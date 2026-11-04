Iyabo Ojo opened up about Funke Akindele's early struggles to land roles in Nollywood while they were still struggling

The actress revealed she personally lobbied producers to give Funke Akindele opportunities on set

Iyabo Ojo's resurfaced video has sparked a wave of admiration from fans of both actresses and their friendship

A resurfaced video of Iyabo Ojo speaking glowingly about Funke Akindele's rise in Nollywood has got fans talking online.

The clip, which circulated on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, shows Iyabo as part of a panel discussion where she reflected on her colleague's journey from struggling actress to one of Nigeria's most prominent female film producers.

Iyabo Ojo explains how producers find it difficult to feature Funke Akindele in movies. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo speaks on Funke Akindele's hustle

During the panel session, Iyabo described how Funke, whom she referred to in relation to a film, once found it incredibly difficult to secure roles on Nollywood productions. Rather than stand by and watch, Iyabo said she took it upon herself to advocate for her colleague directly with producers.

Iyabo Ojo opens up about her humble beginning as an actress. Photo credit@iyaboojfdepris

Source: Instagram

"She used to hustle a lot to get a role, and I used to fight tooth and nail with a lot of producers just to get her on the movie set, and she's good," Iyabo said. "So today she's one of the leading producers in Nigeria, female producers."

The veteran actress used Funke's story to make a broader point about intentionality in the industry, adding, "Yes, it's extremely intentional, and we are not back and forth in time."

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about her colleague:

Fans react to the heartwarming tribute

The video resonated deeply with followers of both stars, many of whom praised the mutual respect the two women have consistently shown each other publicly.

Here are some of the reactions:

@adireempire wrote:

"I love how these two women always speak so highly of each other."

@modestywithrayo commented:

"My two Queens"

@just_koladotun shared:

"That our favourite queen mother"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to daughter's move

Legit.ng reported that fashion and digital media personality Priscilla Ojo confirmed her participation in the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Priscilla would join other participants in a 5-kilometre walk aimed at promoting early cancer detection and raising awareness about the importance of accessible healthcare in Nigeria.

Her involvement in the cancer awareness campaign attracted attention from her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who publicly reacted to the announcement on Instagram. Iyabo's response has sparked interest among fans, with many highlighting the importance of supporting initiatives that encourage cancer awareness and early detection.

Source: Legit.ng