivalry involving the content creators.

Source: Legit.ng